Z&Y 655 Jackson
Food
Chef's Speciality廚師推薦菜
Fish Filet with Flaming Chili Oil招牌沸騰魚片
Live Fish with Flaming Chili Oil招牌沸騰魚/活魚
Half Tea Smoked Duck招牌樟茶鴨(半隻)
House Special Fresh Fish Filet Boiled in House Spicy Sauce功夫水煮黑魚片
House Special Live Fish Boiled in House Spicy Sauce功夫水煮活魚
Black Pepper Angus Steak Cube黑椒安格斯牛扒粒
Baked Clams in Garlic and White Wine蒜蓉白酒焗蛤蜊
Braised Oxtail with Red Wine in Stone Pot紅酒石鍋燒牛尾
Side Noodles Whole Fish with Bean Chili豆瓣活魚拉麵
Specialty Appetizer涼盤
Sliced Pork with Spicy Garlic Sauce蒜泥白肉
Couple's Delight老成都夫妻肺片
A popular Sichuan street food of the 1930's featuring beef shank, tripe, and tendon in a piquant, sweet and spicy sauce
Szechuan Style Chicken川渝口水雞
Pork Kidney with Spicy Chili Oil紅油腰花
Pork Kidney with Spicy Numbing Sauce椒麻腰花
Bean Jello in Red Chili Sauce川北涼粉
Sesame Bamboo Shoots香油春筍絲
Spicy Bamboo Shoots麻辣春筍絲
Tiger Skin Jalapeño with Preserved Egg燒椒皮蛋
Spicy Numbing Beef Tendon麻辣牛筋
Chinese Cucumber Salad爽口涼拌黃瓜
A refreshing appetizer of smashed cucumbers and other vegetables tossed with sesame paste, black vinegar, and garlic
Shanghai Style Wine Chicken醉雞
Spicy Beef Jerky麻辣牛肉
Honey Cherry Tomatoes蜜汁小番茄
Spicy North Pole Clam椒麻北極貝
Appetizer小吃
Steamed Pork Dumplings灌湯小籠包
5 pieces. Handmade soup dumplings filled with ground pork and spices in chicken broth
Spicy Dumplings紅油水餃
Hongkong style dumplings filled with ground pork, red chili oil, and herbs, wrapped in a thin wonton skin
3 Egg Rolls春卷
Pancake with Beef牛肉捲餅
Pork & Cabbage Dumplings白菜水餃
Dumplings in Chili Oil紅油抄手
Spicy Xiaolong Bao香辣小龙包
Scallion Pancake 䓤油饼
pork & shrimp dumpling 三鮮水饺
Siu Mai 三鮮烧卖
Soup湯羹
Medium Steam Chicken Soup with Chinese Herb瓦罐竹笙滋補土雞湯(中)
Large Steam Chicken Soup with Chinese Herb瓦罐竹笙滋補土雞湯(大)
Medium Hot Spicy Tofu Soup酸辣豆腐湯(中)
Large Hot Spicy Tofu Soup酸辣豆腐湯(大)
Medium Wonton Soup雲吞湯(中)
Large Wonton Soup雲吞湯(大)
Medium West Lake Beef Soup西湖牛肉湯(中)
Large West Lake Beef Soup西湖牛肉湯(大)
Seafood海鮮
Tender Fresh Fish Fillet Boiled in Szechuan Pickled Mustard Broth w/Tofu老壇酸菜黑魚片
Boiled in Szechuan pickled mustard broth with tofu
Live fish Boiled in Szechuan Pickled Mustard Broth w/Tofu老壇酸菜活 魚
Boiled in Szechuan pickled mustard broth with tofu
Creamy Prawns with Honey Walnuts核桃大明蝦
Lightly battered prawns pan fried and tossed in a creamy honey walnut sauce
Spicy Clams辣炒花甲
Hot Braised Whole Fish with Chili剁椒蒸全魚
Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Oil功夫水煮黑魚片
Live Fish in Hot Chili Oil功夫水煮活魚
Kung Pao Prawns秘制宮保蝦
Salt & Pepper Prawns椒鹽酥皮鳳尾蝦
Fried Shrimp with Black Truffle黑松露炒蝦球
Hot and Spicy麻辣
Grill Fish with House Spicy Sauce御食園萬州烤活魚
Spicy Duck Blood紅湯冒菜鴨血
Spicy broth with duck blood, beef liver, fat intestine, cabbage flower, spam meat, and kelp
Mao Xue Wang古鎮毛血旺
A heady stew of beef, tripe, intestines, duck blood "Tofu", and spam spiced with Sichuan peppers and red chili oil
Bake Frog with Peppercorns山椒焗田雞
Spicy Clams*辣炒花甲
