Yet Wah Restaurant 1238 4th St

Full Menu

Appetizers

Combination Platter

$16.75

BBQ spareribs, pot stickers, shrimp roll, and foil wrapped chicken

6 Pcs. Vegetable Pot Stickers

$12.75

6 Pcs. Prawn Pot Stickers

$13.75

6 Pcs. Kuo Teh Shanghai Pot Stickers

$12.75

4 Pcs. Vegetable Spring Rolls

$12.25

6 Pcs. Su Mi Deep Fried Ravioli

$12.75

Barbecued Spareribs

$14.25

Barbecued Tenderloin Pork

$13.25

Special Fried Chicken Wings

$14.50

6 Pcs. Butterfly Shrimp

$12.75

Princess Garden Chicken Salad

$13.75

Shredded chicken, nuts, pickled cabbage, carrots, lettuce, fun see noodles, and hoisin sauce

Barbecued Quail

$10.50

Fried Squid

$14.25

8 Pcs. Fried Shrimp Rolls

$15.75

6 Pcs. Foil Wrapped Chicken

$15.75

8 Pcs. Deep Fried Prawns

$15.75

Deep Fried Oysters

$15.75

10 Pcs. Fried Won Ton (Pork)

$11.75

10 Pcs. Deluxe Fried Won Ton

$12.75

6 Pcs. Cheese Crab Puffs

$13.25

Test Item

$10.00

Soup

Pork Won Ton Soup

$13.25

Chicken Won Ton Soup

$13.75

Beef Won Ton Soup

$14.25

Wah Won Ton Soup

$15.75

Prawns, chicken, BBQ pork, mushrooms, cabbage, and green onions

Hot & Sour Soup

$13.25

Chicken, shrimp, and tofu. Spicy

Vegetable Hot & Sour Soup

$13.25

Spicy

Sizzling Rice Soup

$14.00

Chicken, shrimp, and tofu

Chicken with Sweet Corn Soup

$14.25

Combination Seafood Soup

$15.25

Crabmeat, scallops, shrimp, wintermelon, mushrooms, and tofu in soup

Tofu Spinach Soup

$13.25

Egg Flower Soup

$12.75

Soup of the Day

$12.50

Single Serving Soup of the Day

$6.95

Meat

Not Spicy Mongolian Beef

$18.95

Sliced beef with snow peas, mushroom skins, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, peas, celery, and water chestnuts

Medium Spicy Orange Beef

$18.95

Sliced beef lightly battered, fried in spicy orange sauce, hint of sweetness

Asparagus Beef with Black Bean Sauce

$19.95

Medium Spicy Szechuan Beef

$18.95

Mandarin Beef

$18.95

Snow Pea Beef

$18.95

Oyster Sauce Beef

$19.50

Queen's Beef

$19.50

Crispy fun see noodles topped with shredded fresh vegetables and beef

Beef with Black Mushrooms

$20.50

Beef with Broccoli

$18.95

Steak Q with Tender Greens

$20.50

Sweet & Sour Pork

$18.50

Moo-Shu Pork

$18.95

Slices of tenderloin pork with shredded cabbage, snow peas, mushroom skins, and bamboo shoots. Served with pancake and hoisin sauce

Spicy Tofu with Minced Pork

$18.50

Hot Five Happiness Pork

$18.50

Pork tenderloin with snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and hot peppers

Mandarin Spareribs

$18.50

Ginger Garlic Pork

$18.50

Yet Wah Lettuce Blossom

$19.50

Diced pork, mushrooms, peanuts, onions, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, carrots, and lettuce leaves with hoisin sauce

Poultry

Medium Spicy Hunan Chicken

$18.95

Marinated chicken with garlic, white onions, and scallions

Medium Spicy Szechuan Chicken

$18.25

Boneless chicken fried and sautéed in tangy and spicy sauce

Hot Kung Pao Chicken

$18.25

Boneless chicken cubes, red peppers, peanuts, mushroom skin, celery, and peas in spicy sauce

Lemon Fried Chicken

$18.95

Deep fried chicken breast with lemon sauce

Cashew Chicken

$18.95

Yellow Curry Curry Chicken

$18.25

Asparagus Chicken with Black Bean Sauce

$18.95

Chicken with Broccoli

$18.25

Orange Chicken

$18.95

Ginger Garlic Chicken

$18.25

White and green onions

Mild Spicy General Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$18.50

Three Princess Chicken

$20.25

Chicken pieces with three types of mushrooms and fresh vegetables,

Sweet & Sour Pineapple Chicken

$18.25

Phoenix and Dragon

$20.25

Diced boneless chicken with prawns, mushrooms, pea pods, and bamboo shoots

Boneless Famous Almond Pressed Duck

$21.95

Chef's special only in Marin. Fried boneless duck cubes. Topped with sweet and sour sauce and crushed almond nuts

