Yeyo's DTB Food Truck
Dinner Menu
Chips & Dips & Appetizers
- Fresh Tortilla Chips$2.75
Fresh chips fried from our made-in-house tortillas! At $2/bag, order as many as you like with dips of all kinds!
- + Yeyo's Green Chile Queso$3.65+
We took the white cheesedip & added incredible flavor with the addition of our own fresh salsa cruda, roasted green chiles & spices.
- + Fresh Guacamole$5.00+
Perfectly ripe avocado, smashed with all its best friends--fresh tomato, onion, cilantro, garlic, lime. Made daily in-house.
- + Roasted Poblano Crema$3.83+
Fire-roasted poblano peppers, proprietary seasoning, sour cream + aioli blend, made fresh, in-house. Delicious as a dip, spread, or to add to your tacos!
- + Salsa Cruda$2.78+
Ripe tomato, fresh cilantro, garlic, onion, toasted cumin, jalapeno; always fresh, made in house.
- + Salsa Verde$2.78+
Roasted Tomatillo Salsa, made fresh in-house.
- + Extravaganza : All FIVE Dips$16.50
This option includes 4 ounces each of ALL FIVE of our dips. Hate choosing? This one's for you!
Entrees
- Burrito Bowl$16.80
Fresh lettuces, Mexican rice, black beans, salsa cruda, lettuce, tomato, cheese, crema, guacamole, choice of protein.
- Burrito El Gordito$16.80
Grilled flour tortilla, cheese, Mexican rice & black beans, salsa cruda, crema, cilantro + onion, guacamole, choice of protein. Just about a 1lb burrito!
- California Burrito$17.85
DOUBLE protein, grilled flour tortilla, Mexican rice & refried beans, cilantro + onion, side of salsa roja and chips.
- Loaded Nachos$16.80
Yeyo's signature green chile queso, melted montery jack, cilantro/onion, tomato, salsa, sour cream & guacamole all on house-made tortilla chips with your choice of protein!
- Quesadilla$17.85
Crispy grilled flour tortilla, house cheese blend, choice of protein, served with salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and rice & beans!
- Rios Farm Salad$14.25
Baby Rios Family Farm greens, fresh-picked garden veggies, shaved breakfast radish & onion, crumbled cotija & feta cheese, and maybe even edible flowers, served with a chimichurri vinaigrette and choice of protein.
- Street Tacos (order)$15.75
Five house-made tortillas filled with choice of protein, al pastor squash or charred cauliflower, served with cilantro & lime. *IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO MIX & MATCH, Please order A la carte.
- Soft Flour Tacos (order)$16.80
- Torta Clasica$16.80
Fried telera bread with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, guacamole, and mayo.
- A la Carte Street Taco
- A la Carte Soft Flour Taco$8.40
A soft taco filled with protein of choice, rice, and black beans. salsa cruda, lettuce, tomato, cheese, crema
Luchadorcito | Kid's Menu |
Supplementals & Sides Dinner
- Add Avocado Slices$3.00
- Add Black Beans$4.00
- Add Cheddar$0.66
- Add Extra Lettuce$0.66
- Add Extra Meat$4.00
- Add Extra Salsa$1.00
- Add Extra Sour Cream$0.66
- Add Jalapeños$4.00
- Add Jalapeños & Onions$4.00
- Add Morita Sauce$1.00
- Add Queso$3.85
- Add Refried Beans$4.00
- Add Shredded Cheese$0.66
- Chile Oil | SIDE$1.25
- Corn Tortillas | 4 Count$2.10
- Extra Meat | SIDE$4.20+
- Flour Tortillas | 2 Count$1.57
- Grilled Jalapenos & Onions| SIDE$4.20
- Grilled Jalapeños| SIDE$4.20
- Raw Jalapeños| SIDE$4.20
- Salsa Roja | SIDE$1.25
- Sour Cream | 2oz SIDE$0.66