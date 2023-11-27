Skip to Main content
Yards Taphouse 2731 Colorado Blvd
Online Ordering Unavailable
Yards Taphouse 2731 Colorado Blvd
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Bottles and Cans
Snacks
Merch
Shots
Mixed cans
NA
Mixed cans
Cab Sauv
$7.00
G&T
$7.00
Mule
$7.00
Juicy IPA NA
$5.00
Dry Secco NA
$7.00
Rosé NA
$7.00
Soda
$3.99
CBD Water
$3.99
Bottle Water
$3.00
Chips
$3.00
Jerky
$4.00
Nuts
$2.50
PB&J
$6.00
Cup Chili
$3.00
Wings
$1.00
Bowl Chili
$5.00
Hat
$25.00
Mug Club
$60.00
Pint Glass
$6.00
Stickers
$1.00
T-shirt
$25.00
Tank
$25.00
Jell-O
Jell-O Shot
$3.00
Pickle
$4.00
Yards Taphouse 2731 Colorado Blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(303) 618-6456
2731 Colorado Blvd, Idaho Springs, CO 80452
