Online Ordering Unavailable
yalla 244 Baird Cove Rd
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Pita
Hummus
Other
Drink
Cloud in Pita
$10.00
White
$10.00
Sweet in Pita
$5.00
Ara'yes
$10.00
Caramelized Roasted Cabbage
Hummus Bowl
$10.00
Malawach
$8.00
Green bean
$5.00
Sweet potato
$5.00
Soup
$5.00
Black coffee
$2.00
Soda
$2.00
yalla 244 Baird Cove Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(510) 990-7892
244 Baird Cove Rd, Asheville, NC 28804
Closed
All hours
