Yummy's Vegan Takeout
MAIN EATS
New! Vegan Chiki Chipotle Sandwich
Vegan chicken fillet in a burger bun topped with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, veganaise, mustard, ketchup and yummy creamy chipotle sauce. Tastes even better with a side of fries.
New! Cheesy Vegan Italian Meatball Ciabatta
Try our new homemade vegan Italian meatball sandwich, with vegan cheese, tomato sauce, served on ciabatta bread!
Yummy Plate Combo
Our Signature Yummy Plate with choice of side (Spring Rolls or Samosas) and an authentically Yummy's Drink.
Yummy Plate Only
Plate includes a bed of rice, vegetable curry and roti (flat bread) with lentil soup, comes in a 9”x9” box.
Vegan Taco Duo (2)
Two tacos filled with your choice of vegan meat. Includes tomato, vegan mayo, lettuce, mild salsa, shredded vegan cheese, and avocado. Choice of hard or soft taco.
Vegan Taco Trio (3)
Three tacos filled with your choice of vegan meat. Includes tomato, vegan mayo, lettuce, mild salsa, shredded vegan cheese, and avocado. Choice of hard or soft taco.
Yummy Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with Yummy black chili beans, vegan cream sauce, Yummy cheese sauce, salsa, avocado and jalapeño.
Sausage Dog
Beyond Sausage served with hot dog bun. Topped with vegan cheese, chili beans, jalapeño, vegan sour cream, and or home made pickle relish.
Vegan Burrito Wrap
A single burrito wrap made with flour tortilla filled with black beans, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato salsa vegan mayo, and option of avocado. (Inquire for gluten free options)
Yummy Classic Burger
Beyond patty with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, ketchup, vegan mayonnaise, and yummy sauce in a burger bun. Tastes even better with a side of fries.
Black Bean Burger
Black bean veggie patty, covered in yummy sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and vegan cheese pressed in burger buns. Tastes even better with a side of fries.
Masala Burger
Crispy potato patty flavored with authentic Indian spiced flavor. Served with freshly made bun, lettuce, tomato, vegan cheese, vegan mayo, mustard, and home made pickle. Tastes even better with a side of fries.
Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy potato fries topped with chili beans and Yummy's vegan nacho cheese sauce. Topped with jalapeños and vegan sour cream.
SIDES
Yummy Samosas
Two filling samosas, stuffed with potato, peas and infinite love. Comes with a side of Yummy Chutney Sauce.
Yummy Spring Rolls
Traditional rolls made with flour and coconut oil. Comes with 2 Spring Rolls filled with cabbage, carrot, and jicama. Served with a side of sweet and spiced sauce.
Regular Fries
Freshly made crispy fries. Cooked in pure, cholesterol-free peanut oil. lightly salted.
Sweet Potato Fries
Freshly made crispy sweet potato fries. Cooked in pure, cholesterol-free peanut oil.
Roti
For inidividual roti. This item is already included in the Yummy Plate :)
Soup/Dhal
For individual soup. This item is already included in the Yummy Plate :)
DESSERTS
Yummy Cinnamon Roll
Baked bun roll, not too sweet, and delicious cinnamon touch made with all organic ingredients. Baked and topped with vanilla icing (may contain cashews). Best when warmed up.
Yummy Muffin
Our mouth-watering vegan fruit muffin is sure to please! Daily flavor is banana.
Yummy Cake Slice
One big slice of Yummy’s freshly made vegan carrot cake. Ingredients include all purpose flour, sugar, coconut/safflower oil, baking powder and soda, apple cider vinegar, flavor (may include vanilla extract), spices, and carrots. Please call for custom whole cake orders.
Yummy Lite Cookie (GF)
Made with gluten free flour, coconut oil, low sugar, vanilla, most days made with added chocolate chips.
Yummy Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Delicious, fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, made with all-purpose unbleached flour, coconut oil, turbinado sugar, and vanilla
BEVERAGES
Yummy Ginger Tea
Organic ginger and spices including cinnamon, cardamon, cloves, and anise. Can be served hot or cold.
Yummy Mango Nectar
Vegan mango lassi. Made with mango puree, vegan creamer, saffron, and organic sugar.
ABC Ginger Fresh Squeeze
100% Organic, fresh squeezed, with apples, carrots, ginger, beets, kale, and key lime.