Yarrow Bay Café 10230 Points Drive Northeast
Hot Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Cafe au Lait
Caramel Macchiato
Honey Lavender Latte
Cold Coffee
Caramel Macchiato
Honey Lavender
Hot Drinks
Caramel Apple Spice
Hot Chocolate
Steamed Apple Juice
White Hot Chocolate
Cold Drinks
Italian Soda
Espresso
Hot Espresso
- Espresso Single$3.00
- Espresso Double$3.25
- Espresso Triple$3.45
- Espresso Quad$3.75
- Espresso Con Panna Single$3.05
- Espresso Con Panna Double$3.35
- Espresso Con Panna Triple$3.55
- Espresso Con Panna Quad$3.85
- Espresso Macchiato Single$3.05
- Espresso Macchiato Double$3.35
- Espresso Macchiato Triple$3.55
- Espresso Macchiato Quad$3.85
Cold Espresso
Hot Tea
Chai Tea Latte
Jasmine Silver Tips
Lord Bergamot
Mao Feng Shui
Peppermint Leaves
British Brunch
Matcha Tea Latte
Iced Tea
Chai Tea Latte
Matcha Tea Latte
Exceptional ( Black)
Hibiscus Mango
Pinapple (Green)
Bakery
Bar
Cookie
Croissant
Doughnut
Galette
Hand Pie
Sweet Bread
Breakfast
Biscuit
Oats
Lunch
Bowls
Salad
- Aegean Greek Salad$10.95
- Antipasto Chop Salad$10.95
- Caesar With Roasted Chicken Salad$10.95
- Cobb Salad$10.95
- Gourmondo Salad$10.95
- Spinach Salad$10.95
- Shaker - Israeli Couscous$4.95
- Shaker - Caesar$2.95
- Shaker - Mixed Greens$2.95
- Shaker - Pesto Pasta Salad$5.95
- Southwest Steak Salad$12.95
- Shaker - Santa Fe$4.95
Sandwiches
- Caprese Sandwich$9.95
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.95
- Lemon Garlic Chicken Sandwich$9.95
- Olivia Sandwich$9.95
- The Braveman Sandwich$9.95
- Pork Bahn Mi Sandwich$9.95
- Spiced Chicken Sandwich$9.95
- Sumac Vegetable Sandwich$9.95
- Tofu Bahn Mi Sandwich$9.95
- Turkey & Bacon Sandwich$9.95
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.25
- Spiced Braised Pork Sandwich$9.95
- Turkey Club Sandwich$10.95
- Bavarian Ham Sandwich$9.95
- Chicken Curry Sandwich$9.95
- Falafel Wrap$9.25
- Chickpea Wrap$9.25
- Corned Beef Sandwich$9.95
Soups
RTE
RTE - Bar
- Clif Builder - Chocolate Mint$2.95
- Clif Builder - Chocolate Peanut Butter$2.95
- Clif Builder - Vanilla Almond$2.95
- Go Macro - Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip$3.95Out of stock
- Go Macro - Coconut Almond Butter Chocolate Chips$3.95Out of stock
- Kind - Caramel Almond Sea Salt$2.95Out of stock
- Kind - Dark Choc Almond Coconut$2.95Out of stock
- Kind - Fruit and Nut$2.95Out of stock
- Rx Bar - Banana Chocolate Walnut$3.75
- Rx Bar - Chocolate Chip$3.75
- RxBar - Blueberry$3.75
- That's It - Apple Blueberry$2.45Out of stock
- That's It: Apple + Cherry$2.45Out of stock
RTE - Candy
- Altoids Smalls - Peppermint$2.45Out of stock
- Hammond's - Licorice Black$5.75
- Hammond's - Licorice Strawberry$5.75
- Hi Chew - Green Apple$1.45
- Hi Chew - Mango$1.45
- Hi Chew - Sweet & Sour Watermelon$1.45
- Jila - Gum$1.95Out of stock
- Paradigm - Albanese - Gummi Bears 7oz$3.75
- Paradigm - Albanese - Gummies Peach Rings 7oz$3.75
- Paradigm - Albanese - Mini Gummi Worms Bears 7oz$3.75Out of stock
- Paradigm - Albanese - 12 Flavor Sour Gummi Bears 7oz$3.75
RTE - Chips
RTE - Chocolate
- Jcoco - Boharat Spice 1oz$3.50Out of stock
- Jcoco - Contamana Cacao 1oz$3.50Out of stock
