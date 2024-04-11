2x points now for loyalty members
Yunnan By Potomac | Old Town 814 North Fairfax Street
Food
Xiaochi Small Plates
- Little 4 Cucumbers$9.00
Pickled cucumber rolls, mint, little 4 sauce, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Asian Pear Radishes$9.00
Pickled Asian pear & daikon radishes lychee juice, and orange zest
- Wood Ear & Mint Salad$9.00
Chilled wood ear mushroom, pickled bird's eye chili mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed, Liang vinaigrette
- Dòufů Burrata Salad$9.00
Silken tofu, heirloom tomato, Thai basil, crispy garlic & sesame seed, fried dumpling wrapper, dark Zhejiang vinegar & sesame
- Wasabi Yu Choy$9.00
Blanched & chilled Yu choy, wasabi-soy dressing, crispy garlic, chrysanthemum flower, wasabi pea powder
- Chili Garlic Bok Choy$9.00
Braised baby-shanghai bok choy, dried bird's eye chili
- Lăonăi Potatoes$9.00
Twice-cooked potato, 9-spice mix, pickled daikon, spring onion & cilantro slaw
- Baked Potato Rice$13.00
Baked potato & rice, Virginia ham, sweet Taiwanese sausage, English pea, spring onion & cilantro slaw, chili oil, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Pickled Suāncài Rice$13.00
Pickled mustard greens & rice, minced pork & pork belly, pickled red onion, spring onion & cilantro slaw, crispy garlic & sesame seed
Bão Buns
- Tea Egg Bão Buns$13.00
Tea & soy cured soft-boiled egg
- Mógū Bello Bão Buns$14.00
Fermented soybean braised portobello
- Crispy Pork Belly Bão Buns$15.00
Tea & soy braised pork belly
- Spicy Fried Chicken Bão Buns$15.00
Fried 9-spice brined chicken thigh
- All-American Burger Bão Buns$17.00
100% short rib & shank, mozzarella, onion, & shiitake jam
- Tempura Soft-Shell Crab Bão Buns$30.00
Fried Shaoxing wine U8 soft-shell crab
- Prime Steakhouse Bão Buns$32.00
Grilled 7-day aged prime grade ribeye
- Duck a La Miso Bão Buns$32.00
Miso-glazed mallard duck breast
Jiaozi Dumplings
- Garden Party$13.00
Edamame smoked tofu, shiitake, chili oil, whipped tofu
- Hometown Pork$14.00
Minced pork, shiitake, garlic chives, Liang vinaigrette
- Chicken Basil$14.00
Minced chicken, Thai basil, fermented bird's eye chili, Liang vinaigrette
- Beef Short Rib$18.00
Braised beef short rib, carrot, onion, cilantro, beef jus
- Peking-Ish Duck$18.00
Braised maple leaf farms duck, sweet pea wood ear & king oyster, mushroom, little 4 sauce
- Garlic Butter Crab$22.00
Fresh colossal lump crab, spicy confit garlic scallion, butter, chili oil
Shaokão Barbecue
- Tofu Zhádòufů$14.00
9-Spice crispy fried tofu, mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed, chili oil whipped tofu sauce
- Mushroom Mógū$17.00
Soybean-glazed shiitake, oyster & king oyster mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Chicken Jirou$20.00
5 sesame oil-glazed & grilled chicken thigh skewers with cumin spice mix, mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Lamb Yángrou$24.00
5 sesame oil-glazed & grilled lamb shank skewers cumin spice mix, mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Pork Wůhuāròu$24.00
Braised & grilled 16 oz. Leidy's Farm pork belly, little 4 sauce, mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Shrimp Xiāròu$24.00
5 cured & fried u8 head-on shrimp skewers with Chinese trinity butter, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Duck Yārou$28.00
