Yocco's - South 4042 Chestnut Street
A well done dog on a steamed bun with mustard, chopped onions and topped with Yocco's Famous Secret Chili Sauce
Topped with American Cheese, Pickles, Hot Peppers, Sautéed Onions, and Yocco's Chili Sauce
Our classic Yocco Style steak sandwich with sauteed mushrooms
Topped with American Cheese, Pickles, Hot Peppers, Sautéed Onions, and Yocco's Chili Sauce
1/4 Pounder Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
Double the meat! Two 100% All beef patties Yocco Style with Mustard, Onion, Chili Sauce and Pickles.
Three patties Yocco Style with Chopped Onions, Mustard, Chili Sauce and Pickles
Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
100% All beef burger Yocco Style with Mustard, Onion, Chili Sauce and Pickles + Plus Cheese and Topped with sauteed mushrooms
Three patties Yocco Style with Chopped Onions, Mustard, Chili Sauce and Pickles
Chicken Breast Topped Yocco Style or with any of our great toppings.
Spicy ALL BEEF with Sweet Peppers, Sautéed Onions, Mustard and Chili Sauce
