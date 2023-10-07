Boba

SpecialTeas

House Special Recipes

Black Velvet

$7.25

Oolong Tea with Charcoal Powder and Sea Salt Cream served with Brown Sugar Boba

Bombay Spice

$7.25

Oolong Tea and Chai Syrup served with Brown Sugar Boba and Cinnamon

Cloud Nine

$7.25

Assam Tea and an Espresso Shot served with Caramel Drizzle, Brown Sugar Boba, and Sea Salt Cream

Crème de Cotton Candy

$7.25

Creme Brulee and Cotton Candy Frappe Served with Lychee Popping Boba, Sprinkles, and Fizzy Clusters

Dulce De Leche

$7.25

Assam Tea with Horchata and Sea Salt Cream Served with Brown Sugar Boba and Cinnamon

Lychee Sunset

$7.25

Jasmine Green Tea and Coconut Water served with Lychee Jelly

Mango Tango

$7.25

Jasmine Green Tea blended with Mango, served with Chamoy and Mango Jelly, topped with Tajin

Matcha Paradise

$7.25

Jasmine Green Tea and Pineapple Juice with Strawberry Jelly

Oreo Fluff

$7.25

Assam Tea with Crushed Oreos and Sea Salt Cream served with Brown Sugar Boba

Rosè Falooda

$7.25

Assam Tea and Rose Syrup served with Lychee Jelly, Chia Seeds, and Vermicelli

FruiTeas

Fruity, Non-Dairy Teas

Aztec Passion

$6.95

Jasmine Green Tea with Passionfruit Juice and Chia Seeds, served with Passionfruit Popping Boba

Kauai Breeze

$6.95

Jasmine Green Tea with Coconut and Pineapple Juices, served with Mango Jelly

Rainbow Therapy

$6.95

Jasmine Green Tea with Lavender, Mint, and Honey, served with Rainbow Popping Boba

Strawberry Bliss

$6.95

Jasmine Green Tea and Sparkling Lemonade served with Strawberry Popping Boba, Strawberries, and Mint

NecessiTeas

Classic Milk Teas, Served with Brown Sugar Boba

Almond Milk Tea

$6.25

Almond Flavored Oolong Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.25

Brown Sugar Flavored Oolong Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba

Classic Milk Tea

$6.25

Classic House Oolong Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba

Lavender Milk Tea

$6.25

Lavender Flavored Oolong Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.25

Matcha Flavored Jasmine Green Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba

Passionfruit Milk Tea

$6.25

Passionfruit Flavored Jasmine Green Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba

Peach Milk Tea

$6.25

Peach Flavored Jasmine Green Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba

Taro Milk Tea

$6.25

Taro Flavored Oolong Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba

Thai Milk Tea

$6.25

Classic Thai Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba

Custom Tea

$5.50

Build Your Own Boba or Coffee Drink

Açaí Bowls

Classic Açaí

$9.25+

Dragonfruit Açaí

$9.25+

Coffee

Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Misc.

Water

$2.49