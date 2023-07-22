Ypizza - Daphne, AL 10748 County Road 64 Suite 1
Full Menu
Appetizers
Y - Knots
Our pretzels. Salt, parmesan, or garlic
Tuna Tartare
Sushi grade tuna with crostinis. Consuming raw or undercooked foods is an increased risk for foodborne illness
Holly's Jalapeño's
Homemade bacon wrapped stuffed jalapeños
Chicken Salad
Our fresh made chicken salad with crostinis
Muffaletta Cheesy Bread
Bread buttered, cheese, and olive tapenade, then baked. Served with a side of marinara
Charcuterie Board
Fried Onion Ring Basket
Cheesy Fries with Bacon
Wings
1/2 dozen
Bruschetta
Homemade crostinis topped with tomato blend
Pulled Pork Nachos
Pork, onions, black olives, jalapeños, and cheese
Cheesy Bread
Fresh bread buttered, topped with cheese and baked. Served with a side of marinara
Meatball, Meatball, Meatball
Meatballs with marinara and a touch of cheese
Fried Okra Basket
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Chips & Salsa
13in Pizzas
The Kitchen Sink 13"
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, jalapeños, pineapples, and feta
The Supreme 13"
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
The Meaty 13"
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
The Veggie 13"
Spinach, onion, pepper, mushroom, tomato, and black olives
The Margherita 13"
Olive oil and garlic, tomato, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella
The Great White 13"
Olive oil and garlic, chicken, spinach, tomato, and feta
The Mezzzer 13"
Olive oil and garlic, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and jerk seasoning
The Pepperoni 13"
Pepperoni, cheese, and our homemade sauce
The Classic Cheese 13"
Our cheese blend and homemade sauce
The Chicken Alfredo 13"
Chicken, onions, mushrooms, and Alfredo sauce
The Smokehouse 13"
Pulled pork, onions, and BBQ sauce
13" BYO Pizza 1 topping only
The Conecuh 13"
17in Pizzas
The Kitchen Sink 17"
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, jalapenos, pineapples, and feta
The Supreme 17"
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
The Meaty 17"
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
The Veggie 17"
Spinach, onion, pepper, mushroom, tomato, and black olives
The Margherita 17"
Olive oil and garlic, tomato, fresh basil, and fresh mozzarella
The Great White 17"
Olive oil and garlic, chicken, spinach, tomato, and feta
The Mezzzer 17"
Olive oil and garlic, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and jerk seasoning
The Pepperoni 17"
Pepperoni, cheese, and our homemade sauce
The Classic Cheese 17"
Our cheese blend and homemade sauce
The Chicken Alfredo 17"
Chicken, onions, mushrooms, and Alfredo sauce
The Smokehouse 17"
Pulled pork, onions, and BBQ sauce
17in BYO Pizza 1 topping only
The Conecuh 17"
Strombolis
Small Build Your Own Stromboli
3 toppings of your choice
Large Build Your Own Stromboli
3 toppings of your choice
Small Spicy Italian Stromboli
Pepperoni, salami, capicola ham, banana peppers and onions
Large Spicy Italian Stromboli
Pepperoni, salami, capicola ham, banana peppers and onions
Small Veggie Stromboli
Spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and olives
Large Veggie Stromboli
Spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and olives
Sandwiches
Philly Steak
Steak, peppers, onions and mushrooms
Chicken Philly
Chicken, peppers, onions and mushrooms
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork and coleslaw
Seared Tuna B.L.T
Medium-rare seared tuna with onion too. Consuming raw or undercooked foods is an increased risk for foodborne illness
Grilled Jerk Chicken Breast
On a burger bun with lettuce and tomato and Swiss
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled, capicola ham, Swiss and honey mustard
Italian Sandwich
Salami, pepperoni, capicola ham, and dressing
Italian Steak Sand
Salami, steak, peppers, onions and dressing
Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs, sauce, and cheese
Grilled Cheese with Bacon and Tomato
Yum!
Fried Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
With marinara and provolone
1/2 Original Muffaletta
Capicola ham, salami, and olive salad
Sides/Salads
Tortilla Chips
Pasta Salad
Coleslaw
Onion Rings
French Fries
Potato Salad
Fried Okra
Side Salad
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, ham, bacon, black olives, almonds, and cheese
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, banana peppers, and feta
Spinach Salad
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, and bacon
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons