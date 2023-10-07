YARDMANTHINGZ FOOD TRUCK
Entrees
Curried Chicken
Indulge in the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean with our Jamaican Curry Chicken. Tender chicken pieces marinated in an aromatic blend of Jamaican curry spices, garlic, and thyme, simmered to perfection. Served with fluffy white rice for a taste of paradise on your plate. Spice up your day with a taste of Jamaica!
Jerk Chicken
Transport your taste buds to the heart of Jamaica with our mouthwatering Jerk Chicken. Tender, marinated chicken is grilled to smoky perfection, showcasing the bold and spicy flavors of Jamaican jerk seasoning. Our secret blend of scotch bonnet peppers, allspice, thyme, and garlic delivers a tantalizing heat that's perfectly balanced with a touch of sweetness. Served with traditional rice and peas or your choice of sides, this dish is a spicy, savory, and unforgettable journey to the Caribbean. Taste the essence of Jamaica with every succulent bite.
Curried Goat
Embark on a flavorful adventure with our Curried Goat. This dish is a tantalizing fusion of succulent goat meat slow-cooked to tender perfection and a fragrant blend of curry spices . Each bite is a delightful dance of savory and spicy flavors, delivering an authentic taste of the Caribbean.
Braised Oxtails and Beans
Savor the soulful essence of Jamaica with our Jamaican Braised Oxtails and Beans. Tender oxtail pieces are slow-cooked to perfection in a savory blend of island spices, aromatic herbs, and hearty beans. This hearty and flavorful dish is a taste of Caribbean comfort that will warm your heart and satisfy your cravings.
Spicy Tropical Wings
Experience a burst of island flavors with our Spicy Tropical Chicken Wings. These succulent wings are generously coated in a fiery tropical sauce that combines the heat of chili peppers with the sweetness of exotic fruits. It's a taste of the tropics with every bite. Get ready to embark on a flavor adventure!
Rasta Pasta
Get ready to groove to the rhythm of the Caribbean with our Jamaican Rasta Pasta. This colorful and flavorful dish combines perfectly cooked pasta with a vibrant medley of peppers, sautéed in a rich and creamy sauce infused with island spices. Topped with your choice of grilled jerk chicken or tofu for a delightful burst of flavor. It's a culinary celebration that'll make your taste buds sing with reggae vibes. One love, one dish, one unforgettable experience.
Sides
Jasmine Rice and Peas
Transport your taste buds to the heart of Jamaica with our flavorful Jamaican Rice and Peas. This classic Caribbean dish combines fluffy white rice with tender red kidney beans, all infused with the rich and creamy goodness of coconut milk and a medley of island spices. It's a harmonious blend of flavors that adds a touch of warmth and tradition to any meal. Taste the vibrant spirit of Jamaica in every mouthful of this beloved culinary masterpiece.
Baked Mac & Cheese
Take a trip to the Caribbean with our Jamaican Baked Mac and Cheese. Creamy, velvety macaroni is lovingly baked to golden perfection, with a tantalizing twist. We infuse this classic comfort dish with the flavors of the island, adding a dash of Jamaican spices and a hint of scotch bonnet pepper for a subtle kick that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight.
Fried Ripe Plaintains
Indulge your taste buds in the delightful world of Jamaican Sweet Plátanos. These golden treasures, fried to perfection, capture the essence of the Caribbean's natural sweetness. With their tender, caramelized exterior and a soft, lush interior, each bite is a burst of tropical flavor. Served as a side dish or a dessert, Jamaican Sweet Plátanos are a mouthwatering treat that brings the warmth and sweetness of the island right to your plate. Taste the sunshine of Jamaica in every bite.
Salad
This salad is a celebration of nature's bounty, a colorful and nutritious addition to any meal that's as satisfying as it is nutritious. Discover the simple joy of eating fresh with our Fresh Garden Salad.
Creamy Mash Potatoes
Our Creamy Mashed Potatoes are the epitome of comfort food. Made with velvety, buttery potatoes, whipped to perfection, they are a warm, indulgent embrace on your plate. Each spoonful delivers a rich, silky texture and a buttery, savory flavor that pairs beautifully with any meal. Whether as a side dish or a delicious standalone treat, our Creamy Mashed Potatoes are the embodiment of pure, comforting satisfaction.
Chicken Soup
Experience the heartwarming flavors of Jamaica with our comforting Jamaican Chicken Soup. This soul-soothing broth is brimming with tender chicken, hearty vegetables, and a fragrant blend of island spices. Simmered to perfection, it's a taste of Caribbean comfort that's both nourishing and delicious. Served hot and steaming, it's a bowl of pure warmth and hospitality, embodying the culinary traditions of Jamaica. Savor the goodness of home-cooked goodness in every spoonful.