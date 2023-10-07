Jerk Chicken

$16.00

Transport your taste buds to the heart of Jamaica with our mouthwatering Jerk Chicken. Tender, marinated chicken is grilled to smoky perfection, showcasing the bold and spicy flavors of Jamaican jerk seasoning. Our secret blend of scotch bonnet peppers, allspice, thyme, and garlic delivers a tantalizing heat that's perfectly balanced with a touch of sweetness. Served with traditional rice and peas or your choice of sides, this dish is a spicy, savory, and unforgettable journey to the Caribbean. Taste the essence of Jamaica with every succulent bite.