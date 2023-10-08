Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Yonder
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Specials
Drinks
Chips
Specials
Special Salad
$14.00
Soup of the Day
$5.00+
Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Elderflower Spritz
$6.00
Drinks
San Pellegrino
$3.00
San Pellegrino Limonata
$3.00
Spin Drift - Lemonade Iced Tea
$3.00
Spin Drift - Lemon
$3.00
Spin Drift - Blood Orange
$3.00
Chips
Chips
$3.50
Yonder Location and Ordering Hours
(978) 549-8335
100 Main St, Wiscasset, ME 04578
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement