Yoshi - Downtown Columbus 41 South High Street
Popular Items
Choice of Broth and Dumpling Served with Fried Onion, Scallions, Cilantro
2 Spring Rolls served with Grilled Choice of Protein, Rice Paper, Vermicelli Noodles, Lettuce, Cilantro, Cucumber, Basil and House Citrus Roll Sauce OR Savory Peanut Sauce
Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Spicy Mayo
FOOD
Bahn Mi Sandwiches
Dumpling Soup
Pho
Served with Rice Noodles, Basil, Onion, Scallions,Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, and includes choice of one Add-On)
Served with Rice Noodles, Basil, Onion, Scallions,Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, and includes choice of one Add-On)
Served with Rice Noodles, Tofu, Basil, Onion, Scallions,Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, and includes choice of one Add-On)
Poke Bowls
Salmon + Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Avocado + Pickled Daikon + Edamame + Fried Onion + Choice of Sauce(s) + Sesame Seeds
Shrimp + Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Avocado + Pickled Daikon + Edamame + Fried Onion + Choice of Sauce(s) + Sesame Seeds
Spicy Crab + Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Avocado + Pickled Daikon + Edamame + Fried Onion + Choice of Sauce(s) + Sesame Seeds
Tuna + Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Avocado + Pickled Daikon + Edamame + Fried Onion + Choice of Sauce(s) + Sesame Seeds
Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Avocado + Pickled Daikon + Edamame + Fried Onion + Choice of Sauce(s) + Sesame Seeds
Salad Bowls
Vermicelli Noodles, Choice or Protein, Served with Bean Sprouts, Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot/Daikon, Fried Onion, Cilantro, House Citrus Sauce or Savory Peanut Sauce
Steamed Rice, Choice or Protein, Served with Bean Sprouts, Lettuce, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot/Daikon, Fried Onion, Cilantro, House Citrus Sauce or Savory Peanut Sauce
Sides
Summer Rolls
Sushi
Avocado, Sesame Seeds
Salmon + Imitation Crab + Cream Cheese + Avocado + Fried Onion + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo
Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cucumber
Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo
Salmon + Avocado + Cucumber + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo
Shrimp + Avocado + Cucumber + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo
Tuna + Avocado + Cucumber + Crispy Tempura Flakes + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo
Tuna + Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Fried Onion + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo + Yum Yum Sauce
Tuna + Salmon + Shrimp (On Rice)
Smoked Salmon + Avocado + Cream Cheese
Imitation crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Tuna + Salmon + Shrimp
Salmon + Avocado
Tuna + Salmon + Shrimp
Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo
Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Spicy Mayo
Salmon + Avocado + Cucumber + Spicy Mayo
Shrimp + Avocado + Cucumber + Spicy Mayo
Tuna + Avocado + Cucumber + Spicy Mayo
Tuna + Avocado
Carrot + Cucumber + Avocado
Smoked Salmon + Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cream Cheese + Fried Onion + Sushi Sauce + Spicy Mayo