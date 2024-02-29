Ara'yes kebab!

$12.00

We warm up the pita bread and then put hummus and kebabs into it. So good it will have you say Ara'yes! Everything is inside the pita shell so you can hold it in one hand. If you want, sometimes two is a good idea but we support your decision in his matter. It is good for eating while walking, drinking beer, waving at friends, or eating our delicious green beans at the same time.