Yocco's - Valley Plaza 1930 Catasauqua Road
Hot Dog
A well done dog on a steamed bun with mustard, chopped onions and topped with Yocco's Famous Secret Chili Sauce
Cheese Dog
A well done dog on a steamed bun with mustard, chopped onions and topped with Yocco's Famous Secret Chili Sauce
Steak Sandwich
Topped with American Cheese, Pickles, Hot Peppers, Sautéed Onions, and Yocco's Chili Sauce
CheeseSteak
Topped with American Cheese, Pickles, Hot Peppers, Sautéed Onions, and Yocco's Chili Sauce
Mushroom Steak
Our classic Yocco Style steak sandwich with sauteed mushrooms
Mushroom CheeseSteak
Topped with American Cheese, Pickles, Hot Peppers, Sautéed Onions, and Yocco's Chili Sauce
Hamburger
1/4 Pounder Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
Cheese Burger
1/4 Pounder Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
Double Hamburger
Double the meat! Two 100% All beef patties Yocco Style with Mustard, Onion, Chili Sauce and Pickles.
Double Cheese Burger
1/4 Pounder Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
Triple Burger
Three patties Yocco Style with Chopped Onions, Mustard, Chili Sauce and Pickles
Triple Cheese Burger
1/4 Pounder Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
Love Burger
Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
Cheese Love Burger
Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
Double Love Burger
100% All beef burger Yocco Style with Mustard, Onion, Chili Sauce and Pickles + Plus Cheese and Topped with sauteed mushrooms
Double Love Cheese Burger
Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
Triple Love Burger
Three patties Yocco Style with Chopped Onions, Mustard, Chili Sauce and Pickles
Triple Love Cheese Burger
Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
Grilled Chicken Breast
Chicken Breast Topped Yocco Style or with any of our great toppings.
Cheese Chicken Breast
Chicken
Sausage
Spicy ALL BEEF with Sweet Peppers, Sautéed Onions, Mustard and Chili Sauce
Cheese Sausage
Spicy ALL BEEF with Sweet Peppers, Sautéed Onions, Mustard and Chili Sauce
Fish Sandwich
Cheese Fish
Crispy Chicken
Chicken
Crispy Cheese Chicken
Chicken Breast Topped Yocco Style or with any of our great toppings.
Chicken Steak
Chicken CheeseSteak
Chicken Breast Topped Yocco Style or with any of our great toppings.