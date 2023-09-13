Chef Set

Chirashi

$45.00

2 pieces dried aged Japanese Bluefin Tuna, 2 piece dried aged Japanese Amberjack, 2 pieces dried aged Ora King salmon, 2 pieces Japanese seared garlic albacore, 2 pieces chef selection sashimi with Japanese kani salad over sushi rice and a miso soup (Can Be Gluten Free)*

Sashimi Moriwase

$40.00

2 pieces Dried aged Japanese Bluefin Tuna, 2 piece dried aged Japanese Amberjack, 2 pieces dried aged Ora King salmon, 2 pieces Japanese seared garlic albacore sashimi with Ora King salmon avocado roll and miso soup (Can be Gluten Free)*

Sashimi Set

$40.00

10 pieces set with 2 pieces dried aged Japanese Bluefin Tuna, 2 piece dried aged Japanese Amberjack, 2 pieces dried aged Ora King salmon, 2 pieces Japanese seared garlic albacore and 2 pieces chef selection sashimi with miso soup (Can be Gluten Free)*

House Special

Akamutsu

$16.00

Rosy Seabass from Japan nigiri 2 pieces *

Chu Toro

$16.00Out of stock

Dried aged Bluefin medium fat tuna nigiri 2 pcs

Copper River King Salmon

$14.00

Seasonal Salmon from Alaska one of finest salmon in the world nigiri 2 pieces*

Grandma Toro

$18.00

Dried Aged Japanese Bluefin Tuna melt in mouth experience 2 pieces nigiri*

Maguro Aburi

$14.00

Seared dried aged Japanese Bluefin Tuna with crunchy garlic nigiri 2 pieces*

Red Pocket

$12.00

Tofu Pocket stuff with sushi rice and spice tuna*

Salmon Special

$10.00

Dried aged Ora King Salmon (New Zealand) 2 pieces nigiri with special house sauces nigiri 2 pieces*

Toro

$22.00

Dry Aged Japanese Fatty Bluefin Tuna 2 piece nigiri*

Truffle Salmon

$14.00

seared Dried Aged Ora King salmon (New Zealand) with truffle oil and black truffle 2 piece nigiri *

Nigiri 2 pieces

Hon Maguro

$12.00

Dried aged Japanese Bluefin Tuna*

Hotate

$10.00

Scallop from Hokkaido *

Ikura

$10.00

Salmon Roe (Special house marinated)*

Inari

$6.00

Tofu Skin from Japan

Kanpachi

$10.00

amberjack from Japan*

Sake

$10.00

Dried Aged Ora King Salmon from New Zealand*

Sake Aburi

$12.00

Seared dried aged Ora King Salmon (New Zealand) with Japanese mayo nigiri 2 pieces*

Tobiko

$6.00

Flying Fish Roe*

Unagi

$10.00

Fresh Water Eel

Sashimi 5 pieces

Garlic Albacore Sashimi

$18.00

Seared from Japan*

Hon Maguro Sashimi

$25.00

Dried aged Japanese Bluefin Tuna*

Hotate Sashimi

$18.00

Scallop from Hokkaido*

Kanpachi Sashimi

$20.00

Dry aged Japanese Amberjack

Sake Sashimi

$18.00

Dried Aged Ora King Salmon from New Zealand*

Hand Rolls

California Hand Roll

$8.00

Japanese kani salad and avocado (Gluten Free)

Kanpachi Hand Roll

$10.00

Dried aged Japanese Amberjack with cucumber*

Negi Toro Hand Roll

$18.00

Chop fatty Japanese Bluefin tuna with green onion*

Salmon Hand Roll

$10.00

Dried Aged Ora King Salmon (New Zealand) with avocado (Gluten Free) *

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$8.00

Fried salmon skin with cucumber, pickled radish and eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$10.00

with cucumber *

Spider Hand Roll (2 pcs)

$16.00

soft shell crab, tobiko, avocado and cucumber *

Tempura Hand Roll

$8.00

Beer batter shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber *

Tuna Hand Roll

$12.00

Japanese Bluefin Tuna with avocado (Gluten Free)*

Unagi Hand Roll

$12.00

barbeque eel with avocado

Yuubi Hand Roll

$12.00

tempura shrimp, unagi, Japanese kani salad with special sauce *

Rolls

California Roll

$9.00

Japanese kani salad and avocado (Gluten Free)

Crazy Boss

$18.00

beer batter tempura shrimp topped with spicy tuna with eel sauce and spicy mayo *

Dragon

$18.00

beer batter tempura shrimp topped with eel and avocado with eel sauce *

Dynamite X

$16.00

fried spicy tuna and avocado with spicy crunchy garlic eel sauce, tobiko and sesame seed *

