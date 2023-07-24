Food

Chef's Speciality廚師推薦菜

Fish Filet with Flaming Chili Oil招牌沸騰魚片

$38.95

Live Fish with Flaming Chili Oil招牌沸騰魚/活魚

$58.90

Half Tea Smoked Duck招牌樟茶鴨(半隻)

$35.00

House Special Fresh Fish Filet Boiled in House Spicy Sauce功夫水煮黑魚片

$28.95

House Special Live Fish Boiled in House Spicy Sauce功夫水煮活魚

$58.95

Black Pepper Angus Steak Cube黑椒安格斯牛扒粒

$35.95

Baked Clams in Garlic and White Wine蒜蓉白酒焗蛤蜊

$28.95

Braised Oxtail with Red Wine in Stone Pot紅酒石鍋燒牛尾

$28.95

Side Noodles Whole Fish with Bean Chili豆瓣活魚拉麵

$58.95

Specialty Appetizer涼盤

Sliced Pork with Spicy Garlic Sauce蒜泥白肉

$15.95

Couple's Delight老成都夫妻肺片

$15.95

A popular Sichuan street food of the 1930's featuring beef shank, tripe, and tendon in a piquant, sweet and spicy sauce

Szechuan Style Chicken川渝口水雞

$15.95

Pork Kidney with Spicy Chili Oil紅油腰花

$15.95

Pork Kidney with Spicy Numbing Sauce椒麻腰花

$14.95

Bean Jello in Red Chili Sauce川北涼粉

$12.95

Sesame Bamboo Shoots香油春筍絲

$12.95

Spicy Bamboo Shoots麻辣春筍絲

$12.95

Tiger Skin Jalapeño with Preserved Egg燒椒皮蛋

$12.95

Spicy Numbing Beef Tendon麻辣牛筋

$14.95

Chinese Cucumber Salad爽口涼拌黃瓜

$12.95

A refreshing appetizer of smashed cucumbers and other vegetables tossed with sesame paste, black vinegar, and garlic

Shanghai Style Wine Chicken醉雞

$21.95

Spicy Beef Jerky麻辣牛肉

$14.95

Honey Cherry Tomatoes蜜汁小番茄

$11.00

Spicy North Pole Clam椒麻北極貝

$14.00

Appetizer小吃

Steamed Pork Dumplings灌湯小籠包

$12.95

5 pieces. Handmade soup dumplings filled with ground pork and spices in chicken broth

Spicy Dumplings紅油水餃

$12.95

Hongkong style dumplings filled with ground pork, red chili oil, and herbs, wrapped in a thin wonton skin

3 Egg Rolls春卷

$11.95

Pancake with Beef牛肉捲餅

$14.95

Pork & Cabbage Dumplings白菜水餃

$14.95

Dumplings in Chili Oil紅油抄手

$11.95

Spicy Xiaolong Bao香辣小龙包

$12.95

Scallion Pancake 䓤油饼

$12.95

pork & shrimp dumpling 三鮮水饺

$15.95

Siu Mai 三鮮烧卖

$15.95

Soup湯羹

Medium Steam Chicken Soup with Chinese Herb瓦罐竹笙滋補土雞湯(中)

$21.95

Large Steam Chicken Soup with Chinese Herb瓦罐竹笙滋補土雞湯(大)

$24.95

Medium Hot Spicy Tofu Soup酸辣豆腐湯(中)

$15.95

Large Hot Spicy Tofu Soup酸辣豆腐湯(大)

$18.95

Medium Wonton Soup雲吞湯(中)

$15.95

Large Wonton Soup雲吞湯(大)

$18.95

Medium West Lake Beef Soup西湖牛肉湯(中)

$15.95

Large West Lake Beef Soup西湖牛肉湯(大)

