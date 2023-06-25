Yet Wah Restaurant 1238 4th St
Full Menu
Appetizers
Combination Platter
BBQ spareribs, pot stickers, shrimp roll, and foil wrapped chicken
6 Pcs. Vegetable Pot Stickers
6 Pcs. Prawn Pot Stickers
6 Pcs. Kuo Teh Shanghai Pot Stickers
4 Pcs. Vegetable Spring Rolls
6 Pcs. Su Mi Deep Fried Ravioli
Barbecued Spareribs
Barbecued Tenderloin Pork
Special Fried Chicken Wings
6 Pcs. Butterfly Shrimp
Princess Garden Chicken Salad
Shredded chicken, nuts, pickled cabbage, carrots, lettuce, fun see noodles, and hoisin sauce
Barbecued Quail
Fried Squid
8 Pcs. Fried Shrimp Rolls
6 Pcs. Foil Wrapped Chicken
8 Pcs. Deep Fried Prawns
Deep Fried Oysters
10 Pcs. Fried Won Ton (Pork)
10 Pcs. Deluxe Fried Won Ton
6 Pcs. Cheese Crab Puffs
Test Item
Soup
Pork Won Ton Soup
Chicken Won Ton Soup
Beef Won Ton Soup
Wah Won Ton Soup
Prawns, chicken, BBQ pork, mushrooms, cabbage, and green onions
Hot & Sour Soup
Chicken, shrimp, and tofu. Spicy
Vegetable Hot & Sour Soup
Spicy
Sizzling Rice Soup
Chicken, shrimp, and tofu
Chicken with Sweet Corn Soup
Combination Seafood Soup
Crabmeat, scallops, shrimp, wintermelon, mushrooms, and tofu in soup
Tofu Spinach Soup
Egg Flower Soup
Soup of the Day
Single Serving Soup of the Day
Meat
Not Spicy Mongolian Beef
Sliced beef with snow peas, mushroom skins, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, peas, celery, and water chestnuts
Medium Spicy Orange Beef
Sliced beef lightly battered, fried in spicy orange sauce, hint of sweetness
Asparagus Beef with Black Bean Sauce
Medium Spicy Szechuan Beef
Mandarin Beef
Snow Pea Beef
Oyster Sauce Beef
Queen's Beef
Crispy fun see noodles topped with shredded fresh vegetables and beef
Beef with Black Mushrooms
Beef with Broccoli
Steak Q with Tender Greens
Sweet & Sour Pork
Moo-Shu Pork
Slices of tenderloin pork with shredded cabbage, snow peas, mushroom skins, and bamboo shoots. Served with pancake and hoisin sauce
Spicy Tofu with Minced Pork
Hot Five Happiness Pork
Pork tenderloin with snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and hot peppers
Mandarin Spareribs
Ginger Garlic Pork
Yet Wah Lettuce Blossom
Diced pork, mushrooms, peanuts, onions, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, carrots, and lettuce leaves with hoisin sauce
Poultry
Medium Spicy Hunan Chicken
Marinated chicken with garlic, white onions, and scallions
Medium Spicy Szechuan Chicken
Boneless chicken fried and sautéed in tangy and spicy sauce
Hot Kung Pao Chicken
Boneless chicken cubes, red peppers, peanuts, mushroom skin, celery, and peas in spicy sauce
Lemon Fried Chicken
Deep fried chicken breast with lemon sauce
Cashew Chicken
Yellow Curry Curry Chicken
Asparagus Chicken with Black Bean Sauce
Chicken with Broccoli
Orange Chicken
Ginger Garlic Chicken
White and green onions
Mild Spicy General Chicken in Garlic Sauce
Three Princess Chicken
Chicken pieces with three types of mushrooms and fresh vegetables,
Sweet & Sour Pineapple Chicken
Phoenix and Dragon
Diced boneless chicken with prawns, mushrooms, pea pods, and bamboo shoots
Boneless Famous Almond Pressed Duck
Chef's special only in Marin. Fried boneless duck cubes. Topped with sweet and sour sauce and crushed almond nuts
Boneless Half Fried Duck with Ginger Garlic Sauce
Half Peking Duck with Buns
Whole Peking Duck with Buns
Seafood
Steamed Salmon with Black Bean Sauce
Lightly battered and deep fried or steamed salmon with green and white onions
Fried Salmon with Black Bean Sauce
Lightly battered and deep fried or steamed salmon with green and white onions
Steamed Salmon with Ginger Garlic Sauce
Lightly battered and deep fried or steamed salmon with green and white onions
Fried Salmon with Ginger Garlic Sauce
Lightly battered and deep fried or steamed salmon with green and white onions
Fish Cubes with Ginger Onion
Cubes Sweet & Sour Fish
Fillet of Cod with Spicy Salt
