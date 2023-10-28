Yeah man Good Vibes Restaurant -McDonough 2152 ga 155 n
Food
Entrees
Chicken marinated in spicy jerk seasoning and grilled to perfection. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Chicken marinated in spicy jerk seasoning and grilled to perfection. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Tender bone-in chicken marinated and stewed in a rich brown gravy. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Tender bone-in chicken marinated and stewed in a rich brown gravy. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Tender bone-in chicken marinated in garlic, thyme, scallions, and Jamaican seasonings, and stewed in a rich curry sauce. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Tender bone-in chicken marinated in garlic, thyme, scallions, and Jamaican seasonings, and stewed in a rich curry sauce. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Tender bone in goat marinated in garlic, thyme, scallions, Jamaican seasonings, and stewed in a rich curry sauce. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Marinated, braised, and stewed with butter beans. Entrees are garnished with fried plantains. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Ackee and Salt-fish can be served with regular side options or festival
Seafood
Whole red snapper fried, served with sweet peppers, carrots, and onions in a balsamic vinaigrette. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Whole red snapper fried, served with sweet peppers, carrots, and onions in a balsamic vinaigrette. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Whole red snapper, fried, and smothered in a spicy brown gravy and garnished with vegetables. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Whole red snapper, fried, and smothered in a spicy brown gravy and garnished with vegetables. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Steamed fish is a real classic. A whole fish is seasoned to perfection and steamed. Garnished with okra, carrot, and steam vegetables served with rice and peas and steam cabbage.
Fresh jumbo shrimp seasoned with yellow curry and smothered in our rich, creamy, coconut curry sauce. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Try our curry salmon, jerk salmon or sweet and tangy salmon served with steam cabbage and rice or rice and peas.
This is a bottled larger version of our Sauce. Don't think you have enough? Grab a bottle and add it to anything you want to add a extra kick to it
Wrap
Salmon Wrap is prepared cooked to perfection with the density option of regular medium or crispy, a salmon can go many ways. Our Island style salmon is seasoned with spices and herbs to a perfect island blend. Served Inside a flour or Corn Tortilla served with the options of carrots, pepper and more
Shrimp Wrap is sautéed in herbs and spices cooked to a density of regular medium or crispy. Our Island style Shrimps are seasoned with spices and herbs to a perfect island blend. Served Inside a flour or Corn Tortilla stuffed with optional carrots, pepper and more
Soups & Patties
Sides
Combos
Curry Shrimp and Salmon bathes in our curry sauce filled with peppers, carrots, herbs spices and more
Let us bring the heat with this land and sea special. Our Jerk Salmon is a perfect combination aid to our Jerk Chicken with herbs and spices that are made just for the itch or sea food and chicken combined
Three Styles of your favorites, Curry, Brown-stew and Jerk Chicken ready to delite
Feed the Fam
Gravy
Dessert
Veggie Dishes
Teaser Cup
Drinks
FOOD (TPM)
Seafood
Whole red snapper fried, served with sweet peppers, carrots, and onions in a balsamic vinaigrette. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Whole red snapper fried, served with sweet peppers, carrots, and onions in a balsamic vinaigrette. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Whole red snapper, fried, and smothered in a spicy brown gravy and garnished with vegetables. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Whole red snapper, fried, and smothered in a spicy brown gravy and garnished with vegetables. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Steamed fish is a real classic. A whole fish is seasoned to perfection and steamed. Garnished with okra, carrot, and steam vegetables served with rice and peas and steam cabbage.
Fresh jumbo shrimp seasoned with yellow curry and smothered in our rich, creamy, coconut curry sauce. Served with your choice of rice and peas or steamed rice and steamed cabbage.
Try our curry salmon, jerk salmon or sweet and tangy salmon served with steam cabbage and rice or rice and peas.
Sides
Combos
Curry Shrimp and Salmon bathes in our curry sauce filled with peppers, carrots, herbs spices and more
Let us bring the heat with this land and sea special. Our Jerk Salmon is a perfect combination aid to our Jerk Chicken with herbs and spices that are made just for the itch or sea food and chicken combined
Three Styles of your favorites, Curry, Brown-stew and Jerk Chicken ready to delite
Feed the Fam
This will average 3 to 5 pieces per person depending on the size of the pieces. This delicious braised Jamaican style is all you will need for a family delight.