$18.95

Seafood海鮮

Tender Fresh Fish Fillet Boiled in Szechuan Pickled Mustard Broth w/Tofu老壇酸菜黑魚片

$38.95

Boiled in Szechuan pickled mustard broth with tofu

Live fish Boiled in Szechuan Pickled Mustard Broth w/Tofu老壇酸菜活 魚

$58.95

Boiled in Szechuan pickled mustard broth with tofu

Creamy Prawns with Honey Walnuts核桃大明蝦

$28.95

Lightly battered prawns pan fried and tossed in a creamy honey walnut sauce

Spicy Clams辣炒花甲

$28.95

Hot Braised Whole Fish with Chili剁椒蒸全魚

$58.95

Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Oil功夫水煮黑魚片

$28.95

Live Fish in Hot Chili Oil功夫水煮活魚

$58.95

Kung Pao Prawns秘制宮保蝦

$26.95

Salt & Pepper Prawns椒鹽酥皮鳳尾蝦

$26.95

Fried Shrimp with Black Truffle黑松露炒蝦球

$28.95

Hot and Spicy麻辣

Grill Fish with House Spicy Sauce御食園萬州烤活魚

$52.95

Spicy Duck Blood紅湯冒菜鴨血

$28.95

Spicy broth with duck blood, beef liver, fat intestine, cabbage flower, spam meat, and kelp

Mao Xue Wang古鎮毛血旺

$35.95

A heady stew of beef, tripe, intestines, duck blood "Tofu", and spam spiced with Sichuan peppers and red chili oil

Bake Frog with Peppercorns山椒焗田雞

$28.95

Spicy Clams*辣炒花甲

$28.95

Frog with Flaming Chili Oil極品饞嘴娃

$32.95

Chicken with Peppercorns in Clear Broth椒麻黃毛雞

$28.95

Boiled Fish with Green Peppercorn青花椒水煮魚

$26.95

Spicy Fish Fillet with Peppercorns in Clear Broth椒麻黑魚片

$26.95

Spicy Live Fish with Peppercorns in Clear Broth椒麻活魚

$48.95

Poultry雞鴨

Peking Roast Duck北京烤鴨

$68.00

Beijing-style version, each duck gets a careful 48 hour preparation to ensure flavorful, tender meat and a perfectly crisped skin. Carved table side, the duck is served with rice paper wrappers and our own chili house sweet bean sauce

Half Tea-Smoked Duck招牌樟茶鴨(半隻)

$35.95

Add additional $10 for green onion, sauce and wrapper a signature dish from Sichuan, with tender meat and a perfectly crispy skin, our duck is smoked with jasmine tea leaves, giving it a smoky, heady aroma

Half Special Soy Sauce Chicken豉油黃毛雞(半隻)

$28.95

Kung Pao Chicken宮保雞丁

$21.95

Stir-fried with spring onion, ginger, garlic, red and green bell pepper, and Sichuan peppercorns

Orange-Flavored Chicken陳皮雞

$18.95

Chicken with Explosive Chili Pepper飄香辣子雞

$26.95

Crispy chicken smothered in Sichuan chili peppers, spices and aromatics

Princess Chicken Wing干烹雞翼

$21.95

Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings椒鹽雞翼

$18.95

Hot Pot Mini Flaming Pot Clay Pot香鍋

Clam, Shrimp, and Octopus Spicy Seafood Pot麻辣海鮮香鍋

$38.95

Spicy Shrimp in Clay Pot麻辣香鍋蝦

$28.95

Spicy Octopus in Mini Flaming Pot大排檔炒魷魚須

$24.95

Spicy Cauliflower in Mini Flaming Pot干鍋有機花菜

$21.95

Frog with Spices Rod Chili山椒焗田雞

$28.95

Spicy Beef in Mini Flaming Pot干鍋肥牛

$24.95

Spicy Lamb in Mini Flaming Pot干鍋肥羊

$24.95

Beef Stew with Turnip石鍋蘿蔔燉牛腩煲

$24.95

Beef and Lamb牛羊

Braised Oxtail with Brown Sauce in Stone Pot紅酒石鍋燒牛尾

$28.95

Beef with Flaming Chili Oil水煮牛肉

$24.95

Black Pepper Angus Steak Cube*黑椒雪花牛扒粒

$35.95

Green Onion Lamb蔥爆羊肉

$21.95

Green Onion Beef蔥爆牛肉

$21.95

Cumin Beef牧然牛肉

$21.95

Cumin Lamb牧然羊肉

$21.95

Szechuan Chili Lamb小炒黑山羊

$24.95

Mongolian Beef蒙古牛肉

$21.95

Sliced Beef in Sour Soup酸湯肥牛

$24.95

Pork猪肉

Dong Po Pork Shoulder秘制東坡肘子

$25.95

Hot and Spicy Pig's Feet香辣美容蹄

$21.95

Ma Po Tofu with Pork麻婆豆腐

$18.95

Silken tofu in a classic Sichuan peppercorn sauce

Diced Meat with Sour Bean肉末酸豆角

$18.95

Mu-Shu Pork木須肉

$18.95

Ground pork with wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, onion, and egg. Served with pancakes and hoisin sauce for wrapping

