Zalat Pizza Z0022 - Allen Stacy
Online Menu
14” Large
- 14" Zealot (Our Supreme)$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
- 14" Pepperoni Masterclass$17.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
- 14" Sweet Revenge$19.99
Bacon onion jam with infinity swirls of house-made hot honey, mozzarella, salami, crushed red pepper, fresh basil, and a little extra basil on the side. This is likely the best pizza you have ever had in your life.
- 14" Loaded Notato$18.99
Bacon, cheddar, jalapenos, chives, blue cheese ranch and SriRANCHa™.
- 14" Pineapple Express$17.99
The Pineapple Express is sweet and heat perfection. Even people who hate pineapple on pizza LOVE our Pineapple Express! It has bacon, pineapple, crushed red pepper, jalapenos, teriyaki base with a little sesame seed and top swirl, and garnished with fresh cilantro post-bake. This may be our best pizza!
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$18.99
Roasted chicken covered with infinity swirls of hot buffalo sauce, blue cheese ranch, and mozzarella cheese. A gameday favorite, but on pizza
- 14" Margherita$18.99
Roasted roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
- 14" Elote$17.99
SriRANCHa™ base, corn, lemon pepper, Parmesan, cilantro garnish, and Valentina swirl.
- 14" Meatza$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
- 14" Chicken Teriyaki$18.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
- 14" Pho Shizzle$18.99
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
- 14" Simple Basil$17.99
All-beef pepperoni, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil.
- 14" Crave$17.99
All-beef pepperoni, salami, cracked black pepper, and red onions.
- 14" Hottie$16.99
All-beef pepperoni, crushed red pepper, jalapeños, Tabasco, and Sriracha.
- 14" NYC$13.99
New York-style pizza, slightly greasy, with extra oregano. Choose between Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, or Half Pepperoni / Half Sausage.
- 14" Pepperoni$14.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
- 14" Sausage$14.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with sausage.
- 14" Cheese$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
Sauces and SriRANCHa™
The Pepperoni Pizza Day Bundle
- The PPD Pack$25.99
For the first time ever on National Pepperoni Pizza Day, get one whole 18” All-Beef Pepperoni Masterclass pizza with a Pepperoni Loaded Za’Bite on the side. And since we decided to get a little crazy, we’re serving up not one, not two, but THREE of our famous SiRANCHA™ sauce sides all for $25.99! ALL that beef, ALL that flavor, ALL day long until this Sunday, September 23!
LB Packing Instructions
Delivery Information
Takeout Instructions
- FYI: This is a Pickup Order
- For Delivery, please go back to Locations, select Delivery, add your address, and select the delivery location
- Tip is defaulted due to a software issue. You can adjust by entering any amount. We are working on fixing this!
- We want your feedback! Please let us know how we did via our Looper email follow up
LB Menu 2.0
Merch
Yummy Desserts
- THICC and Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.49
Experience pure cookie bliss with our Thick Chocolate Chip Cookie, a mouthwatering delight that's designed to satisfy your cravings. Packed with gooey chocolate chips and baked to perfection, it's the ultimate cure for munchies and the perfect way to elevate your dessert game.
- Confetti Cake$6.49Out of stock
Vanilla cake with a burst of sprinkles layered with a sweet vanilla confetto icing and topped with rainbow sprinkles.
Drinks