Three Kinds of Seafood with Broccoli
Sautéed prawns, scallops, and squid in garlic sauce
Scallops with Snow Peas & Cashew Nuts
Hot Kung Pao Scallops
Snow Pea Pods with Prawns
Hot & Spicy General Prawns in Garlic Sauce
Sizzling Rice Prawns
Fried fresh prawns with green peppers, onions, served in sweet and sour sauce, and sizzling rice
Glazed Walnut Prawns
Garlic Prawns
Prawns with Lobster Sauce
Prawns sautéed with ground chicken, eggs, green pepper, and onions in black bean sauce
Hot Jumbo Prawns in Hunan Sauce
Hot Kung Pao Prawns
Prawns in red peppers, peanuts, mushroom skins, and peas in spicy sauce
Sweet & Sour Fried Prawns
Prawns with Vegetables
Jade Prawns
Sautéed prawns with garlic spinach sauce over spinach
Hot & Spicy Szechuan Prawns
Lightly battered shrimp with onions, peanuts, and bamboo shoots in dry red soy sauce
Oysters with Ginger Sauce
Seasonal Baked Fresh Crab W/spicy Salt (Hot & Spicy)
Seasonal Baked Fresh Crab W/scallions Sauce
Seasonal Stir-fried Lobster W/ginger Onion Sauce
Vegetables & Tofu Dishes
Vegetable Deluxe
Combination of Chinese greens and braised tofu
Eight Treasure Vegetables
Mild spicy and hint of sweetness
Black Mushrooms & Tender Greens
Sautéed Broccoli
Steamed Asparagus
Mixed Mushrooms, Pea Pods & Water Chestnuts
Moo-Shu Vegetables
Braised Tofu with Spicy Salt
Egg Foo Yung
Eggs, bean sprouts, and onions. Topped with gravy and cooked in a pancake style
Stir Fried Eggplant with Garlic
Mild spicy and hint of sweetness
Spinach with Garlic Sauce
Green Beans with Garlic Sauce
Braised Tofu, Black Mushrooms & Tender Greens
Sautéed Chinese Broccoli with Garlic Sauce
Chow Mein/Chow Fun Noodles & Rice
H. K. Style Seafood Combination Chow Mein
Seafood Chow Mein
Vegetable Chow Mein
Barbecued Pork Chow Mein
Chicken Chow Mein
Prawns Chow Mein
Sang Gai See Chow Mein
Chicken, BBQ pork, black mushrooms, snow peas, onions, celery, and bamboo shoots
Combination Chow Mein
Sub Gum Yee Won Ton
Chicken Chow Fun
Beef Chow Fun
BBQ Pork Chow Fun
Comb Chow Fun
Seafood Combination Chow Fun
Combination Fried Rice with Green Onions
Barbecued Pork Fried Rice with Green Onions
Vegetable Fried Rice with Green Onions
Chicken Fried Rice with Green Onions
Beef Fried Rice with Green Onions
Shrimp Fried Rice with Green Onions
Smoked Salmon Fried Rice with Green Onions
Pineapple Seafood Fried Rice with Green Onions
Pork HOT & Sour Noodles (Wet) (Hot)
Wet)(Hot Special Sauce Noodles
Noodles topped with pork in szechuan sauce and scallions
Steamed Jasmine White Rice
Steamed Jasmine Brown Rice
Special Sauce Noodles
Dessert
Set Dinner Menu
Great Wall Dinner
Appetizer su mi (deep fried ravioli). Soup soup of the day. Entrées Mongolian beef, cashew chicken, sweet and sour pork, and steamed rice. For 4 or 5 persons add: chef's special prawns for 6 or more persons add: fish cubes w/black bean sauce. Minimum 2 per
Country Village Dinner
Minimum 2 persons. Appetizer foil wrapped chicken. Soup egg flower soup. Entrées moo-shu pork, famous almond pressed duck (boneless), chicken with scallops sautéed with tender greens steamed rice. For 4 or 5 persons add: queen's beef for 6 or more persons
Chinese Seafood Dinner
Minimum 2 persons. Appetizer golden fried oysters. Soup crab meat winter melon. Entrées prawns in black bean sauce, sautéed scallops with broccoli, sweet & sour fillet of rock cod, and steamed rice. For 4 or 5 persons add: moo-shu shrimp for 6 or more pers
Hot & Spicy Dinner
Minimum 2 persons. Appetizer kuo teh shanghai pot sticker,s. Soup hot & sour soup. Entrées szechuan spicy beef, Hunan chicken (medium spicy), hot pepper prawns, steamed rice. For 4 or 5 persons add: general fish cubes in garlic sauce for 6 or more persons
Classic Dinner for Two (Per Person)
Minimum 2 persons every 2 additional people allows one extra entrée. All entrees are served with steamed rice
Dim Sum
Egg Custard Sweet Bun
Fried Meat Dumplings
Fried Sesame Ball
Turnip Cake
Pot Sticker
BBQ Pork Bun
