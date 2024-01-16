Yafa @ The People's Forum
Drinks
Coffee
- Drip Coffee
House Coffee$2.75
- Cafe Au Lait
House Coffee, Steamed Milk$3.75
- Toddy Cold Brew
Toddy Brewed$4.50
- Americano
Espresso, Water$3.75
- Latte
Espresso, Steamed Milk$5.00
- Mocha
Espresso, Chocolate, Steamed Milk$6.00
- Espresso
Double Shot, 2 oz.$2.75
- Cappuccino
Espresso, Milk Foam. 8 oz$4.50
- Flat White
Espresso, Steamed Milk. 8 oz$4.50
- Cortado
Espresso, Splash of Steamed Milk. 4 oz$4.50
Specialty Coffee
- Yafai
Cardamom Americano$4.00
- Qishr
Coffee Husk, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Ginger$5.00
- Spiced Cold Brew
Cardamom and Cinnamon infused cold brew$5.00
- Cardamom Brown Sugar Latte
Espresso, Steamed Milk, Cardamom infused Brown Sugar$6.00
- Dirty Tonic
Cold Brew Concentrate, Sparkling water, Orange Blossom$5.00
- Yemeni Pour Over
Ethically Sourced, Locally Roasted$7.00
- Maple Latte$5.50
- Tahini Chai
Tahini, Vanilla, Chai, Milk$7.00
- Pistachio Cappuccino
Espresso, Pistachio, Cardamom, Milk$5.00
- Rose Matcha Lemonade$6.00
Chai (Tea)
- Filtered Teas
Filtered Teas$2.75
- Habib Tea
Black Tea, Mint, Cardamom$3.00
- Matcha (Latte)
Finely Ground Green Tea$5.25
- Masala (Latte) Chai
Black tea, Cardamom, Clove, Ginger, Cinnamon, Milk$5.25
- Adeni (Latte)
Black tea, Cardamom, Clove, Milk$5.25
- Turmeric Ginger (Latte)
Ginger, Turmeric, Milk$5.25
- Four Leaf (Latte)
Matcha, Lavender, Milk$6.00
- Blue Dream (Latte)
Butterfly Pea Flower, Lavender, Milk$5.25
- Pink Panther (Latte)
Beetroot, Cacao, Coconut sugar$5.25
- Steamed Milk$1.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
Iced Teas & Lemonade
Bottled Beverages
Pastries
Pastries
- Plain Croissant$3.75
- Chocolate Croissant$4.25
- Almond Croissant$4.75
- Almond&Chocolate Croissant$5.00
- Banana Walnut Muffin (v/gf)$4.00
- Blueberry Muffin (v)$4.00
- Morning Glory Muffin (v)$4.00
- Choc Chip Cookie$3.50
- Belgian Waffle$3.00
- Everything Croissant$4.00
- Cheddar Chive Biscuit$4.25
- Apple Cheddar Scone(gf)$4.00
- Oat Cherries Scone$4.00
- Blueberry Scone$4.00
- Chocolate Banana Bread$5.00
- Lemon Matcha Bread$5.00
- Teddy Financier$3.00
- Chocolate Financier$1.25
- Pistachio Financier$1.25