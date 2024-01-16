Zach's Grill 739 Ferry Cut-off Street
Featured Items
- Buffalo Jumbo Wings$7.25+
Fresh Bone in Jumbo Buffalo Wings with your choice of wing sauce. Also served with choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
- Cheese Sticks$7.25
8 breaded cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
- Crispy Fries (Copy)$4.00+
Crispy on delivery fries! The best Fries we can source so we know you will love them!
FOOD
BURGERS
- In The Beginning$7.95+
Fresh ground chuck patty that is hand formed and seasoned perfectly! Topped with American cheese, your choice of free or bangin' premium toppings. Served on a fresh bakery roll.
- I'm Really Hungry$11.50+
Our In the beginning burger times 2! Two of our fresh patties is the difference . Made for those of us with big appetites.
- Beer Hall$11.75+
Our fresh patty topped with house made onion beer jam, bacon and beef cheese. Served on a pretzel roll.
- Texas BBQ$9.95+
Fresh patty topped with BBQ sauce, a crispy onion ring and melted American cheese.
- Lord Bacon$9.95+
three slices of grilled to order bacon and American cheese make this burger fit for the lord himself!
- Smash Burgers Zach's Way that is$5.50+
A quarter pound of ground chuck smashed Zach's way so its thin but still juicy and not brittle. Topped with American cheese and your choice of toppings. Single, double or triple for the greatest appetite!
- Kennett Mushroom Burger$9.95+
Taylor Farms local fresh mushrooms grilled along with melted Swiss top this burger.
- Black & Bleu Burger$10.55+
Our fresh Certified Angus Beef patty seasoned with Blackening seasoning, grilled and topped with real blue cheese crumbles.
STEAKS
- Classic Ribeye$10.00+
- Shroom Steak$9.50+
- The Works Steak$9.50+
- Jerk Salmon Steak$8.50+
Fresh Salmon grilled with jerk marinade, peppers, onions and cheese.
- Bacon BBQ Steak$9.75+
- The Cooper$9.50+
Sliced ribeye grilled with our home made onion jam and Cooper sharp cheese.
- Diablo Steak$10.50+
Grilled steak with buffalo sauce, jalapeños, chipotle aioli and blue cheese crumbles
- Pizza Steak$9.00+
Grilled ribeye, pizza sauce and provolone
- Cheeseburger Steak$9.00+
ground chuck patties chopped on the grill with American and with or without
- Blackened Salmon Steak$8.50+
CHICKEN STEAKS
FRIES
- Cheese Whiz Fries$6.00
Crispy fries served with Real Cheez Whiz.
- Old Bay Fries$3.95
Crispy fries tossed in Old Bay Seasoning.
- Truffle Fries$5.75
Crispy fries tossed in white truffle oil, Parmesan and fry seasoning.
WINGS
ON A ROLL
- Double BLT$7.95+
This grilled triple decker is stuffed with 6 fresh grilled slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on Texas toast.
- Veggie Steak$11.50+
Fresh Grilled veggies served on a fresh Hoagie roll. Melted cheese too if you would like.
- Bacon Grilled Cheese Deluxe$6.50+Out of stock
Fresh grilled bacon, Cooper sharp and Texas toast.
STARTERS
Flatbreads
- Classic cheese$7.75Out of stock
12" flatbread topped with our sauce and mozzarella
- Pepperoni Flat Bread$9.00Out of stock
Sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni
- Tijuana Hottie$9.00Out of stock
Chipotle sauce, cheddar Jack blend, jalapeños and grilled chicken
- Lots of Shrooms$9.00Out of stock
Fresh grilled mushrooms, sauce and mozzarella
DRINKS
NA BOTTLES
- 20 oz Pepsi$2.25
- Deer Park Water$1.25
- 12oz Canned Soda$1.25
- 2L Diet Pepsi$2.00Out of stock
- Pure Leaf tea$2.25Out of stock
- 20 oz. Ginger Ale$2.25
- 20 oz Mtn Dew$2.25Out of stock
- 20 oz Sierra Mist$2.25Out of stock
- Dole Lemonade$2.25Out of stock
- Tahitian Treat$2.25
- 20 oz. Diet Pepsi$2.25
- 20 oz. Root Beer$2.25Out of stock