Stuffed Eggplant w/Shrimp
Egg Roll
Vegetable Pot Sticker
Lotus Seed Sweet Bun
Butterfly Shrimp
Shrimp Dumpling
Shrimp Pot Sticker
Cheese Crab Puff
Chive Dumpling
Sweet Rice in Lotus Leaf
Steam Su Mi
Chicken Salad
Foil Wrap Chicken
Fried Chicken Wing
Fried Shrimp Roll
Fried Squid
BBQ SpareRibs
BBQ Pork
Roasted Duck
Seasonal Green Vegetable
Beverage Menu
Bar
Beers
NA Beverages
Special Drinks
Mai Tai
Yet wah's famous drink with seven ingredients
Long Island Ice Tea
Gin, vodka, rum, tequila, triple sec, sweet and sour mix with coke
Tokyo Ice Tea
White rum, gin, vodka, tequila, sweet and sour mix with melon liqueur
Iron Monkey
Vodka, cream de banana, cream de cacao, and cream
Piña Colada
Rum, pineapple juice, and coconut cream
Kung Fu Cosmo
Citrus skyy vodka, triple sec, lime, and cranberry juice
Ginger Jack
Jack Daniel's whiskey with home-made ginger syrup
White Chocolate
Vodka, frangelico, and fresh lemon with sugar
Sake
Cabernet Sauvignon
Glass House Wine: Stone Cellars Red
Black cherries, black currant, black berries, and dry wine
Bottle House Wine: Stone Cellars*
Black cherries, black currant, black berries, and dry wine
Glass C.K. Mondavi Red
Rich with cherry and blackberry flavor, hint of oak
Bottle C.K. Mondavi, California
Rich with cherry and blackberry flavor, hint of oak
Glass Kendall-Jackson Red
Blackberry, cassis, and mocha flavors
Bottle Kendall-Jackson, Vintner's Reserve, California
Blackberry, cassis, and mocha flavors
Other Red Wine
Glass Gnarly Head, Old Vine Zinfandel
Dark berry fruit, wild spice, vanilla, and lightly toasted oak
Bottle Gnarly Head, Old Vine Zinfandel
Dark berry fruit, wild spice, vanilla, and lightly toasted oak
Glass Rodney Strong, Merlot, Sonoma County
Black plum and spice flavor
Bottle Rodney Strong, Merlot, Sonoma County
Black plum and spice flavor
Glass Yulupa by Kenwood, Pinot Noir
Bright red cherry, strawberry, and raspberry
Bottle Yulupa by Kenwood, Pinot Noir
Bright red cherry, strawberry, and raspberry
Sauvignon Blanc
Glass C.K. Mondavi, Calfornia
Aromas of lemon, kiwi, and flavor of citrus and grapefruit
Bottle C.K. Mondavi, Calfornia
Aromas of lemon, kiwi, and flavor of citrus and grapefruit
Glass Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc
Exudes bright citrus, peach, and exotic tropical flavors
Bottle Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc
Exudes bright citrus, peach, and exotic tropical flavors
Chardonnay
Glass House Wine: Stone Cellars
Rich, well balanced, flavors of apple, pear, peach, and lemon
Bottle House Wine: Stone Cellars
Rich, well balanced, flavors of apple, pear, peach, and lemon
Glass C.k. Mondavi, California
Aromas of lemon and citrus flavors of apple and pear mingle with a hint of oak
Bottle C.k. Mondavi, California
Aromas of lemon and citrus flavors of apple and pear mingle with a hint of oak
Glass Rodney Strong, Sonoma County
Lemon and apple aromas with hint of toasty oak, pear and pineapple
Bottle Rodney Strong, Sonoma County
Lemon and apple aromas with hint of toasty oak, pear and pineapple
Glass Kendall-Jackson, Vintner's Reserve
Pineapple, mango, and papaya flavors
Bottle Kendall-Jackson, Vintner's Reserve
Pineapple, mango, and papaya flavors
Glass Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley
A round, creamy palate
Bottle Cakebread Cellars, Napa Valley
A round, creamy palate
Other White Wine
Glass Stone Cellars, Pinot Grigio
Crisp, well balanced, white nectarine, tropical fruit, and pear
Bottle Stone Cellars, Pinot Grigio
Crisp, well balanced, white nectarine, tropical fruit, and pear
Glass Chateau Ste Michelle, Riesling, Columbia Valley
Sweet lime and peach characters
Bottle Chateau Ste Michelle, Riesling, Columbia Valley
Sweet lime and peach characters
Glass Chateau Ste Michelle, Gewürztraminer
Spicy and luscious with a hint of clove spice on the finish
Bottle Chateau Ste Michelle, Gewürztraminer
Spicy and luscious with a hint of clove spice on the finish