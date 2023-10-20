Yumbii - Midtown
FOOD (In Store)
Appetizers
Combos
Any Two Tacos + Our Famous Sesame Fries + Drink.
Any Three Tacos + Drink.
Choose Honey Sriracha Or Buffalo + Our Famous Sesame Fries + Drink. Served With a Side of Housemade Ranch.
Meat & Cheese Only + Side + Drink. Honor system folks! If you're an adult and you love Yumbii, order a 2 taco combo like everyone else.
Protein Of Your Choice Topped With Sriracha Queso + Red Onion + Green Onion + Homemade Cucumber Kimchi. Served with Our Famous Sesame Fries + Drink.
Tacos
Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.
Tossed In Our Homemade Buffalo Sauce And Topped With Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Toasted Sesame Seeds + Homemade Ranch.
Topped With Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Homemade Chipotle Aioli + House Pickled Jalapenos.
Tossed In Our Homemade Nashville Hot Sauce And Topped With Cilantro Lime Slaw + House Pickles + House Pickled Jalapenos.
Panko Breaded Tilapia Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Homemade Hoisin Tartar Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.
Panko Breaded Shrimp Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Hoisin Tartar Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.
Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.
Marinated Rib-Eye Beef Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.
Flash Fried Tofu Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.
Homemade Black Bean & Corn Salsa Topped With Yumbii Chili Sauce + Soy Sesame Vinaigrette Salad.
Your Choice Of Protein Topped With Jack Cheese. Kids only folks!
Burritos - Quesadillas - Bowls
Your Choice Of Protein Stuffed Inside A 12" Tortilla + Choice Of Rice + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.
Your Choice Of Protein + Choice Of Rice + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.
Your Choice Of Protein + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.
Your Choice Of Protein Stuffed Inside A 12" Tortilla And Toasted To A Golden Brown + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Jack Cheese + Yumbii Chili Sauce. Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.
12" Tortilla Stuffed With Jack Cheese And Toasted To A Golden Brown.
10" Tortilla Stuffed With Jack Cheese And Toasted To A Golden Brown.
Philly - Wings - Nachos
Protein Of Your Choice Topped With Sriracha Queso + Red Onion + Green Onion + Homemade Cucumber Kimchi.
House Fried Corn Chips Topped With Your Choice Of Protein + Sriracha Queso + Jack Cheese + Soy-Sesame Vinaigrette Salad + Yumbii Chili Sauce + House Pickled Jalapenos + Homemade Chipotle Sour Cream.
Your Choice Of Honey Sriracha Or Buffalo. Served With a Side of Housemade Ranch.
Sides
Dessert
Drinks
Sides
Pan Fried Corn Topped With Red Onion + Green Onion + Cotija Cheese + Homemade Chipotle Aioli + Chili Flakes + Cilantro.
Our Famous Sesame Fries Tossed In Yumbii Seasoning And Served With A Side Of Homemade Chipotle Ketchup.
Crispy Fries Served Without Our Delicious Yumbii Seasoning. Sad Face.
Our Famous Seasame Fries Paired With Sriracha Queso!
House Fried Corn Chips + Sriracha Queso.