Finity

$18.00

Japanese kani salad and peach inside topped with Ora King salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and tempura crunchy *

Hama Hama (V2)

$20.00

Dried aged Japanese Amberjack and cucumber inside topped with dried aged Japanese Amberjack, avocado and wasabi yuzu sauce*

MechaGodzilla

$18.00

cucumber and spicy tuna topped with seared garlic albacore, furikake, tobiko, green onion, sesame seed and sushi sauce*

Niner

$16.00

avocado, cucumber topped with Ora King salmon, lime juice and sea salt (Gluten Free) *

Pink Dragon

$18.00

Seared Ora King salmon over Japanese kani salad and avocado with tobiko, sesame seed, spicy mayo and eel sauce *

Romeo & Juliet

$20.00

Ora King salmon, avocado topped with scallop, tobiko with spicy mayo (Gluten Free) *

San Francisco

$16.00

crispy spicy tuna topped with avocado and tobiko*

Scott

$18.00

Ora King salmon and peach inside topped with scallop, salmon with tangy sweet sauce (Gluten Free)*

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

with cucumber *

Tuna Divine

$28.00

fatty Japanese Bluefin tuna with pickle radish inside topped with Japanese Bluefin tuna and chop wasabi*

Yuki

$28.00

Aged bluefin tuna, cucumber topped with avocado and dried aged Japanese amberjack and key lime juice*

Veggie Rolls

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Gluten Free

Avocado Maki

$4.00

Gluten Free

Kappa Maki

$4.00

cucumber

Oshinko Maki

$4.00

pickled radish (Gluten Free)

Vegetarian Roll

$10.00

assorted fresh and picked vegetable

Sides (From Kitchen)

Chicken Karaage

$8.00

fried chicken nugget with mild spicy dipping sauce

Edamame

$4.00

boiled soybeans

Gyoza

$8.00

(6 pcs) pot stickers, pork & vegetables inside

House Salad

$4.00

mixed green salad with sesame dressing

Kani Poppers

$8.00

Immataion Crab Poppers

Miso Soup

$3.00

tofu, scallions and dried seaweed

Steam Rice

$3.00

Japan imported short grain rice

Veggie Gyoza

$8.00

(6 pcs) pot stickers, vegetables inside

Wakame

$6.00

marinated seaweed salad

Sides (From Sushi Bar)

Ankimo

$12.00

Steam Monkfish liver with ponzu*

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

served in sweet tangy vinegar dressing (Gluten Free)

Kani Salad

$8.00

Imitation Crab Salad with cucumbers (Gluten Free)

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Imported from Japan mix with house sushi vinegar

Takowasa

$6.00

Dice raw octopus with wasabi bits*

Entree

Ton Katsu

$20.00

Included Miso Soup, House Salad, and Steam Rice deep fried pork cutlet

Wine

Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

Silver Monterey County Unoaked 750ml

Pinot Gris Bottle

$28.00

Chemistry Willamette Valley 750ml

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Joel Gott California Special Select 750ml

Beer

Asahi

$6.00

12 oz

Musashino Pilsner

$8.00Out of stock

Imported from Japan

Sapporo

$6.00

12 oz

Yuzu Lager

$10.00

Shimai Tosh Can 16oz

Sake

Funaguchi Sparkling Sake

$20.00

Kikusui 270ml

Hakkaisan Yukimuro

$36.00

Snow Aged Junmai Daiginjo 280ml

Joto Yuzu Sake

$38.00

500 ml

Kamotsuru Namazake

$18.00

Junmai 300ml

Kikusui Perfect Snow

$18.00

Nigori 300ml

Otokoyama

$20.00

Tokubetsu Junmai 300ml

Wakatake Onikoroshi

$28.00

Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

Beverage

Calpico

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Felice Melon Soda

$3.00

Ice Green Tea

$3.00

Ice Oolong Tea

$3.00

Marble Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Condiment

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$0.25

Side of Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side of Kizami Wasabi

$3.00

Chopped real wasabi stem

Side of Pickled Ginger

$2.00

If you want extras.

Side of Ponzu

$0.50

Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side of Sriracha

$0.25

Side of Wasabi

$0.25

If you want extras.

*The Department of Public Health advise that consumption of raw or under cooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness. Individuals with certain underlying health conditions may be at higher risk and should consult their physician or public health official for further information. Food allergy notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these Ingredient: Milk, Egg, Wheat, Soybean, Peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish. Depending upon seasonality and availability of ingredient menu and prices are subject to change without prior notice. Item maybe unavailable due to shortage in this unprecedented time. We try our best to remove all bones from our menu. Be caution as there might be a small chance that we can miss one.