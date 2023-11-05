Yakamein House (Original New Orleans Cuisine)
Yakamein
- Chicken$14.99
Beef based Broth with Chicken, Boiled Egg,Noodles,Onions,Bell Peppers Green Onions
- Beef$16.99
Beef based broth with Beef,Boiled Egg,Noodles,Green Onions
- Shrimp$18.99
Beef based Broth with Shrimp,Boiled Egg,Noodles,Green Onions
- Chicken and Beef$18.99
Beef based Broth with Beef,Chicken, Boiled Egg,Noodles,Onions,Bell Peppers Green Onions
- Chicken and Shrimp$19.99
Beef based Broth with Shrimp,Chicken, Boiled Egg,Noodles,Onions,Bell Peppers Green Onions
- Beef and Shrimp$20.99
Beef based broth with Shrimp,Beef,Boiled Egg,Noodles,Green Onions
- Chicken,Beef and Shrimp$21.99
Beef based Broth with Beef,Shrimp,Chicken, Boiled Egg,Noodles,Onions,Bell Peppers Green Onions
- Oxtail$25.99Out of stock
Beef based Broth with Oxtail,Boiled Egg,Noodles,Onions,Bell Peppers Green Onions
Po-Boys
- Shrimp Po-Boy$17.99
Dressed with Lettuce, Pickles,Tomatoes and Mayo
- Catfish Po-Boy$16.99
Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo
- Beef Po-Boy$15.99
Stewed Beef dressed with Swiss Cheese,Onions,Bell Peppers,Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo
- Hot Sausage Po-Boy$11.99
Dressed with American Cheese,Lettuce, Pickles,Tomatoes and Mayo