Yeeroh - Northern Liberties 701 N 3rd St.
Sandwiches
- Make Your Own Sandwich
choose from your favorite toppings, proteins, spreads, and extras$10.99
- The Classic
grilled pita, your choice of pork, chicken, or lamb yeeroh, tzatziki spread, tomatoes, onions, and fries$10.99
- The Yeeroh Light
grilled wheat pita, chicken yeeroh, hummus, green peppers, spinach, goat cheese, and zucchini fries$10.99
- The Tandem
grilled pita, two pork souvlaki skewers, yeeroh sauce, tomatoes, onions, and fries$12.99
- The Diavolo
grilled pita, chicken yeeroh, spicy feta, ghost pepper sauce, hot peppers, and fries$10.99
- The Salonika
grilled pita, pork yeeroh, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mustard, and fries$10.99
- The Vegan Yeeroh
grilled pita, vegan yeeroh, your choice of hummus or garlic eggplant, tomatoes, onions, and zucchini fries$10.99
- The Sinner
grilled pita, pork, chicken, and lamb yeeroh, tzatziki spread, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mustard, and fries$13.99
- Yeeroh Board
Choose from the following options and get a larger portion of our sandwich deconstructed as a Yeeroh Board!$16.49
Bowls
- Make Your Own Bowl
choose from your favorite toppings, proteins, spreads, and extras$12.49
- Village Salad Bowl
tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, yeeroh vinaigrette$10.99
- Branzino Bowl
aegean slaw & lemon potato base, breaded branzino, roasted red peppers, scallions, feta cheese, and tzatziki spread$14.99
- Lemon Chicken Bowl
roasted lemon potatoes, chicken souvlaki, red onions, scallions, goat cheese, and spicy feta spread.$11.99
- Vegan Bowl
white rice & mixed greens base, choice of vegan yeeroh or falafel, beets, chickpeas, dolmades, garlic eggplant spread, and Yeeroh Vinaigrette$11.99
- Chicken Caesar Bowl
romaine base, chicken breast filet, croutons, parmesan cheese, scallions, and caesar dressing$11.99
- Spartan Bowl
spinach & arugula base, choice of protein, green peppers, goat cheese, Kalamata olives, quinoa, hummus spread, balsamic viniagrette$11.99
- Yeeroh Bowl
arugula & spinach base, chicken yeeroh, sliced beets, goat cheese, honey sesame bar, balsamic vinaigrette$11.99
- Grilled Salmon Bowl
white rice & mixed greens base, grilled salmon, green peppers, cucumbers, scallions, sweet chili sauce$14.99
- Greek Salad Bowl
spinach and romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, and Greek Vinaigrette$11.99
Fries & Sides
- French Fries$5.49
- Zucchini Fries
breaded zucchini fries served with a side of our tzatziki sauce$7.99
- Feta Fries
French fries topped with crumbled feta, greek oregano, and extra virgin olive oil$7.99
- Yeeroh Fries
golden french fries topped with your favorite yeeroh meat (chicken, pork or lamb)$8.99
- Lemon Potatoes
roasted potatoes marinaded in our delicious lemon sauce$6.99
- Pita Chips
crunchy and chewy fried pita slices seasoned with salt and oregano. served with tzatziki sauce$4.49
- Aegean Slaw
a crisp cole slaw mix with shredded carrot, tossed in a tangy olive oil and lemon dressing, topped with crumbled feta cheese, and garnished with red onion and pepperoncini$5.99
- Village Salad
chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and feta cheese$5.99
- Grilled Pita$1.49
Drinks
- Loux - Greek Soda$2.99
- Olympus Greek Iced Tea - 16.9oz$3.99
- Mastiha Sparkling Water - 11oz$3.99
- Souroti Sparkling Water - 8.45oz$1.99
- Zagori Sparkling Water - 25.4oz$5.99
- Zagori Spring Water - 33.8oz$5.99
- Water$1.60
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Coke Zero$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- Fanta Orange$2.99
- Dr Pepper$2.99
- Gold Peak Tea$2.99