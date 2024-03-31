Ten Rooms
Coffee
- Espresso$3.50
- Espresso Decaf$3.50
- Macchiato$4.00
- Cortado$4.00
- Cappuccino$4.35
- Cappuccino Decaf$4.35
- Regular Latte$4.50
- Large Latte$5.00
- Regular Latte Decaf$4.50
- Large Latte Decaf$5.00
- Regular Brewed$3.50
- Large Brewed$3.75
- Regular Brewed Decaf$3.50
- Large Brewed Decaf$3.75
- Regular Cold Brew$4.50
- Large Cold Brew$5.00
- Regular Cold Brew Decaf$4.50
- Large Cold Brew Decaf$5.00
- Regular Sipping Chocolate$4.50
- Large Sipping Chocolate$5.00
- Regula Hot Coco$5.00
- Large Hot Coco$5.50
Teas
Liquor
Rum
- Appleton Signature Blend$12.00
Jamaican, Mellow Amber Rum
- Brugal Anejo Rum$12.00
Hse rum, full arounded flavour, caramel
- Captain Morgan Spiced$12.00
Spiced and vanilla
- Cruzan Black Strap Rum$12.00
Rich, heavy burnt and molasses
- Myers Original Dark$12.00
Classic dark rum
- Ron Zacara Cent 23Yr$12.00
Well rounded, vanilla, and spice
- Sailor Jerry Spiced Navy$12.00
Spiced and vanilla
- Smith and Cross Traditional Jamaica$12.00
Oaked aged pungent and over proof
- Piras 51 Cachaca$12.00
Brazillian spririt, hot, and raw
Tequila
Vodka
- Grey Goose$15.00
Light in texture, french
- Ketel One$12.00
Bite, clean, og, Holland
- Ketel One Citroen$12.00
Citrus oils, bite, Holland
- Luksusowa Vodka$12.00
Bite, clean, potato, poland
- Titos Handmade Vodka$10.00
Light in texture, corn, texas
- Zu Vodka$12.00
Og, first flavoured vodka, slight vanilla, and herb
- Wodka Vodka$10.00
Classic polish, bite, and clean
Bourbon
Whiskey
- Batch and Barrell Bourbon$14.00
- Jack Daniels Black$15.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$20.00
- Jameson Irish Black Barrel Reserve$14.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$12.00
- Nikka Taketsuru 12Yr Pure Malt$16.00
- Old Overholt Straight Rye$12.00
- Sazerac 6Yr Rye$15.00
- Suntory Hibiki 12Yr$24.00
- Tullamore Dew$14.00
- Suntory Hibiki 21Year$45.00
- Bulleit 95 Rye$15.00
- Redemption Rye$14.00
- Rittenhouse 100 Rye$15.00
Scotch
- Balvenie Doublewood 12Yr$15.00
- Balvenie Doublewood 17Yr$23.00
- Glenmorangie Lasanta$21.00
- Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban$22.00
- Glenmorangie Signet 92$55.00
- Highland 12Yr Reserve$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$17.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$60.00
- Lagavulin Smalt 16Yr$23.00
- Macallan 12Yr Scotch$22.00
- Macallan 18Yr Scotch$70.00
Bitters
- Angostura Bitters
- Angostura Bitters Orange
- Bar Keep Lavender Bitters
- Bar Keep Saffron Bitters
- Bitter Truth Chocolate
- Bitter Truth Creole
- Bitter Truth Old Time Aromatic
- Bitter Truth Orange
- Bitter Truth Pimento Dram
- Fee Brothers Bitters Black Walnut
- Fee Brothers Bitters Orange
- Fever Tree Bitter Lemon
- Peychaud Bitters
- Cocktail Cherry$0.50
Cordials and Brandy
- Amaro Avera Liqueur$10.00
- Aperol Aperitivo 22$10.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream$10.00
- Berentzen Apple Liqueur$10.00
- Briottet Crème De Cassis$10.00
- Briottet Crème De Mure Blackberry$10.00
- Briottet Crème De Vigne Peach$10.00
