Your Only Friend
Food
Between Bread
- Caul Me Maybe (VG)$16.00
Roasted Cauliflower, vegan mayo*, Maggi Seasoning, pickled daikon & carrot, cukes, jalapeño, cilantro, soft roll *Duke’s Mayo available upon request
- Chicky Pep No. 2$16.00Out of stock
Nonna-style chicky cutty, pep bolo, various Italian cheeses, Italian-style garlic Duke's Mayo, roasted long hots, OG breadstick dust, soft roll ALLERGY ALERT: ANCHOVY!!!
- Hot Nug$16.00Out of stock
Fast-food style chicken nugget, Nashville hot sauce, Duke’s Mayo, bread & butter pickles, sesame seed bun ALLERGY ALERT: SESAME!!!
- Mort & Mootz$16.00Out of stock
Mortadella, mozzarella, shreddy letty, shaved onions, Duke's Mayo, pickled red pep relly, soft roll, hoag dressing on the side ALLERGY ALERT: TREE NUTS!!!!
- Spicy Panes con Pavo$16.00Out of stock
Salvadorian braised turkey, cortido, salted cucumber, Crystal Hot Sauce fried chili oil, Duke's Mayo, soft roll ALLERGY ALERT: PEANUTS & SESAME!!!
- The RPG$16.00Out of stock
Char siu roast pork, garlic Duke’s Mayo, pickled bok choy, hot duck sauce, soft roll
- The Sub Club$16.00Out of stock
Smoked turkey, bacon, Swiss, Duke's Mayo, shreddy letty, shaved onions, parm, dill pickles, soft roll
- Crispy and Juicy (v)$16.00Out of stock
Hashbrown, charcoal carrots, Peruvian yellow sauce, shreddy letty, shaved onions, soft roll
Everything Else
- Pimento Cheese$8.00
Pimento cheese & kettle chips
- Caramelized Shallot Dip$10.00Out of stock
Caramelized shallots, various creams, chives, everything bagel spice, rye chips
- Miso Chex Mix$6.00Out of stock
Chex, butter, honey, miso, chili powder, sesame seeds
- Cacio e Pepe Fries$8.00Out of stock
Seasoned fries, cacio e pep pow, Calabrian chili special sauce
- Limited Unlimited Salad aka “hoagie salad”$12.00Out of stock
Shreddy letty, crispy chickpeas, black olives, cherry tomatoes, shaved red onion, pickled pep, parm, provolone, Italian hoag dressing, when you are here you are here.
- HASHBROWN (Cacio e Pepe)$8.00Out of stock