Yoshiharu Ramen Laguna Niguel
Featured Items
- Crunch Roll
In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo$15.00
- Gyoza
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce$8.00
- Tonkotsu Shoyu
Pork Bone Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Bamboo Shoots, Wakame and Sesame Seeds$18.50
Appetizers
- St. Louis Pork Rib Plate$21.00
- Edamame
Boiled soybeans topped with salt$6.00
- Spicy Garlic Edamame
Boiled soybeans pan fried with spicy garlic sauce$8.50
- Takoyaki
Deep fried wheat cake balls with octopus topped with mayo, takoyaki sauce and bonito flakes$9.50
- Kara Age
Fried popcorn chicken served with spicy mayo$9.50
- Iidako Kara Age (fried baby octopus)
Fried baby octopus served with spicy mayo$11.00
- Ebi Tempura (Fried Shrimp)
Fried shrimp tempura served with spicy mayo$10.00
- Potato Shrimp
Shrimp wrapped in potato strings, fried and served with sweet chili sauce$10.00
- Egg Roll
Fried vegetable egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce$7.00
- Calamari
Fried squid legs served with spicy mayo$10.00
- Korokke
Fried mashed potato and vegetables served with spicy mayo$8.50
- Deep Fried Tofu$8.00
- Jalapeno Bomb
Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno$10.00
- Spicy Pork Plate$14.00
- Rib Eye Beef Plate$15.00
- Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
In: Butter pan fried crispy rice Out: Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Crunchy$13.00
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Miso Soup$3.50
- Kara Age$9.50
- Sweet & Spicy Kara Age$9.50
Ramen
- Vegetable Ramen
Vegetable Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Assorted Vegetables, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Corn and Tomato$18.00
- St. Louis Pork Rib Spicy Miso
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: St. Louis Pork Rib, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, Wakame, Sesame Seeds and House Spicy paste$24.00
- Tonkotsu Black
Pork Bone Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Roasted Black Garlic Oil and Sesame Seeds$20.00
- Spicy Miso LV1
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds$19.50
- Spicy Miso LV2
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds$19.50
- Spicy Miso LV3
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds$19.50
- Tonkotsu Spicy Black
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Roasted Black Garlic Oil, House Spicy Paste, Flavored Egg and Sesame Seeds$20.50
- Tonkotsu Miso
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprtous, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame and Sesame Seeds$19.00
- Tonkotsu Shio
Pork Bone Broth with Shio Tare (Seasoned salt base) Toppings: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Flavored Egg and Sesame Seeds$19.00
- Chicken Ramen
Vegetable Broth with Chicken Base Toppings: Chicken Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms and Sesame Seeds$18.00
- Extra Toppings
- Gyoza Combo (5pcs)
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce$8.50
- Kara Age Combo (5pcs)$9.50
- Takoyaki Combo (5pcs)$9.50
- Poke Ramen$19.00
Bento
Rice Bowls
Katsu
Sushi Rolls
- Baked Salmon Roll
In - California Roll Out - Baked Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds Sauce - Eel Sauce$17.00
- Baked Salmon&Shrimp Tempura Roll
In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Baked Salmon, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo$18.00
- California Roll$9.50
- Chicken Musubi$6.50
- Crunch Dragon Roll
In - Spicy Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Backed Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo$18.00
- Crunch Fire Roll
In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Spicy Tuna, Crunchy on top Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo$17.00
- Dragon Roll
In - California Roll Out - Baked Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Sesame Seed Sauce - Eel Sauce$17.00
- Fire in the Roll
In - California Roll Out - Spicy Tuna Sauce - Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo$15.00
- Korokke Musubi$6.50
- Onigiri$8.50
- Salmon&Shrimp Dynamite Roll
In - California Roll Out - Baked Crushed Salmon, Crushed Shrimp Tempura with Crab Meat, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo$18.00
- Spam Musubi$6.50
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.50