Yoshiharu Ramen - Laguna Niguel 32341 Golden Lantern Suite B
Delivery (Fri & Sat)
Appetizers
- St. Louis Pork Rib Plate$21.00
- Gyoza$8.00
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce
- Edamame$6.00
Boiled soybeans topped with salt
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$8.50
Boiled soybeans pan fried with spicy garlic sauce
- Takoyaki$9.50
Deep fried wheat cake balls with octopus topped with mayo, takoyaki sauce and bonito flakes
- Kara Age$9.50
Fried popcorn chicken served with spicy mayo
- Iidako Kara Age (fried baby octopus)$11.00
Fried baby octopus served with spicy mayo
- Ebi Tempura (Fried Shrimp)$10.00
Fried shrimp tempura served with spicy mayo
- Potato Shrimp$10.00
Shrimp wrapped in potato strings, fried and served with sweet chili sauce
- Egg Roll$7.00
Fried vegetable egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce
- Calamari$10.00
Fried squid legs served with spicy mayo
- Korokke$8.50
Fried mashed potato and vegetables served with spicy mayo
- Deep Fried Tofu$8.00
- Jalapeno Bomb$10.00
Lightly Fried with Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese in Jalapeno
- Spicy Pork Plate$14.00
- Rib Eye Beef Plate$15.00
- Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna$13.00
In: Butter pan fried crispy rice Out: Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Crunchy
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Miso Soup$3.50
Ramen
- Vegetable Ramen$18.00
Vegetable Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Assorted Vegetables, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame, Sesame Seeds, Corn and Tomato
- St. Louis Pork Rib Spicy Miso$24.00
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: St. Louis Pork Rib, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, Wakame, Sesame Seeds and House Spicy paste
- Tonkotsu Black$20.00
Pork Bone Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Roasted Black Garlic Oil and Sesame Seeds
- Tonkotsu Shoyu$18.50
Pork Bone Broth with Flavored Soy Sauce Base and Garlic Paste Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Bamboo Shoots, Wakame and Sesame Seeds
- Spicy Miso LV1$19.50
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds
- Spicy Miso LV2$19.50
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds
- Spicy Miso LV3$19.50
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Corn, House Spicy Paste, Wakame and Sesame Seeds
- Tonkotsu Spicy Black$20.50
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Roasted Black Garlic Oil, House Spicy Paste, Flavored Egg and Sesame Seeds
- Tonkotsu Miso$19.00
Pork Bone Broth with Miso Paste Base Toppings: Pork Chashu, Flavored Egg, Green Onions, Bean Sprtous, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Wakame and Sesame Seeds
- Tonkotsu Shio$19.00
Pork Bone Broth with Shio Tare (Seasoned salt base) Toppings: Pork Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Flavored Egg and Sesame Seeds
- Chicken Ramen$18.00
Vegetable Broth with Chicken Base Toppings: Chicken Chashu, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts, Wood Ear Mushrooms and Sesame Seeds
- Extra Toppings
- Gyoza Combo (5pcs)$8.50
Pork, chicken and vegetable dumplings served fried or grilled with gyoza sauce
- Kara Age Combo (5pcs)$9.50
- Takoyaki Combo (5pcs)$9.50
Rice Bowls
Bento
Katsu Plate
Sushi Rolls
- Crunch Dragon Roll$18.00
In - Spicy Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Backed Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
- Crunch Fire Roll$17.00
In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Spicy Tuna, Crunchy on top Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
- Dragon Roll$17.00
In - California Roll Out - Baked Fresh Water Eel, Avocado, Sesame Seed Sauce - Eel Sauce
- Salmon&Shrimp Dynamite Roll$18.00
In - California Roll Out - Baked Crushed Salmon, Crushed Shrimp Tempura with Crab Meat, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
- Baked Salmon&Shrimp Tempura Roll$18.00
In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Baked Salmon, Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
- Crunch Salmon Roll$17.00
In - California Roll Out - Baked Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame Seed Sauce - Eel Sauce
- Baked Salmon Roll$17.00
In - California Roll Out - Baked Salmon, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds Sauce - Eel Sauce
- Crunch Roll$15.00
In - Crab Meat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado Out - Crunchy Sauce - Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
- Fire in the Roll$15.00
In - California Roll Out - Spicy Tuna Sauce - Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.50
- California Roll$9.50
- Spam Musubi$5.50
