Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria 101 East Walnut Street
FOOD
Starters
- Crispy Chicken Wings$13.00
Whole wings, fried crispy & dressed in our house buffalo sauce, made with fermented chiles from our Rios Family Farm. Served with creamy cool roasted poblano crema. Naked wings & extra hot also available!
- Chicharrones$9.00
fresh pork rinds, jalapeno salt, pickled onion, morita sauce, lime
- Memelas$14.00
grilled black bean and corn tortilla, topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, creama
- The Extravaganza$19.00
Our entire collection of dips, a 4oz serving of each, with our house-made tortilla chips; the perfect table share!
- Guac & Chips$7.75
house made tortillas chips & guacamole
- Queso & Chips$6.65
house made corn tortillas chips & poblano queso
- Salsa Cruda & Chips$5.40
house made tortilla chips & red salsa
- Salsa Verde & Chips$5.40
house made tortilla chips & green salsa
- Poblano Crema & Chips$6.75
house made tortilla chips and poblano crema dip
- Bag of Chips$4.00
- Taquitos Dorados$14.00
five crispy fried tacos filled with memories from Michoacan! potato and carrot paste, shredded cabbage, crema, cotija, feta, and spicy tomato salsa
Tacos
- Fish$18.00
2 tempura-battered cod tacos, morita mayo, cabbage, jalapeno pickle, pico, crema & flour tortillas
- Shrimp$18.00
2 Red prawn tacos, morita sauce, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese, charred jalapeno, pico, crispy garlic on flour tortillas
- Chicken (Shredded)$16.00
three shredded poblano chicken tacos with salsa roja, cilantro & onion on our fresh corn tortillas
- Cauliflower$15.00
3 marinated cauliflower tacos with cotija cheese, spicy greens, pickled onion, chimichurri, poblano rajas, crema & our corn tortillas. - can be made vegan - gluten free on corn tortilla
- Al Pastor$16.00
hree house-marinated pork tacos w/ pineapple, morita salsa, cilantro & onion, lime, on our fresh corn tortillas
- Steak$19.00
three prime ribeye steak tacos with salsa verde, cilantro & onion on our fresh corn tortillas - gluten free on corn tortillas
- Pork Belly$18.00
three smoked pork belly tacos, mole negro, cilantro, fried garlic, topped with fresh fried onions, on fresh house-made corn tortillas - MOLE Contains Gluten - gluten free on corn tortillas
- Sweet Potato, Squash & Fennel$8.00
three winter vegetable tacos w/ sweet potato, Rios Farm squash, dressed kale, pickled fennel, feta & our corn tortillas.
Specialties
- Chilaquiles$14.00
crispy chips, house-made chorizo, salsa verde, cotija &feta cheeses, fried egg, radish, crema, cilantro - gluten free - spicy
- Quesadilla Grande$17.00
choose cheese only or any protein off of the tacos list, house cheese blend, cilantro & onion, with Mexican rice, charro beans, salsa cruda, crema, & guac -not gluten free
- Ribeye Parillada$39.00
prime ribeye steak + our house-made chorizo sausage, ranchero beans & Mexican rice, molcajete (stone-ground salsa),cabbage Pico de Gallo, pickled jalapeño & two hand-made memelas add Shrimp +5 -gluten free
- Mexican Burger$17.00
- Chilaquiles Torta$16.00
lightly fried telera bread, black bean paste, chilaquiles, chorizo, feta & cotija cheese, crema, onion - not gluten free - spicy
- Pambazo$15.00
Mexican antojito with telera bread dipped and fried in guajillo sauce, filled with papas con chorizo and finished with crispy iceberg lettuce crema, queso fresco and spicy tomato salsa
- Barbacoa De Rollo$25.00
As served in Villa De Zaachila Oaxaca, perfectly marinated steamed chuck eye and short rib meat rolls, Oaxacan black beans, barbacoa jus, and tarragon vinaigrette dressed salad. Served with corn tortillas to make your own tacos! - Gluten free (corn tortillas)
- Torta$16.00
lightly fried telera bread, spicy mustard, mayo, with any protein off of the taco list wrapped in a cheese crust, topped with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickled jalapenos, and fresh guacamole, served with salsa roja - not gluten free
Dessert
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
Rich chocolate cake paired with warm cranberry sauce, earl gray-lavender, vanilla, cardamom ice cream, & maple coconut chips and served with our Sweet Dream Creamery Ice-cream. - gluten free -contains nuts (coconut)
- Dulce de Leche - Banana Cheesecake$10.00
Banana cheesecake, chocolate crust laced with pistachios and toasted almonds & mezcal dulce de leche - contains nuts (pistachios)
Supplementals
- (2oz) Salsa Roja$1.25
- (2oz) Salsa Verde$1.25
- (2oz) Salsa Morita$1.25
- (1oz) Chili Oil$1.25
- Chips$2.75
- Rice And Beans$5.00
- Side of Extra Protein$5.00
- Side Rice$4.00
- 3 corn tortillas$2.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Shredded Cheese$1.00
- Charro Beans$4.00
- Salad$4.00
- Sided Guac (2oz)$2.50
- 2 Flour tortillas$3.00
- Poblano Crema (4oz)$3.65
- Salsa Verde (4oz)$2.65
- Queso (4oz)$4.00
- Extra Egg$2.50