Boneless Half Fried Duck with Ginger Garlic Sauce

$19.95

Half Peking Duck with Buns

$26.95

Whole Peking Duck with Buns

$45.00

Seafood

Steamed Salmon with Black Bean Sauce

$24.50

Lightly battered and deep fried or steamed salmon with green and white onions

Fried Salmon with Black Bean Sauce

$24.50

Lightly battered and deep fried or steamed salmon with green and white onions

Steamed Salmon with Ginger Garlic Sauce

$24.50

Lightly battered and deep fried or steamed salmon with green and white onions

Fried Salmon with Ginger Garlic Sauce

$24.50

Lightly battered and deep fried or steamed salmon with green and white onions

Fish Cubes with Ginger Onion

$18.75

Cubes Sweet & Sour Fish

$18.75

Fillet of Cod with Spicy Salt

$18.50

Three Kinds of Seafood with Broccoli

$22.95

Sautéed prawns, scallops, and squid in garlic sauce

Scallops with Snow Peas & Cashew Nuts

$21.95

Hot Kung Pao Scallops

$21.95

Snow Pea Pods with Prawns

$20.75

Hot & Spicy General Prawns in Garlic Sauce

$20.75

Sizzling Rice Prawns

$20.95

Fried fresh prawns with green peppers, onions, served in sweet and sour sauce, and sizzling rice

Glazed Walnut Prawns

$21.50

Garlic Prawns

$20.95

Prawns with Lobster Sauce

$20.95

Prawns sautéed with ground chicken, eggs, green pepper, and onions in black bean sauce

Hot Jumbo Prawns in Hunan Sauce

$21.95

Hot Kung Pao Prawns

$20.75

Prawns in red peppers, peanuts, mushroom skins, and peas in spicy sauce

Sweet & Sour Fried Prawns

$20.75

Prawns with Vegetables

$20.75

Jade Prawns

$21.75

Sautéed prawns with garlic spinach sauce over spinach

Hot & Spicy Szechuan Prawns

$20.75

Lightly battered shrimp with onions, peanuts, and bamboo shoots in dry red soy sauce

Oysters with Ginger Sauce

$20.95

Seasonal Baked Fresh Crab W/spicy Salt (Hot & Spicy)

$42.95

Seasonal Baked Fresh Crab W/scallions Sauce

$42.95

Seasonal Stir-fried Lobster W/ginger Onion Sauce

$53.00

Vegetables & Tofu Dishes

Vegetable Deluxe

$16.75

Combination of Chinese greens and braised tofu

Eight Treasure Vegetables

$17.25

Mild spicy and hint of sweetness

Black Mushrooms & Tender Greens

$17.25

Sautéed Broccoli

$16.75

Steamed Asparagus

$16.75

Mixed Mushrooms, Pea Pods & Water Chestnuts

$17.50

Moo-Shu Vegetables

$17.50

Braised Tofu with Spicy Salt

$16.75

Egg Foo Yung

$17.75

Eggs, bean sprouts, and onions. Topped with gravy and cooked in a pancake style

Stir Fried Eggplant with Garlic

$17.25

Mild spicy and hint of sweetness

Spinach with Garlic Sauce

$17.50

Green Beans with Garlic Sauce

$16.75

Braised Tofu, Black Mushrooms & Tender Greens

$17.50

Sautéed Chinese Broccoli with Garlic Sauce

$17.25

Chow Mein/Chow Fun Noodles & Rice

H. K. Style Seafood Combination Chow Mein

$19.25

Seafood Chow Mein

$18.25

Vegetable Chow Mein

$16.25

Barbecued Pork Chow Mein

$16.75

Chicken Chow Mein

$16.50

Prawns Chow Mein

$18.25

Sang Gai See Chow Mein

$17.50

Chicken, BBQ pork, black mushrooms, snow peas, onions, celery, and bamboo shoots

Combination Chow Mein

$17.50

Sub Gum Yee Won Ton

$19.50

Chicken Chow Fun

$17.25

Beef Chow Fun

$17.25

BBQ Pork Chow Fun

$17.25

Comb Chow Fun

$18.95

Seafood Combination Chow Fun

$19.25

Combination Fried Rice with Green Onions

$16.75

Barbecued Pork Fried Rice with Green Onions

$15.25

Vegetable Fried Rice with Green Onions

$15.25

Chicken Fried Rice with Green Onions

$15.25

Beef Fried Rice with Green Onions

$15.25

Shrimp Fried Rice with Green Onions

$15.50

Smoked Salmon Fried Rice with Green Onions

$17.50

Pineapple Seafood Fried Rice with Green Onions

$18.50

Pork HOT & Sour Noodles (Wet) (Hot)

