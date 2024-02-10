Donahue 1338 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
SANGUCHES OR BOWLS
- Peruvian Salchicha$12.00Out of stock
Peruvian style pork sausage, aji panca, scrambled eggs, garlic, cumin
- Chicken Anticucho$12.00Out of stock
Chicken filet, anticucho aioli, cilantro chimichurri, tomatoes, slaw dressing
- Shrimp Po Boys$15.00
Shrimp patty, rocoto golf, slaw dressing, tomatoes, green onions
- Lomo Saltado$12.00
Pan Seared Beef skirt, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro
- Peruvian Chicharron$13.00
Deep fried pork belly, red onion and mint sarza
JUGOS
- Beet Rehab$7.00Out of stock
8 ounces Beets, pineapple, apple, spinach, celery, carrots
- Chicha Morada$7.00
Purple corn, pineapple, cinnamon, clove, demerara
- Chirimoya$7.00Out of stock
8 ounces Peruvian Custard apple, banana, coconut water
- Lucuma$7.00Out of stock
8 ounces Peruvian lucmo, almond milk, algarrobina
- Maracuya$7.00Out of stock
8 ounces Peruvian passion fruit, spinach, pineapple, mango, coconut water
- Matambre$7.00Out of stock
8 ounces Banana, peanut butter, maca, almond milk
- Surtido$7.00Out of stock
8 ounces Papaya, pineapple, almond milk, algarrobina
SIDES
Donahue 1338 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007 Location and Ordering Hours
(202) 450-4909
Open now • Closes at 1AM