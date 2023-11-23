Yaki + yang 813 Sharpstown Ctr
BEVERAGES (bebidas)
Beverages
SUSHI ROLL
Breaded Sushi Rolls (empanizados)
Breaded roll with shrimp, cream cheese and avocado. (rollo empanizado con camaron, queso crema y aguacate)
- Ebi$9.99
Breaded roll with shrimp, cream cheese, avocado.
- Sierra$9.99
Breaded roll with shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab mix.
- Deli$9.99
Breaded roll with shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and Tampico crab mix.
- Bombero$9.99
Breaded roll with chicken Teriyaki and avocado inside, and cream cheese with jalapeño toreado outside.
- Norteño$9.99
Breaded roll with beef, avocado, chile jalapeño, and Chihuahua Cheese.
- Mar y Tierra$9.99
Breaded roll with shrimp, beef, cream cheese, and avocado.
Sushi Classics (clasicos)
- Marinero$9.99
Shrimp and cream cheese outside, and imitation crab, cucumber and pinnaple inside.
- California$9.99
Imitation crab, avocado and cucumber inside, and Sesame seeds outside.
- Philadelphia$9.99
Salmon, cucumber and cream cheese inside, and sesame seeds outside.
- Yaki Yang Especial$9.99
Salmon, tampico crab mix, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber inside, and seaweed outside.
POKE BOWL
COMBO PLATES
SIDES & EXTRAS
Side & Extras
PROMOTIONS
Yaki + yang Location and Ordering Hours
(346) 718-8216
Open now • Closes at 7PM