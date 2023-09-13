Yuubi Sushi 4925 SW Angel Ave suite 110
Chef Set
Chirashi
2 pieces dried aged Japanese Bluefin Tuna, 2 piece dried aged Japanese Amberjack, 2 pieces dried aged Ora King salmon, 2 pieces Japanese seared garlic albacore, 2 pieces chef selection sashimi with Japanese kani salad over sushi rice and a miso soup (Can Be Gluten Free)*
Sashimi Moriwase
2 pieces Dried aged Japanese Bluefin Tuna, 2 piece dried aged Japanese Amberjack, 2 pieces dried aged Ora King salmon, 2 pieces Japanese seared garlic albacore sashimi with Ora King salmon avocado roll and miso soup (Can be Gluten Free)*
Sashimi Set
10 pieces set with 2 pieces dried aged Japanese Bluefin Tuna, 2 piece dried aged Japanese Amberjack, 2 pieces dried aged Ora King salmon, 2 pieces Japanese seared garlic albacore and 2 pieces chef selection sashimi with miso soup (Can be Gluten Free)*
House Special
Akamutsu
Rosy Seabass from Japan nigiri 2 pieces *
Chu Toro
Dried aged Bluefin medium fat tuna nigiri 2 pcs
Copper River King Salmon
Seasonal Salmon from Alaska one of finest salmon in the world nigiri 2 pieces*
Grandma Toro
Dried Aged Japanese Bluefin Tuna melt in mouth experience 2 pieces nigiri*
Maguro Aburi
Seared dried aged Japanese Bluefin Tuna with crunchy garlic nigiri 2 pieces*
Red Pocket
Tofu Pocket stuff with sushi rice and spice tuna*
Salmon Special
Dried aged Ora King Salmon (New Zealand) 2 pieces nigiri with special house sauces nigiri 2 pieces*
Toro
Dry Aged Japanese Fatty Bluefin Tuna 2 piece nigiri*
Truffle Salmon
seared Dried Aged Ora King salmon (New Zealand) with truffle oil and black truffle 2 piece nigiri *
Nigiri 2 pieces
Hon Maguro
Dried aged Japanese Bluefin Tuna*
Hotate
Scallop from Hokkaido *
Ikura
Salmon Roe (Special house marinated)*
Inari
Tofu Skin from Japan
Kanpachi
amberjack from Japan*
Sake
Dried Aged Ora King Salmon from New Zealand*
Sake Aburi
Seared dried aged Ora King Salmon (New Zealand) with Japanese mayo nigiri 2 pieces*
Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe*
Unagi
Fresh Water Eel
Sashimi 5 pieces
Hand Rolls
California Hand Roll
Japanese kani salad and avocado (Gluten Free)
Kanpachi Hand Roll
Dried aged Japanese Amberjack with cucumber*
Negi Toro Hand Roll
Chop fatty Japanese Bluefin tuna with green onion*
Salmon Hand Roll
Dried Aged Ora King Salmon (New Zealand) with avocado (Gluten Free) *
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Fried salmon skin with cucumber, pickled radish and eel sauce
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
with cucumber *
Spider Hand Roll (2 pcs)
soft shell crab, tobiko, avocado and cucumber *
Tempura Hand Roll
Beer batter shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber *
Tuna Hand Roll
Japanese Bluefin Tuna with avocado (Gluten Free)*
Unagi Hand Roll
barbeque eel with avocado
Yuubi Hand Roll
tempura shrimp, unagi, Japanese kani salad with special sauce *
Rolls
California Roll
Japanese kani salad and avocado (Gluten Free)
Crazy Boss
beer batter tempura shrimp topped with spicy tuna with eel sauce and spicy mayo *
Dragon
beer batter tempura shrimp topped with eel and avocado with eel sauce *
Dynamite X
fried spicy tuna and avocado with spicy crunchy garlic eel sauce, tobiko and sesame seed *
Finity
Japanese kani salad and peach inside topped with Ora King salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tempura crunchy *
Hama Hama (V2)
Dried aged Japanese Amberjack and cucumber inside topped with dried aged Japanese Amberjack, avocado and wasabi yuzu sauce*
MechaGodzilla
cucumber and spicy tuna topped with seared garlic albacore, furikake, tobiko, green onion, sesame seed and sushi sauce*
Niner
avocado, cucumber topped with Ora King salmon, lime juice and sea salt (Gluten Free) *
Pink Dragon
Seared Ora King salmon over Japanese kani salad and avocado with tobiko, sesame seed, spicy mayo and eel sauce *
Romeo & Juliet
Ora King salmon, avocado topped with scallop, tobiko with spicy mayo (Gluten Free) *
San Francisco
crispy spicy tuna topped with avocado and tobiko*
Scott
Ora King salmon and peach inside topped with scallop, salmon with tangy sweet sauce (Gluten Free)*
Spicy Tuna
with cucumber *
Tuna Divine
fatty Japanese Bluefin tuna with pickle radish inside topped with Japanese Bluefin tuna and chop wasabi*
Yuki
Aged bluefin tuna, cucumber topped with avocado and dried aged Japanese amberjack and key lime juice*
Veggie Rolls
Sides (From Kitchen)
Chicken Karaage
fried chicken nugget with mild spicy dipping sauce
Edamame
boiled soybeans
Gyoza
(6 pcs) pot stickers, pork & vegetables inside
House Salad
mixed green salad with sesame dressing
Kani Poppers
Immataion Crab Poppers
Miso Soup
tofu, scallions and dried seaweed
Steam Rice
Japan imported short grain rice
Veggie Gyoza
(6 pcs) pot stickers, vegetables inside
Wakame
marinated seaweed salad
Sides (From Sushi Bar)
Wine
Beer
Sake
Beverage
Condiment
Disclaimer
*The Department of Public Health advise that consumption of raw or under cooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness. Individuals with certain underlying health conditions may be at higher risk and should consult their physician or public health official for further information. Food allergy notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these Ingredient: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soybean, Peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish. Depending upon seasonality and availability of ingredient menu and prices are subject to change without prior notice. Item maybe unavailable due to shortage in this unprecedented time. We try our best to remove all bones from our menu. Be caution as there might be a small chance that we can miss one.