- Campari Aperitivo$10.00
- Cardenal Mendoza Brandy With Flask$10.00
- Chartreuse Green VEP$30.00
- Chartreuse Green$15.00
- Chartreuse Yellow$15.00
- Chartreuse Yellow VEP$30.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- Cynar Artichoke Aperitif Liqueur$10.00
- Delamain Pale and Dry Cognac$15.00
- Dom Benedictine Liqueur$15.00
- Fernet Branca$8.00
- Ferrand Cognac 1840 Original$12.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Germain-Robin VSOP$12.00
- Giffard Banane Du Bresil$10.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Heering Cherry Liqueur$10.00
- Hennessy VSOP$14.00
- Lairds Apple Jack$10.00
- Luxardo Amaretto Di Saschira$10.00
- Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur$12.00
- Mandarine Napoleon Liqueur$12.00
- Noble Dame Calvados$12.00
- Nux Alpina Walnut Liqueur$12.00
- Passoa Passion Fruit Liqueur$8.00
- Patron XO Café Liqueur$10.00
- Pimms Cup 50$10.00
- Plymouth Sloe Gin$10.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$14.00
- Rothman and Winter Crème De Violett$10.00
- Rumple Minza Peppermint$10.00
- St. Elder Elderflower Liqueur$8.00
- St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram Liqueur$10.00
- St. Germain Liqueur$12.00
- Taylor's Velvet Falernum$10.00
- Tempus Fugit Kina Crème De Cacao$10.00
- Tempus Fugit Kina L'avion D'or Liqueur$10.00
- Giffard Pamplemouse$10.00
Gin
Port and Sherry
Vermouth
Cocktails
Tap Cocktails
A-Z Cocktails
- Aberdeen$13.00
- Absinthe Suisesse$15.00
- Amelia$12.00
- Hernandez$12.00
- Aperol Sour$11.00
- Aviation$12.00
- Bicardi Cocktail$10.00
- Bees Knees$13.00
- Benson Hurst$13.00
- Blackbery Sage Smash$12.00
- Blood and Sand$12.00
- Bolo$12.00
- Border Patrol$12.00
- Boss Lady$12.00
- Boulevardier$13.00
- Bramble$12.00
- Brandy Crusta$12.00
- Brandy Milk Punch$12.00
- Brooklyn Heights$13.00
- Buffalo Soldier$12.00
- Cabana Boy$12.00
- Café Branca$13.00
- Caipirinha$12.00
- Cats Meow$12.00
- Champagne Cocktail$10.00
- Pimms Cup$11.00
- Clover Club$13.00
- Club Cocktail$12.00
- Cobble Hill$13.00
- Coconut Flip$12.00
- Collins$12.00
- Cornfed Peach Sour$12.00
- Corpse Reviver #2$13.00
- Daquiri Natural$11.00
- Daisy De Santiago$12.00
- Dances with Wolves$13.00
- Death in the Afternoon$15.00
- East 8 Hold Up$12.00
- Ebb and Flow$12.00
- El Diablo$12.00
- El Presidente$12.00
- Endless Summer$13.00
- Enter the 46$12.00
- Fire in the Orchard$13.00
- Flappers Delight$12.00
- Foam Flash$13.00
- French 75$12.00
- Gaelic Flip$12.00
- Georgia Julep$13.00
- Ghost in Booth 3$13.00
- Gin Daisy$12.00
- Gin Sour$10.00
- Grapist$12.00
- Greenpoint$13.00
- Gypsy Tears$12.00
- Hanky Panky$13.00
- Heatwave$12.00
- Hemingway Daquiri$13.00
- Heritage$13.00
- High and Dry$12.00
- Irish Coffee$13.00
- Italian Job$13.00
- Jabroni$12.00
- Jack Rose*$11.00
- Jake Leg$13.00
- Jalisco Flip$12.00
- Jamaican Mule$12.00
- Jean Harlow$13.00
- Kingston Negroni$12.00
- Kir Royale$11.00
- La Migra$13.00
- La Playa P******$12.00
- Last Word$13.00
- Latin Medicine$13.00
- Lost in Translation$13.00
- London Fairy$13.00
- Mai Tai$13.00
- Manhattan$13.00
- Manilow$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martinez$13.00