Miso-cured 10 oz. maple leaf farms duck breast, little 4 sauce, mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed
- Marrow Gŭsuï$32.00
Tea & soy cured beef pipe bones, garlic chives, crispy garlic & sesame seed, accompanied by 2 pan-fried bao buns, pickled red onions, spring onion & cilantro slaw
Dachi Large Plates
- Bye-Bye Snapper$70.00Out of stock
Batter & fried fresh 2 lbs. Whole red snapper mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed, little 4 sauce
- Niúrou Prime Ribeye$70.00
Cured, sous vide & basted 16 oz. prime grade ribeye mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed, beef jus
- Dino Beef Short Rib$70.00
48 hr. Cured/24 hr. Cooked 28 oz. prime grade beef rib mint, crispy garlic & sesame seed, cumin-sugar mix
Mixiàn Noodles
- Little Pot$19.00
Pork bone broth, minced pork & shiitake, carrot garlic chive, spinach, pickled mustard greens, tea egg
- Grandma Pāròu$19.00
Chicken bone broth, poached chicken, napa cabbage, purple cabbage, carrot, pickled mustard greens, tea egg
- Mógu Shiitake$19.00
Shiitake mushroom broth, soybean braised mushroom, carrot, spinach, purple cabbage, pickled daikon pickled mustard greens, sliced silken tofu
- Braised Beef Lu$22.00
Tea & soy braised beef shank, beef jus, carrot, garlic chive, pickled daikon, braised mushroom, roasted peanut, and tea egg
- Three Parallel Rivers$30.00
Shellfish broth, tempura soft-shell crab, u10 shrimp jumbo lump blue crab, chinese chives, pickled daikon, and tea egg
- Liáng Mixiàn Salad$19.00
Marinated & pulled chicken (vegetarian option: sliced cured tofu) carrot, garlic chive, cucumber, pickled daikon, crispy garlic, roasted peanut, pickled mustard greens, Liang vinaigrette, tea egg
- Kūnmíng Dòuhuā$19.00
Soybean minced pork & pork rind dust (vegetarian option: soybean minced tofu & crispy garlic), silken tofu, carrot, garlic chive pickled mustard greens, roasted peanut, little 4 sauce, tea egg
- Chao Mixiàn Lettuce Wraps$19.00
Minced pork & pork rind dust (vegetarian option: soybean minced tofu & crispy garlic), carrot, garlic chive, red onion, pickled mustard greens, green-leaf lettuce, and tea egg
Extras
- Lajiao You Chili Oil$1.00
Medium heat peanut-free house blend
- Lůdàn Tea Egg$2.00
Soy & tea cured soft-boiled egg
- Jiaotóu Toppings$2.00
Chili oil, scallion, & cilantro slaw
- Mixian Noodles$4.00
Gluten-free rice noodles
- Tāng Broth$4.00
- Shūcài Veggies$4.00
- Dòufů Tofu$5.00
- Mógu Mushrooms$5.00
Soybean braised shiitake & portobello mushrooms
- Rou Meats$7.00
- Bão Buns$8.00
3 steamed lotus-leaf buns, accompanied by pickled red onion, spring onion & cilantro slaw, and chili oil
- Crispy Garlic Rice$10.00
Pan-crisped rice, spring onion & cilantro slaw pickled red onion, crispy garlic, & sesame seed
Tiándian Sweets
- Handmade Mooncake$15.00
Red bean & salted duck yolk filling ube puree, condensed milk (by Wing Sheng bakery)
- Heirloom Cheesecake$14.00
Souffle-style cheesecake, digestive cracker crust roasted tomato jam, macerated tomato compote
- Winter Melon Cheesecake$14.00
Souffle-style cheesecake, digestive cracker crust roasted winter melon jam, macerated winter melon compote
- Ube Rose Cheesecake$14.00
Souffle-style ube cheesecake, ube cracker crust ube puree, rose & mint syrup
- Yadi's Chocolate Cheesecake$14.00
Souffle-style chocolate cheesecake, chocolate cookie crust hardened chocolate shell, whipped cream, rose & mint syrup
- Băbăofàn$14.00
Sweet sticky rice, dried fruit compote, red bean paste condensed milk, digestive cracker, roasted peanuts
