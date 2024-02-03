Skip to Main content
Shakes
Bowls
Te20
Waffles
Antojitos
cafe
Smoothies
Detox
Snickers
$10.00
Nutella
$10.00
cococette
$10.00
cafetal
$10.00
Açai Bowl
$12.00
Mango Bowl
$12.00
Patillazo
$5.00+
Americano
$5.00+
Chai
$5.00+
Gustaso
$5.00+
Beauty Limonada
$5.00+
Waffle
$12.00
Donuts
$5.00
5 mini donuts
Fit Bonos
$16.00+
bandeja de bono congelados
Cookies
$2.00
Cafe con Leche
$8.00
Iced coffee
$6.00
mocha
Iced mocha
Tropical
$10.00
Banana Split
$10.00
Frutos Rojos
$10.00
Strawberry cheesecake
$10.00
Digestivo
$5.00
Immunity
$5.00
Zafra Nutrition Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 546-2725
18400 NW 75th Pl Unit 105, Hialeah, FL 33015
Closed
All hours
