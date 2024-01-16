Yurburger 9532 S 550 W
Burgers
- The Stacker
A 3 oz. smashburger with melted American cheese, and served on a toasted brioche bun with our housemade tangy burger sauce. Our thinnest and crispiest smashburger! Eat it by itself or stack 'em high!$7.00
- The Classic
Our classic 1/4 lb. smashburger. It's just a little thicker than the stacker. It's served with melted American cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun with our housemade tangy burger sauce.$8.00
- The Slab
You hungry? This is our 9 oz. smashburger that actually fits on a bun! It's served with melted American cheese on a toasted brioche bun with our tangy housemade burger sauce. Be patient. We're gonna need some extra time for this one, but, yur worth it!$13.00
Housecut Fries
(765) 409-4168
Closed