- Ube Rose Babaofàn$14.00
Sweet sticky-rice, ube puree, rose & mint syrup condensed milk, digestive cracker, roasted peanuts
- Bacon Egg-Yolk Donuts$14.00
Egg yolk custard-filled donuts, candied bacon crumble shaved cured egg-yolk, chili-sugar spice, condensed milk
- Special Occasion
Beverage
Virgin Drinks
- Citrus Pu'er Iced Tea$8.00
Pu'er tea, ginger, spice & citrus steep, lemonade ice cube
- Berry Mint Lemonade$8.00
Mint-cured lemonade, strawberry puree, lemonade ice cube
- Yúnnán Arnold Palmer$8.00
1/2 iced tea, 1/2 lemonade, lemonade ice cube
- Seasonal Hot Tea$10.00
Revolving seasonal collection | served with rock sugar or blossom honey
- Coca-Cola$4.00
De Mexico | 12 oz. glass bottle
- Boylan Bottling$4.00
Diet cola | 12 oz. glass bottle
- Bruce Cost$7.00
Ginger ale | 12 oz. Glass bottle
- Beibingyang$7.00
Orange soda | 250 ml. Glass bottle
- San Pellegrino$7.00
Sparkling water | 1000 ml. Glass bottle
- Saratoga$7.00
Natural spring water | 28 oz. glass bottle
Wines
Wines - Whites
- Dogliotti 1870$53.00
Moscato D'Asti DOCG Piedmont, Italy | 2021
- Friedrich Wilhelm Gymnasium$56.00
Fritz Willi Riesling Mosel, Germany | 2022
- Schloss Vollrads$27.00+
Qualitatswein Rheingau Riesling Oestrich-Winkel, Germany | 2022
- Famille Hugel$18.00+
Classic Gewurztraminer Alsace, France | 2018
- Mila$12.00+
Albariño Rias Baixas Rio Mino, Spain | 2022
- Mar De Frades$20.00+
Albariño Atlantico Rias Baixas, Spain | 2022
- Astrolabe$13.00+
Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough - Marlborough, New Zealand | 2023
- Pascal Jolivet$16.00+
Attitude Sauvignon Blanc - Loire Valley, France | 2022
- Cave De Lugny$12.00+
Les Charmes ML Chardonnay - Macon-Burgundy, France | 2022
- The Arsonist$15.00+
Chardonnay Dunnigan Hills, California | 2022
- Cakebread Cellars$34.00+
Chardonnay Napa Valley, California | 2022
Wines - Reds
- Etude Wines$12.00+
Lyric Pinot Noir Santa Barbara, California | 2021
- Craggy Range$20.00+
Muna Road Pinot Noir - Martinborough, New Zealand | 2017
- Casso$19.00+
Grenache Paso Robles - Paso Robles, California | 2021
- B Side$15.00+
Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, California | 2020
- Force & Grace$20.00+
Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles - Paso Robles, California | 2021
- Ao Yun$500.00
Shangri-la Cabernet Sauvignon Yunnan, China | 2014
- Fess Parker$20.00+
Syrah Santa Barbara County, California | 2021
Wines - Sparklings
Wines - Sakés & Plum Wines
- Shirakabegura$12.00+
Kimoto Junmai Saké Nada, Japan
- Momokawa$13.00+
Pearl Nigori Junmai Ginjo Saké Berkeley, California
- Murai Family$32.00
Sugidama saké - Aomori Prefecture, Japan
- Yoshi No Gawa$40.00
Winter Warrior Junmai Ginjo saké Niigata prefecture, Japan
- Mio$40.00
Sparkling saké Nada, Japan
- Shirakabegura$42.00
Junmai Daiginjo saké Nada, Japan
- Yoshi No Gawa*$56.00
Shogun Road Gensen Karakushi saké Niigata Prefecture, Japan
- Kinsen$12.00+
Sweet plum wine - Takara, Japan
Bar
Ciders & Beers
- Tsingtao$8.00
Imported lager China | 4.8% abv
- Lucky Buddha$8.00
Imported lager China | 4.8% abv
- Sapporo$8.00
Imported lager Japan | 5.0% abv
- Singha$8.00
Imported lager Thailand | 5.0% abv
- Allagash$8.00
White Belgian WIT Maine | 5.2% abv
- Dogfish Head IPA$8.00
Fresh squeezed IPA Oregon | 6.4% abv
- Guinness$8.00
Extra stout Ireland | 7.5% abv
- Strongbow$8.00
Gold apple cider England | 5.0% abv
- Magners$8.00
Pear cider Ireland | 4.5% abv
- Chimay$16.00
Grande reserve blue Belgium | 9.0% abv