Youta Ramen 58 old country road

Youta Ramen Menu

Appetizer (前菜)

Veggie tempura

$14.00

Deep fried vegetable tempura

Shishamo tempura

$10.00

Deep fried smelt tempura

Kanpachi carpaccio

$16.00

Sliced Amberjack fish with wasabi dressing

Youta gyoza

$12.00

Pan-fried homemade pork dumpling with spicy vinegar sauce

Youta dumpling

$12.00

Steamed homemade pork dumpling mixed with ginger cilantro sauce

Tori karaage

$10.00

Deep fried chicken thigh with Japanese mayo

Spicy cucumber tataki

$8.00

Persian cucumber with Serrano lime cilantro sauce

Shishito truffle salt

$8.00

Grilled Japanese pepper with truffle salt

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed soybeans with salt

Assorted tempura

$15.00

Deep fried shrimp and veggie tempura

Salad (サラダ)

Kanpachi salad

$18.00

Seared amberjack fish, mizuna, lotus root chips and radish with wasabi soy dressing

Assorted mushroom salad

$16.00

Grilled mushroom, baby arugula, radish, parmesan and egg yolk

Bun (饅頭)

Smoked chashu bun

$6.00

Sliced chashu with BBQ sauce

Shrimp tempura bun

$6.00

Shrimp tempura with mental mayo sauce

Mushroom bun

$6.00

Grilled assorted mushroom and BBQ sauce

Donburi (どんぶり)

Una don

$25.00

Grilled fresh water eel over rice

Smoked chashu don

$17.00

Sliced chashu with ajitama over rice

Tori karaage don

$15.00

Deep fried chicken with teriyaki sauce over rice

Ramen (ラーメン)

Youta tonkotsu ramen

$18.00

Pork broth, chashu, menma, scallian, ajitama, seaweed, garlic paste

Black garlic tonkotsu ramen

$18.00

Pork broth, chashu, kikurage, scallian, ajitama, black garlic oil

Spicy tonkotsu ramen

$18.00

Pork broth, chashu, kikurage, scallian, ajitama, spicy paste

Shoyu truffle ramen

$16.00

Homemade veggie broth, grilled assorted mushroom, kikurake, menu, scallion and truffle paste

Side

Chashu

$4.00

Noodle

$4.00

Grilled assorted mushroom

$4.00

Japanese white rice

$3.00

Ajitama

$3.00

Menma

$3.00

Kikurage

$3.00

Scallian

$2.00

Spicy paste

$2.00

Black garlic oil

$2.00

Garlic paste

$2.00

Broth

$8.00

Tempura

$6.00

Drinks Menu

Calpico

Calpico Original

$6.00
Calpico Strawberry

$6.00
Calpico Mango

$6.00
Calpico soda

$4.00

Cream soda

Mango Cream soda

$6.00

Sparkeling Juice

Watermelon Sparkling juice

$6.00

Peach Sparkling juice

$6.00

Choya Soda juice

Ume

$5.00

Ramune drinks

Ramune Melon

$6.00
Ramune Orange

$6.00

Tea

Match Latte

$6.00

Unsweetened Green tea

$5.00

Water

Sparkling water (500ml)

$6.00

Spring water

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Dessert

Parfait

Matcha parfait

$12.00
Mango parfait

$12.00