Twice-Cooked Pork大刀回鍋肉

$18.95

Stir-Fry Pork in Sichuan Style四川辣炒

$16.00

Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce 魚香肉絲

$18.00

Stir Fried Pork Kidney 火爆腰花

$25.95

Tomato Mushroom Meatball 蕃茄蘑菇烧丸子

$21.95

Tofu Vegetable素菜

Pea Sprouts大豆苗

$25.95

Choice of boiled or stir-fried with garlic

Dry Sautéed String Beans干煸四季豆

$18.00

Stir-Fried Chinese Cabbage with Chili Pepper鐵板手撕包菜

$18.00

Nappa Cabbage with Dry Shrimps開陽白菜

$18.00

Choice of boiled or stir-fried with garlic

Nappa Cabbage with Chicken Broth開水白菜

$21.95

Sautéed Shredded Potatoes炒土豆絲

$18.00

Choice of mixed with vinegar or stir-fried

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce魚香茄子

$18.00

Steam Napa Cabbage with Garlic蒜蓉蒸紹菜

$21.95

Basil Eggplant*九層塔茄子

$18.00

Vegetable delight 荷塘小炒

$18.00

Sautéed bok choy with garlic 蒜子小白菜

$18.00

Rice Noodle麵飯

Tan Tan Noodle四川擔擔麵

$14.95

House Cold Noodle四川涼麵

$12.95

Tossed with chili house sweet soy sauce, peppercorn oil, black vinegar, garlic, and chili oil

Chicken Fried Rice雞粒蛋炒飯

$18.95

Shrimp Fried Rice with Black Truffle黑松露蝦炒飯

$25.00

Egg Fried Rice蛋炒飯

$16.95

Shrimp Chow Mein蝦肉粗炒麵

$21.95

Beef Chow Mein牛肉粗炒麵

$18.95

Vegetable Chow Mein素粗炒麵

$18.95

Steamed Jasmine Rice泰國香米

$3.50

Chicken Chow Mein 鸡肉炒面

$18.95

Vegetable Feied Rice 素菜炒饭

$18.95

Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭

$21.95

Beef Fried Rice 牛肉炒饭

$18.95

Desserts甜品

Sweet Sticky Rice Ball Soup酒釀湯圓

$15.95

Rice balls with black sesame filling in rice wine soup

Sweet Beancurd Jelly 甜豆花

$6.00

Brown Sugar Ice Jelly 黑糖冰粉

$6.00

Side Order

Green Onion, Sauce, and Wrapper加葱酱皮

$10.00

Box

$0.25

Bag

$0.25

July4 Special Meal A

$170.00

July4 Special Meal B

$350.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Drinks

Sake

Jar House Sake, Japan

$16.00

Large

Small Kikusui Junmai Ginjo (Bottle)

$28.00

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo (Bottle)

$65.00

kikusui Junmai Daiginjo

$85.00

Beer

Tsing Tao, China

$6.75

Heineken, Holland

$6.50

Sapporo, Japan

$6.50

Corona, Mexico

$6.50

Asahi , Japan

$6.50

Yanjing, China

$6.75

Wine

Lamrca Prosecco

$15.00+

Domaine Carneros Brut

$18.00+

Domain Carneros Rosé

$65.00

Taittinger Brut

$88.00

Gehricke Rosé

$16.00+

Schmitt Sohne Riesling

$16.00+

Ara Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00+

Broadside Chardonnay

$16.00+

Domaine Seguinot Bordet Chablis

$16.00+

The Crusher Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Broadside Merlot

$15.00+

Francis Ford Coppola Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00+

Raymond Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Soda

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

7up

$3.50

Sherry Temple

$4.50

Herbal Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.95

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Bottle Water

S.PELLECRINO Sparking Water

$9.50

Voss Still Water

$4.00

Tea Menu

Supreme Jasmine

$12.00

Supreme Dragon Well

$13.00

Supreme Iron Goddess

$10.00

Red Robe

$15.00

Aged Puer

$12.00

Baby Chrysanthemum

$12.00

Siberian Roses

$12.00