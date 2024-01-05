YayaTriniTruck 3485 Promenade Pl apt 314
- brown stew chicken meal large$18.00
- brown stew chicken meal small$15.00
- curry chicken meal large$18.00
- curry chicken meal small$15.00
- curry goal meal small$21.00
- curry goat meal large$24.00
- Curry shrimp meal large$22.00
- Curry shrimp meal small$18.00
- fried whitening fish meal$16.00
- jerk wings meal large$17.00
- Jerk wings meal small$14.00
- oxtail meal large$25.00
- oxtail meal small$21.00
- Veggie Meal large$21.00
- Veggie Meal small$18.00
- Gingerbeer$5.00
- Sorrell$5.00
- Mauby$5.00
- Water$1.00
- Tropical$4.00
- Ting/ Kola$4.00
- Soda$1.00
- Cabbage large$6.00
- Cabbage small$4.00
- Curry Chickpeas large$6.00
- Curry Chickpeas small$4.00
- Curry mango large$6.00
- Curry mango small$4.00
- Curry potatoes large$6.00
- Curry potatoes small$4.00
- French fries$3.00
- Plantains large$6.00
- Plantains small$4.00
- Pumpkin large$6.00
- Pumpkin small$4.00
- Rice and beans/ fried / yellow small$4.00
- Rice and beans/ fried / yellow large$6.00
- Beef$3.00
- Chicken$3.00
- Veggie$3.00
- Bake$4.00
- Bake and shark$16.00
- Coco bread$3.00
- Doubles$6.00
- Fried whitening sandwich$12.00
- Jerk chicken sandwich$14.00
- Oxtail sandwich$18.00
- Salt fish and bake$8.00
- Curry goat Entree$10.00
- Jerk wings Entree$10.00
- Oxtail Entree$12.00
- Curry chicken Entree$8.00
- Afi Oxtail Roti$25.00
- Chicken buss up shot$16.00
- Chicken roti$14.00
- Goat buss up shot$18.00
- Goat Roti$16.00
- Shrimp buss up shot$23.00
- Shrimp Roti$21.00
- Veggie buss up shot$14.00
- Veggie Roti$12.00
