Yocco's - West 2128 Hamilton Street
Drinks For Online
Menu For Online Food
- Hot Dog$2.19
A well done dog on a steamed bun with mustard, chopped onions and topped with Yocco's Famous Secret Chili Sauce
- Cheese Dog$2.54
A well done dog on a steamed bun with mustard, chopped onions and topped with Yocco's Famous Secret Chili Sauce
- Steak Sandwich$7.25
Topped with American Cheese, Pickles, Hot Peppers, Sautéed Onions, and Yocco's Chili Sauce
- CheeseSteak$7.95
Topped with American Cheese, Pickles, Hot Peppers, Sautéed Onions, and Yocco's Chili Sauce
- Mushroom Steak$7.84
Our classic Yocco Style steak sandwich with sauteed mushrooms
- Mushroom CheeseSteak$8.54
Topped with American Cheese, Pickles, Hot Peppers, Sautéed Onions, and Yocco's Chili Sauce
- Hamburger$4.90
1/4 Pounder Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
- Cheese Burger$5.25
1/4 Pounder Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
- Double Hamburger$7.25
Double the meat! Two 100% All beef patties Yocco Style with Mustard, Onion, Chili Sauce and Pickles.
- Double Cheese Burger$7.85
1/4 Pounder Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
- Triple Burger$9.23
Three patties Yocco Style with Chopped Onions, Mustard, Chili Sauce and Pickles
- Triple Cheese Burger$10.48
1/4 Pounder Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
- Love Burger$5.55
Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
- Cheese Love Burger$5.90
Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
- Double Love Burger$8.23
100% All beef burger Yocco Style with Mustard, Onion, Chili Sauce and Pickles + Plus Cheese and Topped with sauteed mushrooms
- Double Love Cheese Burger$8.83
Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
- Triple Love Burger$9.87
Three patties Yocco Style with Chopped Onions, Mustard, Chili Sauce and Pickles
- Triple Love Cheese Burger$11.19
Topped with Sliced American Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Mustard, and Chili Sauce
- Grilled Chicken Breast$7.71
Chicken Breast Topped Yocco Style or with any of our great toppings.
- Cheese Chicken Breast$8.06
Chicken
- Sausage$6.40
Spicy ALL BEEF with Sweet Peppers, Sautéed Onions, Mustard and Chili Sauce
- Cheese Sausage$6.99
Spicy ALL BEEF with Sweet Peppers, Sautéed Onions, Mustard and Chili Sauce
- Fish Sandwich$6.09
- Cheese Fish$6.42
- Crispy Chicken$4.99
Chicken
- Crispy Cheese Chicken$5.34
Chicken Breast Topped Yocco Style or with any of our great toppings.
- Chicken Steak$7.71
- Chicken CheeseSteak$8.31
Chicken Breast Topped Yocco Style or with any of our great toppings.
- Kids Fry$0.99
- Small Fries$2.36
- Large Fries$3.06
- Bucket Fries$6.59
- Kids Pierogi$0.99
- Small Pierogi$2.63
- Large Pierogi$3.74
- Bucket Pierogi$11.22
- Onion Ring$3.53
- Bucket Ring$7.25
- Cheese Fries$3.79
- Chili Sauce Side$0.60
- Cheese Sauce Side$0.69