Frog with Flaming Chili Oil極品饞嘴娃
Chicken with Peppercorns in Clear Broth椒麻黃毛雞
Boiled Fish with Green Peppercorn青花椒水煮魚
Spicy Fish Fillet with Peppercorns in Clear Broth椒麻黑魚片
Spicy Live Fish with Peppercorns in Clear Broth椒麻活魚
Poultry雞鴨
Peking Roast Duck北京烤鴨
Beijing-style version, each duck gets a careful 48 hour preparation to ensure flavorful, tender meat and a perfectly crisped skin. Carved table side, the duck is served with rice paper wrappers and our own chili house sweet bean sauce
Half Tea-Smoked Duck招牌樟茶鴨(半隻)
Add additional $10 for green onion, sauce and wrapper a signature dish from Sichuan, with tender meat and a perfectly crispy skin, our duck is smoked with jasmine tea leaves, giving it a smoky, heady aroma
Half Special Soy Sauce Chicken豉油黃毛雞(半隻)
Kung Pao Chicken宮保雞丁
Stir-fried with spring onion, ginger, garlic, red and green bell pepper, and Sichuan peppercorns
Orange-Flavored Chicken陳皮雞
Chicken with Explosive Chili Pepper飄香辣子雞
Crispy chicken smothered in Sichuan chili peppers, spices and aromatics
Princess Chicken Wing干烹雞翼
Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings椒鹽雞翼
Hot Pot Mini Flaming Pot Clay Pot香鍋
Clam, Shrimp, and Octopus Spicy Seafood Pot麻辣海鮮香鍋
Spicy Shrimp in Clay Pot麻辣香鍋蝦
Spicy Octopus in Mini Flaming Pot大排檔炒魷魚須
Spicy Cauliflower in Mini Flaming Pot干鍋有機花菜
Frog with Spices Rod Chili山椒焗田雞
Spicy Beef in Mini Flaming Pot干鍋肥牛
Spicy Lamb in Mini Flaming Pot干鍋肥羊
Beef Stew with Turnip石鍋蘿蔔燉牛腩煲
Beef and Lamb牛羊
Braised Oxtail with Brown Sauce in Stone Pot紅酒石鍋燒牛尾
Beef with Flaming Chili Oil水煮牛肉
Black Pepper Angus Steak Cube*黑椒雪花牛扒粒
Green Onion Lamb蔥爆羊肉
Green Onion Beef蔥爆牛肉
Cumin Beef牧然牛肉
Cumin Lamb牧然羊肉
Szechuan Chili Lamb小炒黑山羊
Mongolian Beef蒙古牛肉
Sliced Beef in Sour Soup酸湯肥牛
Pork猪肉
Dong Po Pork Shoulder秘制東坡肘子
Hot and Spicy Pig's Feet香辣美容蹄
Ma Po Tofu with Pork麻婆豆腐
Silken tofu in a classic Sichuan peppercorn sauce
Diced Meat with Sour Bean肉末酸豆角
Mu-Shu Pork木須肉
Ground pork with wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, onion, and egg. Served with pancakes and hoisin sauce for wrapping
Twice-Cooked Pork大刀回鍋肉
Stir-Fry Pork in Sichuan Style四川辣炒
Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce 魚香肉絲
Stir Fried Pork Kidney 火爆腰花
Tomato Mushroom Meatball 蕃茄蘑菇烧丸子
Tofu Vegetable素菜
Pea Sprouts大豆苗
Choice of boiled or stir-fried with garlic
Dry Sautéed String Beans干煸四季豆
Stir-Fried Chinese Cabbage with Chili Pepper鐵板手撕包菜
Nappa Cabbage with Dry Shrimps開陽白菜
Choice of boiled or stir-fried with garlic
Nappa Cabbage with Chicken Broth開水白菜
Sautéed Shredded Potatoes炒土豆絲
Choice of mixed with vinegar or stir-fried
Eggplant with Garlic Sauce魚香茄子
Steam Napa Cabbage with Garlic蒜蓉蒸紹菜
Basil Eggplant*九層塔茄子
Vegetable delight 荷塘小炒
Sautéed bok choy with garlic 蒜子小白菜
Rice Noodle麵飯
Tan Tan Noodle四川擔擔麵
House Cold Noodle四川涼麵
Tossed with chili house sweet soy sauce, peppercorn oil, black vinegar, garlic, and chili oil