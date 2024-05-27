Chopsticks by Curries
Soup
Veg Appetizer
- Szechuan App
Spicy, vegetarian with bold Szechuan flavors.$13.00
- Stir Fried App
Delicious, well-cooked paneer stir-fry, perfect for vegetarians.$13.00
- Cauliflower Chili Garlic App
Crispy cauliflower and veggies in spicy garlic sauce.$13.00
- Veg Spring Roll (V) App
Crispy vegetable spring rolls, perfect appetizer.$7.80
- Veg Manchurian App
Vegetable dumplings in Manchurian sauce, sweet-savory flavor fusion.$13.00
Non Veg Appetizer
- Manchurian App
Choice of protein in Manchurian sauce, sweet and savory blend.$14.30
- Dragon Chilli Chicken App
Spicy and tangy chicken, fiery and delicious.$14.30
- Crispy Honey Green Beans Chicken App
Sweet and crispy chicken with green beans.$14.30
- Shrimp Chili Garlic App
Shrimp in flavorful chili garlic sauce, bold seafood dish.$15.60
- Szechuan Pepper Fish App
Fish with aromatic Szechuan pepper, fragrant and spicy.$15.60
- Chicken Lollipop App
Flavorful and crispy chicken lollipops, popular appetizer with rich flavors.$18.20
Hot Bowls
Noodles / Rice
- Hakka Noodles
Vegetarian Hakka noodles with a delightful blend of Asian flavors.$16.90
- Street Side Chow Mein
Vegetable Chow Mein with authentic street-style appeal and savory taste.$16.90
- Triple Szechuan Rice & Noodles
Szechuan-inspired rice noodle dish, offering a triple dose of spicy flavor.$16.90
- Thai Basil Fried Rice
Fragrant and flavorful Thai-style fried rice with basil infusion.$16.90
- Pineapple Fried Rice
A sweet and savory fried rice featuring succulent pineapple pieces.$16.90
- Fried Rice
Classic fried rice with scrambled eggs, a comforting and satisfying dish.$16.90
Chef's Signature Dish
- Double-Fried Ginger Lamb
Crispy ginger-infused lamb, double-fried to perfection, offering a delightful blend of flavors and textures.$20.80
- Singapore Chicken
A savory chicken dish with a hint of Singaporean spices, a delightful choice for spice lovers.$19.50
- Beijing Style Chicken
A flavorful chicken dish prepared in Beijing style, featuring unique Chinese flavors.$19.50
- Mango Pineapple Shrimp
Succulent shrimp served with a sweet and tangy mango pineapple sauce, a tropical delight.$20.80
- Hunan Chicken
A dish showcasing the bold and spicy flavors of Hunan cuisine, a must-try for spice enthusiasts.$19.50
House Special Sauces
- Manchurian Sauce
A savory Indo-Chinese sauce with soy, ginger, and garlic, perfect for creating flavorful Manchurian dishes.$18.20
- Kung Pao Sauce (N)
A spicy and sweet Chinese sauce, featuring soy, peanuts, and chili peppers, ideal for Kung Pao-style recipes.$18.20
- Mongolian Sauce
A rich, savory sauce with soy, garlic, and ginger, used to enhance the flavors of Mongolian-inspired dishes.$18.20
- Hot Garlic Sauce
A pungent and spicy sauce infused with garlic and chili peppers, great for adding heat to various Asian dishes.$18.20
- Szechuan Sauce
A spicy and aromatic sauce with chili peppers and Szechuan peppercorns, essential in Szechuan-style cuisine for bold flavors.$18.20
Vegan Noodles/Rice
- Vegan Hakka Noodles
Vegetarian Hakka noodles with a delightful blend of Asian flavors.$16.90
- Vegan Street Side Chow Mein
Vegetable Chow Mein with authentic street-style appeal and savory taste.$16.90
- Vegan Triple Szechuan Rice & Noodles
Szechuan-inspired rice noodle dish, offering a triple dose of spicy flavor.$16.90
- Vegan Thai Basil Fried Rice
Fragrant and flavorful Thai-style fried rice with basil infusion.$16.90
- Vegan Pineapple Fried Rice
A sweet and savory fried rice featuring succulent pineapple pieces.$16.90
- Vegan Fried Rice
Classic fried rice with scrambled eggs, a comforting and satisfying dish.$16.90
Vegan House Special Sauces
- Vegan Manchurian Dumpling
Succulent dumplings drenched in a tantalizing Indo-Chinese sauce, crafted with a blend of soy, ginger, and garlic, promising an explosion of flavors reminiscent of authentic Manchurian cuisine.$18.20
- Vegan Kung Pao Tofu (N)
Tender tofu cubes coated in a fiery yet sweet Chinese sauce, boasting a fusion of soy, peanuts, and chili peppers, perfect for those craving the iconic taste of Kung Pao dishes.$18.20
- Vegan Mongolian Veg Medley
A symphony of vegetables bathed in a luscious sauce infused with the essence of soy, garlic, and ginger, elevating the essence of traditional Mongolian fare with every savory bite.$18.20
- Vegan Hot Garlic Crispy Veg
A zesty and fiery sauce, harmonizing the boldness of garlic and the kick of chili peppers, imparting an irresistible heat to a variety of Asian culinary creations.$18.20
- Vegan Szechuan Tofu
Indulge in the robust flavors of Szechuan cuisine with this fiery and aromatic sauce, featuring a blend of chili peppers and Szechuan peppercorns, adding depth and intensity to every dish it graces.$18.20