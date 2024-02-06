Yards Brewing Company
Food
Starters
- 10 Philly Wings$15.00
Choice of sauce : buffalo, green long hot, honey-chipotle BBQ, peach habanero
- 20 Philly Wings$29.00
Choice of sauce : buffalo, green long hot, honey-chipotle BBQ, peach habanero
- Bricklayer's Nachos$15.00
House-made corn chips, Colby Jack cheese, pico, black beans, pickled jalapenos, avocado sauce & sour cream
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls$14.00
Chopped sirloin, beer cheese, Brawler onions, sriracha ketchup
- Fried Mozzarella$13.00
San Marzano marinara, basil pesto, grated parm, arugula
- Hummus Plate$14.00
House-made hummus, olives, fresh veggies & pita
- Yards IPA Pretzel$8.00
Bavarian-style, house-made with Our Signature IPA, Yards mustard & Philly Pale Ale beer cheese
- Sesame Broccoli$14.00
- 1/2 Nachos$8.00
- 1/2 Chicken Nachos$11.00
- 1/2 Chili Nachos$11.00
- Basket Chicken Tenders$12.00
5 chicken tenders and fries
Salads & Soups
- Superfood Salad$14.00
Shredded Lacinato kale & Napa cabbage, dried blueberries, candied almonds, quinoa, pomegranate vinaigrette
- Yards Cobb Salad$13.00
Avocado, egg, olives, green beans, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, mustard vinaigrette
- Butternut Kale Caeser$12.00
Baby kale, roasted butternut squash, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons
- Cup Sirloin Beef Chili$8.00
Black beans, cheddar, maple cornbread
- Bowl Sirloin Beef Chili$13.00
Black beans, cheddar, maple cornbread
- Cup Broccoli Cheddar Soup$6.00
Broccoli florets, carrot, cheddar, served with a Parker House roll
- Bowl Broccoli Cheddar Soup$10.00
Broccoli florets, carrot, cheddar, served with a Parker House roll
- Cup French Onion Soup$8.00
- Bowl French Onion Soup$13.00
Sandwiches
- Roast Pork Sandwich$15.00
Garlic and rosemary pork shoulder, roasted garlic spread, aged provolone, sauteed spinach, long hot pepper
- Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00
Pepperjack whiz, Brawler onions, cherry peppers
- Falafel Gyro$15.00
Crispy, house-made falafel with lettuce, tomato & red onion on pita, topped with spicy red & white sauce
- Southwest Black Bean Wrap$15.00
Black bean patty, red rice, Pepper Jack cheese, tortilla strips, pico & vegan lime chipotle sauce
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, Colby Jack cheese, pico & shredded lettuce
- Pastrami on Rye$15.00
- BYO Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
- Lunch Special$15.00
Burgers
Mains
- Pork Belly Bao Buns$20.00
Szechuan-spiced pork belly, served with steamed bao buns, house-made Asian veggie slaw, cucumber, dumpling sauce & cilantro
- Baked Penne Pasta$15.00
Vodka sauce, penne pasta, peas, parmesan, truffle breadcrumbs
- Blackened Cajun Salmon$22.00
8oz. filet served with crispy fried potatoes, seared green beans & tartar sauce
Desserts
Kids
NA Beverages
Bevs
- No-Jito$7.00
- Lavender Lemon Hill$7.00
- Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn N/A$6.00
- Root Beer$5.00
- Iced Tea$2.00
- Shot Iced Tea Flavor$1.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Grenadine$1.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Liquid Death$4.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Iced Coffee$3.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Milk$3.00