FOOD

APPETIZER

Afro Beef Pie

$4.00

flaky buttery pie filled with ground seasoned beef and yendidi spices.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$4.00

Crispy spring rolls filled with vegetables and deep-fried to golden perfection.

Bread Rolls

$4.00
Samosas

$6.00

Our flaky and crunchy air-fried samosa is handmade pastry stuffed with ground seasoned beef and yendidi spices.

Kelewele

$8.00

Sweet & spicy chunks of delicious fried plantain. Can be served with dry peanuts or yendidi sauce.

Buttered Fried Shrimps

$14.00

Buttered jumbo shrimps fried infused with herbs and spices

Yendidi Wings

$12.00

Well fried and partially oven grilled chicken wings marinated in a blend of rich herbs and spices.

Chicken Suya

$10.00

Chicken marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.

Beef Suya

$14.00

Beef marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.

Goat Suya

$16.00

Goat meat marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.

Lamb Suya

$16.00

Lamb meat marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.

Oxtail Suya

$16.00

Oxtail meat marinated in a spicy succulent peanut butter seasoning smoked and grilled to your taste.

SALADS

Ghana Corned Beef Salad

$12.00

Romaine, baked beans, sliced cooked eggs with yoke, green and red bell pepper, salad cream with corned beef.

Garden Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, cucumbers, onions, cherry or grape tomatoes, grated carrot. yendidi sauce, balsamic vinaigrette and Italian dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry or grape tomatoes, mayonnaise, freshly grated parmesan cheese, olive oil, and caesar dressing. yendidi sauce, balsamic vinaigrette and Italian dressing.

Ghana Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine, baked beans, sliced cooked eggs with yoke, green and red bell pepper, salad cream shredded chicken

GROUP PLATTER

CAN SERVE UP TO SIX PEOPLE

STARTER PLATTER

$55.00

This appetizer platter comes with vegetable spring rolls, kelewele, yendidi wings, lamb suya, samosas, beef suya and your choice of pineapple & ginger drink or sobolo (bissap leaves).

STEW PLATTER

$115.00

This Stew Platter comes with Oxtail Stew, Goat Stew, Chicken Stew, Spinach Stew, Cabbage Stew and your choice of Pineapple & Ginger Drink or Sobolo (Bissap Leaves).

SOUP PLATTER

$130.00

This Soup Platter is made up of Peanut Butter Soup, Light Pepper Soup, Palm Nut Soup, Egusi Soup, Okra Soup and your choice of Pineapple & Ginger drink or Sobolo (Bissap Leaves) drink.

VEGAN PLATTER

$65.00

This vegan platter is made up of beans stew, peanut butter spinach soup, egusi soup, palmnut soup and your choice of pineapple & ginger drink or sobolo (bissap leaves) drink.

LUNCH SPECIALS

Waakye Special

$24.00

A colorful dish of rice & beans served with a piece of fried mackerel fish, fried beef, a boiled egg, spicy black sauce (shito), and fried sweet plantains.

Jollof Special

$22.00

A large bowl of jollof rice with 2pc grilled chicken, fried sweet plantains and a cup of coleslaw.

Gogbe Special

$18.00

Stewed black eyed peas cooked with palm oil, mackerel fish fillet to a perfect taste. It is comes with fried sweet plantain and a boiled egg.

Black Beans Jollof Burrito

$18.00

A tasty and nutritious combination of jollof rice and black beans wrap in a 14" thin tortilla flatbread. It is comes a bowl of with Sautéed Broccoli

Indomie Specials

$16.00

African noodles made with vegetables, eggs and mackerel fish fillet. It is comes with fried sweet plantains

Vegetable Fried Rice

$22.00

A large bowl vegetable fried rice with eggs and shrimps. It comes with fried sweet plantains

VEGAN ENTREE

Enjoy our popular vegan entrees.

Tomato Basil Stew

$14.00

Tomatoes, basil leaves and other herbs and spices cooked to a tasty stew with black beans and mushrooms.

Cabbage Stew

$16.00

Egusi Soup

$16.00

Peanut Butter Soup

$16.00

Light Soup

$16.00

STEWS ENTREE

Beans Stew

$24.00

Black eyed peas stew with shredded chicken and fish.

Cabbage Stew

$24.00

Fresh cabbage, corned beef, shredded chicken and other vegetables and spices cooked to a tasty stew.

Spinach Stew

$24.00

Ground melon seeds, spinach, oil and other vegetables cooked with mackerel fish fillet, shrimps and shredded chicken.

Goat Stew

$26.00

Very moist and tender well seasoned goat meat marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.

Oxtail Stew

$26.00

Very moist and tender well seasoned oxtail meat marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.

Beef Stew

$24.00

Very tender and well seasoned stew beef marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.

Chicken Stew

$22.00

Well cooked and seasoned shredded chicken marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.

Mackerel Fish Stew

$22.00

Well seasoned and shredded mackerel marinated in a flavorful tomato basil sauce.

SOUPS ENTREE

Peanut Butter Soup

$28.00

Flavored peanut-butter, African herbs and spices cooked together with well seasoned goat, cow feet, chicken and mackerel fish fillet to a tasty bowl of soup.

Palm Nut Soup

$28.00

Palm Nut fruit extract with other African herbs and spices cooked together with well seasoned goat, cow feet and smoked catfish to give a tasty bowl of soup.

Egusi Soup

$28.00

Ground melon seeds, spinach, oil and other vegetables slow cooked together with well seasoned goat, cow feet, chicken and fish to give a tasty bowl of soup.

Okra Soup

$28.00

Okra, onions, tomatoes and other vegetables and spices cooked together with catfish, cow feet, cow skin to a delicious African soup.

