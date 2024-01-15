Yankee Lobster Co
Food
Appetizers
Soups and Salads
- Clam Chowder (Small)$6.99
- Clam Chowder (Medium)$10.99
- Clam Chowder (Large)$13.99
- Garden Salad$6.99
- Small Garden$4.50
- Lobster Bisque (Small)$11.99
- Lobster Bisque (Medium)$16.99
- Lobster Bisque (Large)$22.99
- Caeser Salad$6.99
- Small Caesar$4.50
- Seafood Stew (Small)$6.99
- Seafood Stew (Medium)$10.99
- Seafood Stew (Large)$13.99
- Quart of Chowder$25.99
- Bread Roll$1.00
- Quart of Bisque$42.99
- Quart of Seafood Stew$25.99
Lobster
Sandwiches
Seafood Platters
- Fish and Chips$19.99
- Beer Battered Fish and Chips$21.99
- Shrimp Plate$16.99
- Calamari Plate$16.99
- Baked Stuffed Haddock$21.99
- Blackened Salmon Platter$21.99
- Crab Cake Plate$20.99
- Clam Plate$33.99
- Clam Strip Plate$17.99
- Skipper's Platter$21.99
Haddock, Shrimp, and Calamari Comes with choice of side.
- Fisherman's Platter$38.99
Haddock, Shrimp, Scallops, and Whole Belly Clams Comes with choice of side.
- Combo 2$25.99
Haddock, Shrimp, and Scallops. Comes with choice of side.
- Scallops Platter$25.99
- Captains Feast$45.99
Haddock, Shrimp, Scallops, Whole Belly Clams, and Calamari Comes with choice of side
Rice Bowls
Mac & Cheese
American Favorites
Kids Menu
Sides
Drinks
Beverages
Alcohol
- Boom Sauce$9.00
- Coffee Porter$9.00
- Corona$8.00
- Crandaddy Sour$8.00
- Dogs and Boats IPA$9.00
- Double Rainbow$9.00
- Fresh Catch$8.00
- Granola Brown Ale$9.00
- Gunner's Daughter Stout$9.00
- Hard Cider (High Limb)$9.00
- Hard Cider (Legendary Dry)$9.00
- Hard Cider (Red Skies)$9.00
- Here We Go Hazy IPA$6.00
- Jacks Banner City Lager Can$5.00
- Jacks Banner City Lager Can Bucket$20.00
- Little Wolf$8.00
- N/A Beer IPA/Pilsner$5.50
- Naragansett$8.00
- Nite Lite$8.00
- Panda Punch$8.00
- Pescato$8.00
- Plum Island White$9.00
- Press Seltzer$8.00
- Sam Adams$8.00
- Teddie Beer (PB Stout)$9.00
- Whale Cove$8.00
- Beach Juice$9.00
- Chardonnay Bottle$32.00
- House Rainbow$10.00
- House Red$10.00
- Pinot Grigio Bottle$32.00
- Pinot Noir$12.00
- Proud Pour Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$38.00
- Reisling$12.00
- Grapefruit Rosemary$12.00
- Lemon Lavender$12.00
- Blood Orange Cardamom$12.00
Catering
Platters
- 100 Count Shrimp Cocktail$65.00
- 75 Count Shrimp Cocktail$45.00
- 50 Count Shrimp Cocktail$35.00
- Clam Chowder (Gallon)$85.00
- Lobster Bisque (Gallon)$135.00
- Tray of Lobster Mac and Cheese$120.00
- Tray of Plain Mac and Cheese$35.00
- Stuffed Clam (Dozen)$36.00
- Mini Crabcakes (Dozen)$55.00
- Mini Lobster Roll (Dozen)$125.00
- Mini Crab Meat Roll (Dozen)$90.00
- Stuffed Mushroom Tray$45.00
Yankee Lobster Co Location and Ordering Hours
(617) 345-9799
Open now • Closes at 8PM