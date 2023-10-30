Popular Items

Small 10oz Dumpling Soup
Small 10oz Dumpling Soup
$5.99

Choice of Broth and Dumpling Served with Fried Onion, Scallions, Cilantro

Summer Rolls
Summer Rolls
$6.99

2 Spring Rolls served with Grilled Choice of Protein, Rice Paper, Vermicelli Noodles, Lettuce, Cilantro, Cucumber, Basil and House Citrus Roll Sauce OR Savory Peanut Sauce

Spicy California Roll
Spicy California Roll
$10.49

Imitation Crab + Avocado + Cucumber + Spicy Mayo