YoYo Banh Khot
- Vietnamese Mini Savory Shrimp Pancakes/ Bánh Khọt Tôm$11.99
Shrimp, Green Onions, Shrimp Paste, Rice Flour, Coconut Juice
- Vietnamese Crepe with Shrimp and Pork Belly / Bánh Xèo$12.99
Rice Flour, Coconut Cream, mung bean, onions and bean sprouts, Pork and Shrimp.
- Vietnamese Mini Savory Cuttlefishes Pancakes/ Bánh Khọt Mực$13.99
- Vietnamese Mini Savory Vegan Pancakes / Bánh Khọt Chay$13.99
Pancakes: Rice Flour, Green Onions, Coconut Water Vegetarian Prawns: Gluten Flour, Potato, Potato Starch
- Shrimp Fried Rice / Cơm Chiên Tôm$12.99
Fried Rice, Egg, Green onion, Shrimp Paste, Cilantro, Shrimps.
- YoYo Grilled Pork Belly with Fried Rice / Cơm YoYo Đặc Biệt$13.99
- Crispy Roasted Pork Belly with Fried Rice / Cơm Heo Quay$16.99
- Marinated Short Ribs with Rice / Cơm Bò Nướng$13.99
- Shaken Beef with Steamed Rice / Cơm Bò Lúc Lắc$15.99
- Shaken Beef with Garlic Noodles / Mì xào Bò Lúc Lắc$16.99
- Crispy Salmon with Steamed Rice / Cơm Cá Salmon$15.99
- Crispy Salmon with Garlic Noodles / Mì xào Cá Salmon$16.99
- Crispy Roasted Pork Belly with Steamed Rice Vermicelli / Bánh Hỏi Heo Quay$16.99
- Large Shrimps with Garlic Noodles / Mì xào tôm lớn$13.99
- Soya noodles with Chicken Thigh / Miến Măng Gà Đùi$13.99
- Marinated Short Ribs and Egg Roll wirh Rice Noodles / Bún Bò Nướng Chả Giò$14.99
- Vietnamese Beef Intestine Soup with Mini Baguette / Bánh Mì Phá Lấu$10.99
- Vietnamese Beef Intestine Soup with Cheese Noodles$11.99
- Kungpao Chicken with Steamed Rice / Cơm Gà Kungpao$13.99
- Grilled Pork Ribs with Steamed RIce / Cơm Sườn Nướng$14.99
- Mini Shrim Pancake Tray (45pcs) / Bánh Khọt Tôm Tray$56.00
(Not available Dec 31/Jan 1) 30+min Preparation Time
- Mini Cuttlefishe Pancake Tray (45pcs) / Bánh Khọt Mực Tray$66.00
(Not available Dec 31/Jan 1) 30+min Preparation Time
- Mini Shrimp and Cuttlefish Pancake Tray (46pcs) / Bánh Khọt Tôm và Mực Tray$64.00
(Not available Dec 31/Jan 1) 30+min Preparation Time
- Egg RollsTray (25pcs) / Chả Giò Tray$48.00
(Not available Dec 31/Jan 1) 30+min Preparation Time
- Grilled Shrimp Tray (36pcs) / Tôm Nướng Tray$52.00
(Not available Dec 31/Jan 1) 30+min Preparation Time
- Fried Wonton Tray (32pcs) / Hoành Thánh Chiên Tray$30.00
(Not available Dec 31/Jan 1) 30+min Preparation Time
- Shaken Beef with Garlic Noodles Tray / Mì Xào Bò Lúc Lắc Tray$80.00
(Not available Dec 31/Jan 1) 30+min Preparation Time
