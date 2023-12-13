YesChf Trophy Club
Magnolia by Yeschf
Appetizers
Sides
- Truffle Mac and Cheese$9.00
- Truffle Fries$8.00
- Dirty Rice$6.00
- Green Beans$7.00
- Corn Maque$6.00
- Red Beans and Rice$6.00
- French Fries$6.00
- Grits$5.00
- Mom's House Salad$9.00
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Caesar Salad served with shaved Parmesan Cheese, Brioche toasted Croutons and house made dressing
- Saffron & Crab Fried Rice$11.00
- Creole Haricot Vert Green Beans$7.00
Sauteed in a lite creole butter sauce
- Cream Collard Greens$9.00
- Brabant Potatoes$6.00
Entree
- Cheeseburger$14.50
With Fried Onions and Remoulade Sauce and Fries
- Fried Chicken Po Boy Sandwich$14.95
- Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich$16.95
- Hot Sausage Po Boy Sandwich$15.95
- Southern Fried Chicken$16.95
- Shrimp and Grits$14.95
- Snapper Meunire$22.00
Over Angel Hair Pasta
- Monday Beans$17.95
With grilled Andouille Sausage and Fried Pork Chops
- 16oz Ribeye with Truffle fries and Herb Butter$26.00
- Pan Seared Filet Mignon$28.00
With Creamed Collard Greens and Brabant Potatoe
- New Orleans Classic Seafood Gumbo$19.00
Desserts
Magnolia Bar
Soft Drinks
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Menu Cocktails
Vodka
Whiskey
Gin
Rum
Scotch
White Wine
Sparkling Wine
