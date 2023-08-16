MAIN EATS

New! Vegan Chiki Chipotle Sandwich

$11.05

Vegan chicken fillet in a burger bun topped with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, veganaise, mustard, ketchup and yummy creamy chipotle sauce. Tastes even better with a side of fries.

New! Cheesy Vegan Italian Meatball Ciabatta

$13.50

Try our new homemade vegan Italian meatball sandwich, with vegan cheese, tomato sauce, served on ciabatta bread!

Yummy Plate Combo

$15.00

Our Signature Yummy Plate with choice of side (Spring Rolls or Samosas) and an authentically Yummy's Drink.

Yummy Plate Only

$11.50

Plate includes a bed of rice, vegetable curry and roti (flat bread) with lentil soup, comes in a 9”x9” box.

Vegan Taco Duo (2)

$10.00

Two tacos filled with your choice of vegan meat. Includes tomato, vegan mayo, lettuce, mild salsa, shredded vegan cheese, and avocado. Choice of hard or soft taco.

Vegan Taco Trio (3)

$12.00

Three tacos filled with your choice of vegan meat. Includes tomato, vegan mayo, lettuce, mild salsa, shredded vegan cheese, and avocado. Choice of hard or soft taco.

Yummy Nachos

$9.05

Corn tortilla chips topped with Yummy black chili beans, vegan cream sauce, Yummy cheese sauce, salsa, avocado and jalapeño.

Sausage Dog

$9.05

Beyond Sausage served with hot dog bun. Topped with vegan cheese, chili beans, jalapeño, vegan sour cream, and or home made pickle relish.

Vegan Burrito Wrap

$9.05

A single burrito wrap made with flour tortilla filled with black beans, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato salsa vegan mayo, and option of avocado. (Inquire for gluten free options)

Yummy Classic Burger

$11.05

Beyond patty with vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, ketchup, vegan mayonnaise, and yummy sauce in a burger bun. Tastes even better with a side of fries.

Black Bean Burger

$9.05

Black bean veggie patty, covered in yummy sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and vegan cheese pressed in burger buns. Tastes even better with a side of fries.

Masala Burger

$9.05

Crispy potato patty flavored with authentic Indian spiced flavor. Served with freshly made bun, lettuce, tomato, vegan cheese, vegan mayo, mustard, and home made pickle. Tastes even better with a side of fries.

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.25

Crispy potato fries topped with chili beans and Yummy's vegan nacho cheese sauce. Topped with jalapeños and vegan sour cream.

SIDES

Yummy Samosas

$5.25

Two filling samosas, stuffed with potato, peas and infinite love. Comes with a side of Yummy Chutney Sauce.

Yummy Spring Rolls

$4.25

Traditional rolls made with flour and coconut oil. Comes with 2 Spring Rolls filled with cabbage, carrot, and jicama. Served with a side of sweet and spiced sauce.

Regular Fries

$3.50

Freshly made crispy fries. Cooked in pure, cholesterol-free peanut oil. lightly salted.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.60

Freshly made crispy sweet potato fries. Cooked in pure, cholesterol-free peanut oil.

Roti

$1.25Out of stock

For inidividual roti. This item is already included in the Yummy Plate :)

Soup/Dhal

$4.00

For individual soup. This item is already included in the Yummy Plate :)

DESSERTS

Yummy Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Baked bun roll, not too sweet, and delicious cinnamon touch made with all organic ingredients. Baked and topped with vanilla icing (may contain cashews). Best when warmed up.

Yummy Muffin

$1.80

Our mouth-watering vegan fruit muffin is sure to please! Daily flavor is banana.

Yummy Cake Slice

$4.00

One big slice of Yummy’s freshly made vegan carrot cake. Ingredients include all purpose flour, sugar, coconut/safflower oil, baking powder and soda, apple cider vinegar, flavor (may include vanilla extract), spices, and carrots. Please call for custom whole cake orders.

Yummy Lite Cookie (GF)

$1.85Out of stock

Made with gluten free flour, coconut oil, low sugar, vanilla, most days made with added chocolate chips.

Yummy Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Delicious, fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, made with all-purpose unbleached flour, coconut oil, turbinado sugar, and vanilla

BEVERAGES

Yummy Ginger Tea

$4.00

Organic ginger and spices including cinnamon, cardamon, cloves, and anise. Can be served hot or cold.

Yummy Mango Nectar

$4.00

Vegan mango lassi. Made with mango puree, vegan creamer, saffron, and organic sugar.

ABC Ginger Fresh Squeeze

$8.00

100% Organic, fresh squeezed, with apples, carrots, ginger, beets, kale, and key lime.

Bottled Water

$2.30

Coconut Water (Regular)

$5.15

Coconut Water (Large)

$9.00

Apple Juice

$3.00