$16.25

Wet)(Hot Special Sauce Noodles

$16.25

Noodles topped with pork in szechuan sauce and scallions

Steamed Jasmine White Rice

$2.95

Steamed Jasmine Brown Rice

$2.95

Special Sauce Noodles

$16.25

Dessert

Ice-Cream Vanilla

$3.50

Ice-Cream Chocolate

$3.50

Green Tea Special Ice-Cream

$4.00

Fried Banana

$4.00

Seedless Lychee

$4.00

Set Dinner Menu

Great Wall Dinner

$46.00+

Appetizer su mi (deep fried ravioli). Soup soup of the day. Entrées Mongolian beef, cashew chicken, sweet and sour pork, and steamed rice. For 4 or 5 persons add: chef's special prawns for 6 or more persons add: fish cubes w/black bean sauce. Minimum 2 per

Country Village Dinner

$48.00+

Minimum 2 persons. Appetizer foil wrapped chicken. Soup egg flower soup. Entrées moo-shu pork, famous almond pressed duck (boneless), chicken with scallops sautéed with tender greens steamed rice. For 4 or 5 persons add: queen's beef for 6 or more persons

Chinese Seafood Dinner

$55.00+

Minimum 2 persons. Appetizer golden fried oysters. Soup crab meat winter melon. Entrées prawns in black bean sauce, sautéed scallops with broccoli, sweet & sour fillet of rock cod, and steamed rice. For 4 or 5 persons add: moo-shu shrimp for 6 or more pers

Hot & Spicy Dinner

$48.00+

Minimum 2 persons. Appetizer kuo teh shanghai pot sticker,s. Soup hot & sour soup. Entrées szechuan spicy beef, Hunan chicken (medium spicy), hot pepper prawns, steamed rice. For 4 or 5 persons add: general fish cubes in garlic sauce for 6 or more persons

Classic Dinner for Two (Per Person)

$55.90+

Minimum 2 persons every 2 additional people allows one extra entrée. All entrees are served with steamed rice

Dim Sum

Egg Custard Sweet Bun

$7.25

Fried Meat Dumplings

$7.25

Fried Sesame Ball

$7.25

Turnip Cake

$7.25

Pot Sticker

$7.25

BBQ Pork Bun

$7.25

Stuffed Eggplant w/Shrimp

$7.25

Egg Roll

$7.25

Vegetable Pot Sticker

$7.25

Lotus Seed Sweet Bun

$7.25

Butterfly Shrimp

$7.75

Shrimp Dumpling

$7.75

Shrimp Pot Sticker

$7.75

Cheese Crab Puff

$7.75

Chive Dumpling

$7.75

Sweet Rice in Lotus Leaf

$7.75

Steam Su Mi

$7.75

Chicken Salad

$9.25

Foil Wrap Chicken

$9.25

Fried Chicken Wing

$9.25

Fried Shrimp Roll

$9.25

Fried Squid

$9.25

BBQ SpareRibs

$9.25

BBQ Pork

$9.25

Roasted Duck

$9.25

Seasonal Green Vegetable

$9.25

Beverage Menu

Bar

Bar $2.00

$2.00

Bar $2.50

$2.50

Bar $3.00

$3.00

Bar $3.50

$3.50

Bar $4.00

$4.00

Bar $4.50

$4.50

Bar $5.00

$5.00

Bar $5.50

$5.50

Bar $6.00

$6.00

Bar $6.50

$6.50

Bar $7.00

$7.00

Bar $7.50

$7.50

Bar $8.00

$8.00

Bar $8.50

$8.50

Bar $9.00

$9.00

Bar $9.50

$9.50

Bar $10.00

$10.00

Bar $10.50

$10.50

Bar $11.00

$11.00

Bar $11.50

$11.50

Bar $12.00

$12.00

Bar $12.50

$12.50

Bar $13.00

$13.00

Bar $13.50

$13.50

Bar $14.00

$14.00

Bar $14.50

$14.50

Bar $15.00

$15.00

Beers

Heineken

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Anchor Steam

$6.00

Park St Pale ~ Draft

$6.00

Small Tsingtao

$6.00

Large Tsingtao

$9.00

Sapporo Large

$9.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Scrimshaw (Pilsner)

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Clausthaler

$6.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.75

Small Sparkling Water

$3.00

Large Sparkling Water

$6.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.75

Juice

$3.50

Energy Drink

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Chinese Tea

$2.50

Special Drinks

Mai Tai

$12.00

Yet wah's famous drink with seven ingredients

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Gin, vodka, rum, tequila, triple sec, sweet and sour mix with coke

