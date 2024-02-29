Yalla Food truck
Walking Pitas
- Cloud in Pita$12.00
We warm up the pita so it is very soft then stuff it with hummus, eggplants, beet cream, pickles, hard boiled egg, salad, and tahini. This one is favorite Everything is in the whole pita so you can hold in one hand. Good for eating while walking, drinking beer, petting dogs, or eating two pitas at same time.
- Pita So White$10.00
Smashed cauliflower make love with tahini. Stuff inside pita with hummus and it's very filling and healthy. This is a good choice. Everything is inside a whole pita shell so you can hold it in one hand. Good for eating while walking, drinking beer, playing cornhole, or eating two pitas at same time. It's possible. You can do it.
- Ara'yes kebab!$12.00
We warm up the pita bread and then put hummus and kebabs into it. So good it will have you say Ara'yes! Everything is inside the pita shell so you can hold it in one hand. If you want, sometimes two is a good idea but we support your decision in his matter. It is good for eating while walking, drinking beer, waving at friends, or eating our delicious green beans at the same time.
- Caramelized Roasted Cabbage$10.00
Cabbage having fun with burnt pepper tomato and dripping tahini all stuffed inside a warm pita bread basket Everything is put inside the pita shell so you can hold it in one hand without the dripping tahini on your clothes. Very good food for eating while walking, drinking beer, texting your mother, or use both if you want. It's ok too.
Hummus Bowls
- Original Hummus Bowl$10.00
8oz of hummus with warm pita bread or fresh vegetables. That's half a pound of hummus with bread or veggies. Veggies are usually carrots, cherry tomatoes, but maybe we include a bonus veggie too. Order to find out. You will like it.
- Hummus Balagan$12.00
Hummus bowl with eggplant, hard-boiled egg, and salad. It's delicious.
- Mushrooom Hummus$12.00
Half a pound of hummus with sauteed mushrooms on top. Served with warm pita bread or fresh veggies. Very good. Top food.
- Hummus Surprise!$12.00
You get 8oz of delicious hummus with a surprise addition like sauteed veggies or red peppers. Ask at truck for more info. Also includes warm pita bread or fresh vegetables
Drinks
- Arabic Coffee$2.00
Strong black coffee with cardamom. Do not give to children.
- Soda (Pop)$2.00
American staple. Select option on next screen.
- Liquid Cucumber$4.00
We blend a cucumber with water and a hint of lemon for a simple, clean, healthy beverage. Pairs well with beer. Pairs better with more beers.
- Bubbly Hibiscus$4.00
Refreshing beverage perfect for hot day or cool nights. Or cool people. 😎
- Bottle of Water$1.00
Please recycle the bottle.