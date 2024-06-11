Z's Bubble Tea - West Bloomfield Twp.
DRINKS
Build Your Own Bubble Tea
Cold Coffee Boba/Lattes
- Iced Latte$6.00
- Coffee Lover$5.75
- Frozen Cappuccino - Contains Dairy
Our Special drink...Does include Dairy.$5.75
- Frozen Oreo Cappuccino Large - Contains Dairy$7.25
- Matcha Vanilla Iced Latte$6.25
- Caramel Macchiato Iced Latte$6.50
- White Chocolate Mocha Frappe$6.75
- Mocha Frappe$6.75
- Peppermint Mocha Frappe$7.00
- Caramel Frappe$7.00
- Dirty Chai$7.00
Specials
- Brown Sugar Boba
Brown sugar drizzle around your cup, with your choice of milk (regular, oat, or almond) and top it off with your favorite boba for a personalized bubble tea experience.$5.75
- Redbull Boba
Experience a jolt of energy with a full can of Redbull fused with your choice of one or two fruit-based flavors. Complete your drink with the perfect boba of your preference. A refreshing kick in every sip!$7.00
- Pinacolada Large Frozen
Sip into tropical paradise with our Pinacolada blended drink. Enjoy the smooth blend of flavors, topped with whipped cream, and your choice of boba for a personalized experience.$7.00
- Blue Hawaiian Lemonade Boba
Quench your thirst with a blend of sweet, sour, and refreshing notes in our Blue Hawaiian Lemonade bubble tea. Customize your experience by choosing your preferred boba for the perfect balance of flavor and fun.$5.50
- Ruby Lemonade Boba
Sweet and sour Fruit Punch with your choice of boba$5.50
- Original Mango Mix
Mango Nectar Puree Blended with fresh cut mangoes on top$6.00
- Fiery Mango Boba
Featuring the bold flavors of Chamoy and Tajin, topped with fresh mango chunks. Choose your favorite boba waiting at the bottom for a fiery, flavorful experience$7.00
- Spiced Chai Latte
A blend of aromatic spices over ice or blended, delivering a soothing experience with every sip. Customize it with your choice of boba for a delightful twist.$6.75
- Frozen Mint Lemonade
A mix of zesty lemon and REAL mint leaves, blended to perfection. Elevate the experience by adding your favorite boba for a burst of flavor in every sip.$5.75
- Z's Oreo Boba
Indulge in our Z's Oreo Boba Milkshake. A luscious blend of chocolate and crushed Oreos, topped with whipped cream, and customizable with your favorite boba. It's a sweet symphony in every sip.$7.00
- Z's Cookies & Cream Boba
Indulge in the classic delight of our Cookies and Cream Boba Shake. A luscious milkshake blended with vanilla and Oreo goodness, crowned with your choice of boba. A timeless treat for your taste buds.$7.00
- Red Velvet Oreo Boba
A Red velvet milkshake blended with Oreos, topped with whipped cream, and complemented by your choice of boba. It's a dessert in a cup that promises pure delight in every sip.$7.25
- Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie
A refreshing blend of minty freshness and indulgent chocolate chips, creating a smooth and delightful experience. Customize your treat with your choice of boba for that perfect touch of taste$6.25
- Z's Banana Split Boba
A fusion of banana goodness, chocolate and strawberry swirls, and your choice of boba. It's a dessert-inspired adventure in every sip.$7.00
- Z's Mocktail Boba
Refreshing carbonated experience with Z's Mocktail Boba. Experience the perfect blend of great-tasting flavors, and your choice of boba. A sip of pure enjoyment awaits.$6.75
- Z's Refreshers Large
Have summer in every sip with our tea-free Z's Summer Cooler. Pure flavor refreshers that bring the essence of summer in every sip. Choose your favorite from our vibrant options and enjoy the cool, crisp taste of summer.$6.00
- Matcha
A smooth and vibrant green tea experience that stands out on its own. Customize your moment by adding your favorite boba.$5.50
- Strawberry Matcha
The classic green tea Matcha, enhanced by a swirl of strawberry jam around the cup. Elevate your cup with some Boba$6.25
- Frozen Caramel Apple Boba
Taste the nostalgia with our Blended Caramel Apple Boba. You get the sweetness of caramel drizzle, Indulge in the blend and add your choice of boba for a treat that captures the essence of fall in every sip.$6.00
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea
the perfect blend of rich brown sugar and classic black tea in our Brown Sugar Milk Tea. Elevate your experience by adding your favorite boba.$5.50
- Vanilla Milk Tea Special with Green Tea
A perfect mix of creamy vanilla and the subtle green tea. Customize it with your choice of boba for a fusion of flavors and textures.$5.50
- Z's Arnold Palmer
Try our class Arnold Palmer, zesty lemon and sweet honey with fresh tea and your choice of boba$5.50
- Iced Tea
Classic Iced Tea. Choose between fresh black or green tea, tailor the sweetness to your liking, and add your favorite boba for a simple and refreshing beverage crafted just the way you love.$4.25