Tokyo Ice Tea

$12.00

White rum, gin, vodka, tequila, sweet and sour mix with melon liqueur

Iron Monkey

$10.00

Vodka, cream de banana, cream de cacao, and cream

Piña Colada

$11.00

Rum, pineapple juice, and coconut cream

Kung Fu Cosmo

$11.00

Citrus skyy vodka, triple sec, lime, and cranberry juice

Ginger Jack

$11.00

Jack Daniel's whiskey with home-made ginger syrup

White Chocolate

$10.00

Vodka, frangelico, and fresh lemon with sugar

Sake

Small Hot Sake

$6.50

Medium dry, full body

Large Hot Sake

$9.00

Medium dry, full body

Cold Sake, Unfiltered Glass

$8.50

Milky white in color, sweet

Cabernet Sauvignon

Glass House Wine: Stone Cellars Red

$7.50

Black cherries, black currant, black berries, and dry wine

Bottle House Wine: Stone Cellars*

$24.00

Black cherries, black currant, black berries, and dry wine

Glass C.K. Mondavi Red

$7.50

Rich with cherry and blackberry flavor, hint of oak

Bottle C.K. Mondavi, California

$24.00

Rich with cherry and blackberry flavor, hint of oak

Glass Kendall-Jackson Red

$10.00

Blackberry, cassis, and mocha flavors

Bottle Kendall-Jackson, Vintner's Reserve, California

$32.00

Blackberry, cassis, and mocha flavors

Other Red Wine

Glass Gnarly Head, Old Vine Zinfandel

$10.00

Dark berry fruit, wild spice, vanilla, and lightly toasted oak

Bottle Gnarly Head, Old Vine Zinfandel

$34.00

Dark berry fruit, wild spice, vanilla, and lightly toasted oak

Glass Rodney Strong, Merlot, Sonoma County

$10.00

Black plum and spice flavor

Bottle Rodney Strong, Merlot, Sonoma County

$34.00

Black plum and spice flavor

Glass Yulupa by Kenwood, Pinot Noir

$10.00

Bright red cherry, strawberry, and raspberry

Bottle Yulupa by Kenwood, Pinot Noir

$34.00

Bright red cherry, strawberry, and raspberry

Sauvignon Blanc

Glass C.K. Mondavi, Calfornia

$7.50

Aromas of lemon, kiwi, and flavor of citrus and grapefruit

Bottle C.K. Mondavi, Calfornia

$24.00

Aromas of lemon, kiwi, and flavor of citrus and grapefruit

Glass Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc

$9.50

Exudes bright citrus, peach, and exotic tropical flavors

Bottle Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Exudes bright citrus, peach, and exotic tropical flavors

Chardonnay

Glass House Wine: Stone Cellars

$7.50

Rich, well balanced, flavors of apple, pear, peach, and lemon

Bottle House Wine: Stone Cellars

$24.00

Rich, well balanced, flavors of apple, pear, peach, and lemon

Glass C.k. Mondavi, California

$7.50

Aromas of lemon and citrus flavors of apple and pear mingle with a hint of oak

Bottle C.k. Mondavi, California

$24.00

Aromas of lemon and citrus flavors of apple and pear mingle with a hint of oak

Glass Rodney Strong, Sonoma County

$9.00

Lemon and apple aromas with hint of toasty oak, pear and pineapple

Bottle Rodney Strong, Sonoma County

$30.00

Lemon and apple aromas with hint of toasty oak, pear and pineapple

Glass Kendall-Jackson, Vintner's Reserve

$9.50

Pineapple, mango, and papaya flavors

Bottle Kendall-Jackson, Vintner's Reserve

$32.00

Pineapple, mango, and papaya flavors

Glass Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley

$15.50

A round, creamy palate

Bottle Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley

$63.00

A round, creamy palate

Other White Wine

Glass Stone Cellars, Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Crisp, well balanced, white nectarine, tropical fruit, and pear

Bottle Stone Cellars, Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Crisp, well balanced, white nectarine, tropical fruit, and pear

Glass Chateau Ste Michelle, Riesling, Columbia Valley

$8.00

Sweet lime and peach characters

Bottle Chateau Ste Michelle, Riesling, Columbia Valley

$26.00

Sweet lime and peach characters

Glass Chateau Ste Michelle, Gewürztraminer

$8.00

Spicy and luscious with a hint of clove spice on the finish

Bottle Chateau Ste Michelle, Gewürztraminer

$26.00

Spicy and luscious with a hint of clove spice on the finish

Champagne & Sparkling Wine

House Bottle

$20.00

Korbel Brut, Sonoma Bottle

$30.00

Gloria Ferrer, Sonoma Bottle

$44.00

Yulupa, Cuvèe Brut, Kenwood Glass

$8.50