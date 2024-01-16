Young Overholt Mobile
Fresh Meat
- London Broil$14.99/lb
Roasted, smoked, braised - you name it this is a tasty well marbled cut for dishes like Beef Bourguignon and many more. Avg weight per package = 3.25 LBS
- Eye Round
Great to slice thin for roast beef, stir fry, quick minute steak applications. Typically a lean cut, but ours has decent marbling. Avg weight per package = 3.82 LBS
- Beef Rump Roast
Coming from the hind end, this cut is affordable and oh-so-tender when cooked low and slow, hence the name - Rump Roast. Avg weight = 3.41 LBS
- Bottom Round Roast
Bottom round, another great cut for braising, roasting or slow cooking in a crockpot or on a smoker.
- Sirloin Tip Roast
Throw this cut in a crock pot or Dutch oven with beef broth/stock, red wine and other herbs and spices for a delicious meal that will feed ~4-6. Avg weight per package = 3.79 LBS
- Tri Tip
Tri-tip...YUM! A west coast delicacy, in our opinion, best served after being cooked over live fire, sliced thin and loaded into a hoagie style roll...but then again the options are endless. You only get 2 of these per animal, so first come first serve!
- Bone in Chuck Roast
These bone in chuck roasts are full of marbling and flavor, the grain finished option being juicier than you can imagine and the pasture raised tastes like concentrated beef, also well marbled.
- Boneless Ribeye Steak
Everyone who is anyone knows about ribeye, the grain fed option is VERY marbled throughout with a tender consistency, pasture raised also has solid marbling with a more concentrated beef flavor.
- Boneless Sirloin Steak
Great for the grill or high heat applications, those that enjoy meat on the rarer side will love this cut! Ours retains good marbling and that BEEFY flavor mass produced beef lacks.
- Boneless New York Strip
The coveted NY strip...very well marbled with a decent fat cap, great for the grill or searing in cast iron!
- Filet Mignon
Arguably the most tender and delicious cut available, the dry aging and marbling genetics really shine through here.
- Short Ribs
Highly sought after by many cultures, the marrow and bone along with the marbling in our herd make this delicacy just that....DELICIOUS.
- BBQ Ribs
For those looking to put their smoker to use these are ideal, however for any low and slow application these render a fall-apart consistency full of flavor.
- Hanger Steak
A hanger steak, also known as butcher's steak, hanging tenderloin or onglet, is a cut of beef steak prized for its flavor and tenderness.
- Skirt Steak
Coming from the inside of the rib plate this is one of the most flavorful cuts on a beef, prized for grilling and slicing thin.
- Flank Steak
Made very popular in recent years, a grillers dream...
- Brisket
Arguably the low and slow king, a cut previously sent to the grinder, Brisket is the undefeated champion of the smoker or oven if you are into that.
- Boneless Stew Meat$11.99
Perfect for the dutch oven or crock pot, these delectable nuggets turn tender and fall apart with time and heat.
- Ossa Bucco
Cross cut beef shank, this cut include bone, accessible marrow and well marbled meat. Great for braising.
- Ox Tail
Prized in many cultures, this gelatin-rich cut is perfect for silky smooth stews and soups.
- Gound Beef 80/20$11.99
The quintessential beef product. Your choice of pasture raised or Non-GMO grain finished. Pasture raised has more tooth, is juicy and has that dry aged beef flavor, while the Non-GMO finished is extremely juicy and with a very tender consistency.
- Marrow Bones
You've seen it on social media, we have them...roast these babies up and spread the marrow on your vehicle of choice.
- Meaty Soup Bones
Similar to Oxtail, a lot of gelatin, when roasted - bone flavor, and meat that'll fall off and enter whatever goodness you are making.
- Liver
Liver, some love it, others don't - but it's here, whether you like it sautéed with onions, or ground into sausage.
- Beef Fat
Used as suet or rendered down for a nutritious cooking oil.
- Add a LB of Ground beef$11.99
- Add a LB of stew meat$11.99