- Jcoco - Himalayan Salt + Toffee 1oz$3.50Out of stock
- Jcoco - Mango Plantain 1oz$3.50Out of stock
- Kit-Kat$1.45Out of stock
- M&Ms$1.45Out of stock
- M&Ms Peanut$1.45Out of stock
- Paradigm - Theo - Peanut Butter Cups 1.3oz$3.95Out of stock
- Reeses Peanut Butter Cups$1.45
- Snickers$1.45
- Spinnaker - 70% Belize with 2 Bar Bourbon$13.00Out of stock
- Twix$1.45
RTE - Cookies
RTE - Frozen
- ICE Big Dipper Vanilla Cone (With Nuts)$3.95Out of stock
- ICE Bomb Pop Original (RWB)$3.95Out of stock
- ICE Cookies 'n Cream Bar$2.95Out of stock
- ICE Fudge Bar$2.95Out of stock
- ICE Orange Cream Bar$2.95Out of stock
- ICE Snickers Bar$4.50Out of stock
- ICE Sponge Bob (With Gumball Eyes)$4.50Out of stock
- ICE Vanilla Sandwich$3.95Out of stock
RTE - Popcorn
RTE - Ramen
RTE - Refrigerated
- Babybel - Mini Original Cheese$1.25Out of stock
- Beecher's singles$1.75
- Ellenos - Muesli$5.95Out of stock
- Ellenos 5oz Marionberry$3.95Out of stock
- Ellenos Seosonal 7 oz.$4.95Out of stock
- Oh Snap! - Gone Dilly Fresh Whole Kosher Dill pickle$2.75Out of stock
- Olli - Calabrese & Asiago$5.45Out of stock
- Olli - Genoa & Fontina$5.45
- Olli - Prosciutto & Mozzarella$5.45Out of stock
- Oloves - Basil & Garlic 1.1oz$2.25Out of stock
- Sabra - Avocado Toast$4.25Out of stock
- Wilcox Hard Boiled Eggs-2 Pack$2.50Out of stock
RTE - Snacks
RTE- Nuts
- Sahale - Pomegranate Vanilla Cashew$2.45Out of stock
- Sahale - Snack Size Classic Fruit N’ Nut Trail Mix, 1.5oz$2.45Out of stock
- Sahale - Honey Almonds$2.45Out of stock
- Wonderful Pistachios - Chili Roasted$3.95Out of stock
- Wonderful Pistachios - Honey Roasted$3.95Out of stock
- Wonderful Pistachios - Roasted & Salted$3.95Out of stock
RTE Sri Bella
RTD
RTD - Energy
RTD - Juice
RTD - Kombucha
RTD - Soda
- Coke$1.45
- Coke - Diet$1.45
- Coke - Mexican bottle$2.45Out of stock
- Coke Zero$1.50Out of stock
- Dr. Pepper$1.45
- Dry Soda - Cucumber$2.45
- Dry Soda - Vanilla$2.45
- Jones Soda - Orange$2.95Out of stock
- Jones Soda - Root beer$2.95Out of stock
- Olipop - Orange Squeeze$2.95
- Olipop - Strawberry Vanilla$2.95
- Olipop - Vintage Cola$2.95
- Rachel's Ginger Brew$5.95
- Dry Soda - Rainier Cherry$2.45
- Olipop - Cherry Vanilla$2.95
- Sprite$1.45
RTD - Sparkling Water
- La Croix - Lime$1.45
- La Croix - Passionfruit$1.45
- La Croix - Tangerine$1.45
- Recess - Black Cherry$6.95Out of stock
- Recess - Pomegranate Hibiscus$6.95Out of stock
- San Pellegrino$1.95
- San Pellegrino - Limonata$1.95
- San Pellegrino - Rossa$1.95
- San Pellegrino Aranciata$1.95
- Topo Chico - Sparkling Mineral Water$2.45
RTD - Tea
RTD - Water
Alcohol
Beer
Cider
Seltzer
Wine
- Browne - Brute Rose Can$12.00
- Bottle - XO Bubbly | Rose$50.00
- Glass - XO Bubbly | Rose$12.00
- Browne - Cabernet Sauvignon Can$12.00
- Bottle - Angels & Cowboy | Red$50.00
- Glass - Angels & Cowboy | Red$12.00
- Bottle - Coeur de Terre | Pinot Noir$50.00
- Glass - Coeur de Terre | Pinot Noir$12.00
- Browne - Chardonnay Can$12.00
- Bottle - Parducci Cellars | Chardonnay$40.00
- Glass - Parducci Cellars | Chardonnay$10.00
- Bottle - Velante | Pinot Grigio$40.00
- Glass - Velante | Pinot Grigio$10.00
Bag Seattle
Bag
Seasonal Beverages
Matcha Wellness Latte
