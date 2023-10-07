YOBA: Froyo • Coffee • Boba Ontario
Boba
SpecialTeas
Black Velvet
Oolong Tea with Charcoal Powder and Sea Salt Cream served with Brown Sugar Boba
Bombay Spice
Oolong Tea and Chai Syrup served with Brown Sugar Boba and Cinnamon
Cloud Nine
Assam Tea and an Espresso Shot served with Caramel Drizzle, Brown Sugar Boba, and Sea Salt Cream
Crème de Cotton Candy
Creme Brulee and Cotton Candy Frappe Served with Lychee Popping Boba, Sprinkles, and Fizzy Clusters
Dulce De Leche
Assam Tea with Horchata and Sea Salt Cream Served with Brown Sugar Boba and Cinnamon
Lychee Sunset
Jasmine Green Tea and Coconut Water served with Lychee Jelly
Mango Tango
Jasmine Green Tea blended with Mango, served with Chamoy and Mango Jelly, topped with Tajin
Matcha Paradise
Jasmine Green Tea and Pineapple Juice with Strawberry Jelly
Oreo Fluff
Assam Tea with Crushed Oreos and Sea Salt Cream served with Brown Sugar Boba
Rosè Falooda
Assam Tea and Rose Syrup served with Lychee Jelly, Chia Seeds, and Vermicelli
FruiTeas
Aztec Passion
Jasmine Green Tea with Passionfruit Juice and Chia Seeds, served with Passionfruit Popping Boba
Kauai Breeze
Jasmine Green Tea with Coconut and Pineapple Juices, served with Mango Jelly
Rainbow Therapy
Jasmine Green Tea with Lavender, Mint, and Honey, served with Rainbow Popping Boba
Strawberry Bliss
Jasmine Green Tea and Sparkling Lemonade served with Strawberry Popping Boba, Strawberries, and Mint
NecessiTeas
Almond Milk Tea
Almond Flavored Oolong Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Brown Sugar Flavored Oolong Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba
Classic Milk Tea
Classic House Oolong Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba
Lavender Milk Tea
Lavender Flavored Oolong Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba
Matcha Milk Tea
Matcha Flavored Jasmine Green Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba
Passionfruit Milk Tea
Passionfruit Flavored Jasmine Green Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba
Peach Milk Tea
Peach Flavored Jasmine Green Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba
Taro Milk Tea
Taro Flavored Oolong Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba
Thai Milk Tea
Classic Thai Milk Tea, served with Brown Sugar Boba
Custom Tea
Build Your Own Boba or Coffee Drink