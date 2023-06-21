Youta Ramen 58 old country road
Youta Ramen Menu
Appetizer (前菜)
Veggie tempura
$14.00
Deep fried vegetable tempura
Shishamo tempura
$10.00
Deep fried smelt tempura
Kanpachi carpaccio
$16.00
Sliced Amberjack fish with wasabi dressing
Youta gyoza
$12.00
Pan-fried homemade pork dumpling with spicy vinegar sauce
Youta dumpling
$12.00
Steamed homemade pork dumpling mixed with ginger cilantro sauce
Tori karaage
$10.00
Deep fried chicken thigh with Japanese mayo
Spicy cucumber tataki
$8.00
Persian cucumber with Serrano lime cilantro sauce
Shishito truffle salt
$8.00
Grilled Japanese pepper with truffle salt
Edamame
$6.00
Steamed soybeans with salt
Assorted tempura
$15.00
Deep fried shrimp and veggie tempura
Salad (サラダ)
Bun (饅頭)
Donburi (どんぶり)
Ramen (ラーメン)
Youta tonkotsu ramen
$18.00
Pork broth, chashu, menma, scallian, ajitama, seaweed, garlic paste
Black garlic tonkotsu ramen
$18.00
Pork broth, chashu, kikurage, scallian, ajitama, black garlic oil
Spicy tonkotsu ramen
$18.00
Pork broth, chashu, kikurage, scallian, ajitama, spicy paste
Shoyu truffle ramen
$16.00
Homemade veggie broth, grilled assorted mushroom, kikurake, menu, scallion and truffle paste
Side
Drinks Menu
Cream soda
Sparkeling Juice
Choya Soda juice
Ramune drinks
Dessert