Light Pepper Soup

$28.00

Tomatoes, habanero pepper & other spices cooked together with goat, cow feet, chicken and fish to give a tasty bowl of soup.

GRILLS ENTREE

Grilled Goat Steak

$35.00

Marinated goat meat steak, and sautéed with onions and African spices.

Grilled Oxtail Steak

$34.00

Marinated oxtail meat steak, and sautéed with onions and African spices

Grilled Lamb Chops

$28.00

Marinated lamb meat chops, and sautéed with onions and African spices

Whole Grilled Tilapia

$25.00

Oven grilled soft bone-in tilapia infused with well seasoned with African herbs and spices.

Whole Grilled Red Snapper

$35.00

Oven grilled soft bone-in red snapper infused with well seasoned African spices and herbs.

Whole Grilled Mackerel

$18.00

Oven grilled soft-bone whole mackerel infused with well seasoned spices and herbs.

Grilled Salmon Steak

$25.00

Oven grilled salmon steak infused with well seasoned herbs and spices

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

KIDS

Honey Glazed Yendidi Wings Special

$12.00

Finger-licking good Yendidi wings glazed with honey and infused with natural flavors of herbs & spices served with fries.

Grilled Chicken with Rice

$12.00

A well seasoned grilled chicken with your choice of rice or fried sweet plantains. A flavorful dish for your kids.

Chicken Nuggets with fries

$10.00

DESSERT

Lemon Cake

$6.00

A moist, fluffy lemon cake, with just 4g net carbs per slice! You'll love the taste.

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Fully moist and chocolatey perfect. A perfect dessert after a great meal at Yendidi.

Crepes

$6.00

SIDES

Boiled Eggs

$2.00

Hard boiled egg with woke inside. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.

Boiled Green Plantain

$6.00

Green plantain boiled in water with salt.

Boiled Ripe Plantain

$6.00

Ripe yellow plantain boiled in water with salt.

Boiled Yam

$8.00

Ghana yam boiled in water and salt to a slow cook.

Fried Sweet Plantain

$6.00

Ripe yellow plantain fried in canola oil. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Fried slices of sweet potatoes. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.

French Fries

$4.00

Fried slices of seasoned potatoes. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.

Banku

$6.00

A proportionate mixture of fermented corn and cassava dough cooked in hot water into a smooth whitish paste.

Ga Kenkey

$6.00

Fermented corn dough made into a dumpling and wrapped in corn husk.

Fanti Kenkey

$6.00

Fermented corn dough made into a dumpling and wrapped in banana leaves

Plantain Fufu

$6.00

A proportionate mixture of cooked cassava (yuca) and green plantain pounded into a smooth paste.

Pounded Yam

$6.00

This is a type of fufu made with cooked Ghana yam pounded into a smooth paste.

Yellow Rice

$6.00

A delicious bowl of rice infused with Yendidi spices and natural herbs.

Coconut Rice

$6.00

Rice cooked in coconut oil and milk.

Jollof Rice

$8.00

A very rich rice dish infused in a flavorful Yendidi spices and herbs sauce seasoned to perfection.

Waakye

$8.00

A colorful dish of rice slowly cooked with black eye peas

Plain Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Jasmine Rice slow cooked to perfection

Parboiled Rice

$6.00

Parboiled Rice slow cooked to perfection. A lower in carbohydrate option.

Fried Rice

$8.00

Our Ghana style fried rice is packed with veggies, eggs and flavors.

Sautéed Cabbage

$6.00

Fresh cabbage, butter and green bell pepper. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.

Sautéed Broccoli

$6.00

Fresh broccoli, butter and green bell pepper. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.

Sautéed Mix Veggies

$8.00

Fresh broccoli, onions, red bell pepper, carrots, green bell pepper and butter. Served with most of our appetizers and entrees.

Sautéed String Beans

$6.00

Fresh string beans, butter and seasoned to a great taste. Served with most of our entrees and appetizers.

Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.00

Fresh mushrooms stirred fried with garlic and a blend of rich yendidi species. Served with most of our entrees and appetizers.

Steamed Collard Greens

$6.00

Fresh collard greens seasoned and steamed to a great taste. Served with most of our entrees and appetizers.

DRINKS

SHOTS

Regular Tequila Shot

$6.00

Henessy

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Yenum Bitters Shots

$10.00

YENUM COCKTAILS

Akosombo

$10.00

Konongo

$14.00

Kwahu Mountains

$14.00

Mankessim

$14.00

Navrongo

$10.00

Sunyani

$12.00

Yendi

$14.00

Mojitos

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Coco for Berry

$10.00

Crantini

$13.00

Pinger

$12.00

Sobocolada

$14.00

Sobotini

$12.00

YENUM FOREINGH

Adonko Bitters

$24.00

Alomo Bitters

$24.00

Alomo Bitters Pack

$4.00

Origin Bitters Small

$5.99

Origin Bitters Large

$22.00

Palm Wine

$12.00

Yenum Bitters Shots

$10.00

Yenum Bitters Bottle

$125.00

DRAFT BEER

Abita Strawberry Larger

$9.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Miller Lite

$8.00

Yuengling

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Seasonal

$9.00

BEER BOTTLES & CANS

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Guinness Extra Stout

$8.00

Ghana Star Beer

$10.00

Heinekens

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Ghana Guinness Extra Stout

$10.00

NON ALCOHOLIC

Alkaline Water

$4.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Ghana Coke

$4.00

Ghana Fanta

$4.00

Ghana Sprite

$4.00

Ghana Malt

$6.00

Regular Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pineapple & Ginger Drink

$6.00

Sobolo(Bissap Leaves) Drink

$6.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Minute Maid

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lipton Tea

$6.00

Chai Tea

$6.00

WHITE WINE CELLAR

Cupcake Riesling

$25.00