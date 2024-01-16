Skip to Main content
We are not accepting online orders right now.
185 Grange Rd.Suite 1, Otisville, NY 10963
主餐
Beef Huoshao 牛肉火燒
$5.50
Spinach Huoshao 菠菜火燒
$5.50
Carrot Huoshao 胡蘿蔔火燒
$5.50
Sesame pancake 油餅
$2.50
OUT OF STOCK
Radish Balls 蘿蔔丸
$6.50
OUT OF STOCK
套餐
Combo 1
$16.50
Combo 2
$18.00
Drinks
Plum Drink
$5.00
Coke
$1.50
Sprite
$1.50
Orange Juice
$1.50
Apple Juice
$1.50
Spring Water
$1.50
Yongheyuan 185 Grange Rd.Suite 1 Location and Ordering Hours
(646) 603-8096
185 Grange Rd.Suite 1, Otisville, NY 10963
Closed
All hours
