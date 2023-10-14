Drinks For Online

Small Soda

$1.99

Medium Soda

$2.48

Large Soda

$3.09

XLg Soda

$3.89

Kids Soda

$0.99

Bottled Water

$2.39

Large Chocolate Milk

$1.98

Small Chocolate Milk

$0.99

White Milk

$0.99

Yocco Water

$0.10

Apple Juice

$0.99

ATreat Birch

$2.29

ATreat Diet Birch

$2.29

Menu For Online Food

Hot Dog

$2.19

A well done dog on a steamed bun with mustard, chopped onions and topped with Yocco's Famous Secret Chili Sauce

Cheese Dog

$2.54

A well done dog on a steamed bun with mustard, chopped onions and topped with Yocco's Famous Secret Chili Sauce

Steak Sandwich

$7.25

Topped with American Cheese, Pickles, Hot Peppers, Sautéed Onions, and Yocco's Chili Sauce

CheeseSteak

$7.95

Topped with American Cheese, Pickles, Hot Peppers, Sautéed Onions, and Yocco's Chili Sauce

Mushroom Steak

$7.84

Our classic Yocco Style steak sandwich with sauteed mushrooms

Mushroom CheeseSteak

$8.54

Topped with American Cheese, Pickles, Hot Peppers, Sautéed Onions, and Yocco's Chili Sauce

Hamburger

$4.90

1/4 Pounder Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce

Cheese Burger

$5.25

1/4 Pounder Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce

Double Hamburger

$7.25

Double the meat! Two 100% All beef patties Yocco Style with Mustard, Onion, Chili Sauce and Pickles.

Double Cheese Burger

$7.85

1/4 Pounder Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce

Triple Burger

$9.23

Three patties Yocco Style with Chopped Onions, Mustard, Chili Sauce and Pickles

Triple Cheese Burger

$10.48

1/4 Pounder Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce

Love Burger

$5.55

Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce

Cheese Love Burger

$5.90

Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce

Double Love Burger

$8.23

100% All beef burger Yocco Style with Mustard, Onion, Chili Sauce and Pickles + Plus Cheese and Topped with sauteed mushrooms

Double Love Cheese Burger

$8.83

Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce

Triple Love Burger

$9.87

Three patties Yocco Style with Chopped Onions, Mustard, Chili Sauce and Pickles

Triple Love Cheese Burger

$11.19

Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.71

Chicken Breast Topped Yocco Style or with any of our great toppings.

Cheese Chicken Breast

$8.06

Chicken

Sausage

$6.40

Spicy ALL BEEF with Sweet Peppers, Sautéed Onions, Mustard and Chili Sauce

Cheese Sausage

$6.99

Spicy ALL BEEF with Sweet Peppers, Sautéed Onions, Mustard and Chili Sauce

Fish Sandwich

$6.09

Cheese Fish

$6.42

Crispy Chicken

$4.99

Chicken

Crispy Cheese Chicken

$5.34

Chicken Breast Topped Yocco Style or with any of our great toppings.

Chicken Steak

$7.71

Chicken CheeseSteak

$8.31

Chicken Breast Topped Yocco Style or with any of our great toppings.

Kids Fry

$0.99

Small Fries

$2.36

Large Fries

$3.06

Bucket Fries

$6.59

Kids Pierogi

$0.99

Small Pierogi

$2.63

Large Pierogi

$3.74

Bucket Pierogi

$11.22

Onion Ring

$3.53

Bucket Ring

$7.25

Cheese Fries

$3.79

Chili Sauce Side

$0.60

Cheese Sauce Side

$0.69

Grocery for Online

Doggie Pac

$18.99

Chili 4 Sale

$3.86