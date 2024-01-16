YESHI KITFO 3400 Washington Dr
DRINKS
Soft Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Beer
Wine
- Nora Chardonnay 2020$9.00
- Schug Ssonomacoast Chardonnay$18.00
- Tavo Pino Grigio 2019$9.00
- Central Coast Chardonnay 2018$7.00
- Gloria Moscato (Italy) Strawberry Peach$6.00
- Antonio Maccieni (Italy)$8.00
- Crios Malbec 2019 (Argentina)$7.00
- Giancarlo Chianti 2019 (Italy)$8.00
- Highway 12 Cabernet Sauv. 2018 (Cali)$11.00
- La Sarbonnie Merlot 2018 (France)$7.00
- Misiones De Rengo Cabrenet Sauv. 2018(Chile)$14.00
- Schug Pinot Noir 2020 (Cali)$15.00
- Schug Cabernet sauv 2018 (Cali)$16.00
- Serena (Sweet Red)$9.00
Liquor
APPETIZERS
- Timatim Fitfit$10.99
Pieces of injera mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños, then soaked in our in-house made awaze (spiced red pepper paste) dressing
- Shiro Fitfit$10.99
Shredded injera in a blend of fresh tomatoes, jalapeño, and onions mixed with shiro(seasoned chickpea flour)
- Timatim Kurt$8.99
Freshly chopped tomatoes, jalapeños, & onions seasoned & tossed with olive oil
- Sambusa$3.00
Spring roll wrappers filled with your choice of seasoned filling, onions, jalapeños, & fried to perfection
- Yeshi Salad$11.99
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado, and mixed with our house dressing
ENTREES
- Yeshi Kitfo$19.99
Chef recommendation. Freshly minced lean beef seasoned with mitmita (chili powder), black cardamom, and herb-infused clarified butter
- Yetashe Kitfo$22.99
Chef recommendation. Freshly minced lean beef, gomen & Ethiopian cottage cheese mixed and then seasoned with mitmita (chili powder), black cardamom, herb infused clarified butter
- Special Kitfo - Ethiopian Steak Tartar$24.99
Chef recommendation. Freshly minced lean beef seasoned with mitmita (spiced chili powder), black cardamom, herb-infused clarified butter & served with a side of ayib (Ethiopian cottage cheese), yetashe aiyb, & gomen (collard greens)
- BK Tibs$22.99
Chef recommendation. Cubed beef sautéed in oil with onions, jalapeño, & garlic then served on a cast iron skillet
- Derek Tibs$21.99
Cubed beef stir-fried with onions, and jalapeño until crisp and well done (smaller portion)
- Lega Tibs$19.99
Tender and juicy cubed beef sautéed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeño, and garlic
- Yeshi Tibs$19.99
Cubed beef sautéed with onions and jalapeño
- Awaze Tibs$20.99
Cubed beef sautéed with tomatoes, onions, jalapeño, garlic, and our in-house made awaze (red pepper paste)
- Shekila Tibs$21.99
Cubed beef sautéed in oil with onions, jalapeño, & garlic then served sizzling on top of a heated shekla(Ethiopian clay) bowl
- Gored Gored$19.99
Chef recommendation. Extra-lean chunks of beef lightly sautéed in herb-infused clarified butter, onions & awaze(red pepper paste). Traditionally served raw or lightly heated
- Goden Tibs$25.99
Marinated prime short rib cooked medium well with onions, and jalapeño, and served with a side of in-house made awaze sauce
- Kurt$24.99
Chef recommendation. Special cuts of fresh lean and fatty beef traditionally served raw with in-house-made dipping sauces
- Gas Light$19.99
Ground beef sauteed in clarified butter with onions, jalapeños, and herbs (butter can be substituted for oil)
- Tibs Firfir$20.99
Cubed beef sautéed with tomatoes, berbere (red pepper seasoning), & herb-infused clarified butter then mixed with injera pieces
- Quanta Firfir$21.99
Air-dried beef jerky cooked with tomatoes, berbere(red pepper seasoning) and special red sauce then tossed with injera pieces
- Gomen Besiga$20.99
Chopped collard greens cooked with beef, mitmita, and herb-infused clarified butter
- Bozena Shiro$19.99
Stew made with seasoned chickpea flour and beef cooked in an Ethiopian clay pot with herb-infused clarified butter, garlic, & onion
- Firfir$16.00
- Pasta Tomato Sause$18.00
- Pasta Meat Sause$21.00
SEAFOOD
- Tuna Kitfo$24.99
Fresh ground ahi tuna sauteed with mitmita (spiced chili powder), black cardamom, and herb-infused clarified butter
- Tuna Dulet$25.99
Fresh ground ahi tuna sauteed with mitmita (spiced chili powder), herb-infused clarified butter, onions, and jalapeño
- Whole Fish$16.99
Fresh tilapia fish seasoned with in-house seasoning and then fried whole
- Fish Goulash$16.99
Fresh tilapia fish chopped into cubes and then sauteed with in-house seasoning
VEGETARIAN
- Gomen Kitfo$23.99
Minced collard greens sauteed with mitmita, black cardamom, and herb-infused clarified butter (butter can be substituted with olive oil)
- Veggie Combo$19.99
Portions of miser (spicey lentil stew), shiro, atir kik(yellow split pea stew), tikil gomen(cabbage), gomen (collard greens), carrots with potatoes, & salad
- Shiro$16.00
Stew made with seasoned chickpea flour cooked in a clog pot with oil, garlic, and onion & topped with fresh jalapeño
SIDES/DESSERTS
SIDES
- Gomen - Collard Greens$4.99
- Shiro - Ground Chickpea Stew$5.99
- Cabbage$5.99
- Misir - Split Red Lentil Stew$5.99
- Atir Kik - Yellow Split Peas Stew$5.99
- Potatoes & Carrots$5.99
- Gomen Kitfo - Finely Chopped Collard Green$5.99
- Ayib - Ethiopian Cottage$5.99
- Side Salad$7.99
- French Fries$6.99
- Kocho$2.99
Sour dough like a flat bread made of false banana stem
- Ethiopian Gluten-free Injera$2.99
- Bread Roll$2.99