- Gin Martini$13.00
- Vodka Martini$13.00
- Mexican Firing Squad$12.00
- Mint Julep$13.00
- Mint Muse$13.00
- Mojito$13.00
- Moscow Mule*$12.00
- Mud and Sand$13.00
- Negroni*$12.00
- Nelsons Blood$11.00
- New York Sour$12.00
- Nightingale$13.00
- NY Flip$12.00
- O Coquetel Agricola$12.00
- Old Fashioned*$12.00
- Painkiller$12.00
- Park Slope$13.00
- Penicillin$13.00
- Peychauds Envy$13.00
- Pick Me Up$12.00
- Pisco Sour$12.00
- Port of Spain$13.00
- Ramos Gin Fizz$13.00
- Red Hook$13.00
- Rhino$13.00
- Rickey$11.00
- Rob Roy$13.00
- Rooty Huxtable$12.00
- Rum Julep$13.00
- Rum Swizzle$13.00
- Russian Spring Punch$13.00
- Southside Royal$13.00
- Safety Drink$12.00
- Sloe and Low$12.00
- Sloe Gin Fizz$12.00
- Southside$12.00
- St. Domingue$13.00
- Strawberry Gentlemen$13.00
- Super Cute$13.00
- Tia Mia$12.00
- Tryst$13.00
- Vesper$12.00
- Viuex Carre$13.00
- West Coast$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Girl$12.00
- Zombie$12.00
Spiked Coffee Drinks
Beer
Beer
Wine
White Wine
White Wine Bottle
- Domaine Emelie Beyer, Pinot Gris Bottle$45.00
Alsace, France
- St. Urbans Hof, Riesling Bottle$55.00
Mosel, Deutschland
- Chateau De Valmer Bottle$35.00
Vouvray, France
- Newton Chardonnay, Bottle$70.00
Unfiltered - Spring Mt, California
- Remy Pannier, Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$57.00
Sancerre, France
- Boulder Bank Sav Blanc Bottle$40.00
Marlborough, NZ
- Belleruche, Rosé Bottle$35.00
Chapoutier Côtes-du-Rhône
Red Wine
- Saintsbury, Pinot Noir Glass$14.00
Carneros, Napa
- Glass Siduri, Pinot Noir$10.00
Willamette, Oregon
- Glass Kilka, Malbec$9.00
Mendoza, Argentina
- Glass Bodegas Volver, Tempranillo$10.00
España
- Annabella, Cab Sauvignon Glass$10.00
Napa
- Glass Enate, Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
Somontano
- Katherine Cab Sauvignon, S. Estate$42.00
Alexander Valley
- Glass Edmeades, Zinfandel$9.00
Mendocino, *certified vegan
Red Wine Bottle
- Bottle Siduri, Pinot Noir$45.00
Willamette, Oregon
- Au Contraire, Pinot Noir Bottle$50.00
Sonoma Coast
- Bottle Kilka, Malbec$40.00
Mendoza, Argentina
- Don Nicanor, Malbec Select Bottle$50.00
Luján de Cuyo, Argentina
- Triga, Monastrell Bottle$70.00
Alicante
- Bottle Bodegas Volver, Tempranillo$45.00
España
- Alto Moncayo, Veraton, Garnacha Bottle$55.00
Campo de Borja
- Bottle Enate, Cabernet Sauvignon$55.00
Somontano
- Orin Swift, Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$105.00
Palermo Napa
- Yangarra Estates, Shiraz Bottle$35.00
Mclaren Vale *Certified Biodynamic
- Bottle Edmeades, Zinfandel$40.00
Mendocino, *certified vegan
Red Wine - Blends
Bubbles
NA Beverages
Beverages
- Fresh OJ$7.00
- Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Mexican Coke Bottle$5.00
- Mexican Fanta Bottle$5.00
- Red Bull$3.50
- Red Bull - Sugar Free$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Small Saratoga Sparkling Water$3.00
- Large Saratoga Sparkling Water$9.00
- Small Saratoga Still Water$3.00
- Large Saratoga Still Water$9.00
- Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix$4.00
- Soda Water$3.50
Genevive
Tap Cocktails
Beer
