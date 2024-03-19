Zaika Indian Cuisine 1900 South Plate Street
Zaika Indian Cuisine Menu
Appetizer
- Samosa 2PC
Fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, onions & green peas.$5.99
- Mixed Veg Pakora
Mixed vegetables (onion, potato & cauliflower) are deep-fried in spiced gran flour batter (Besan).$8.99
- Paneer Pakora 6pc
Batter frying Indian cottage cheese.$8.99
- Spring Roll
Traditional Chinese savory snack with a pastry filled vegatables rolled and fried. (2pc)$5.99
- Sweet Potato Chat
Sweet potato topped with spicy chana, sweet yogurt & mint chutney.$8.99
- Pani puri
Crispy, hollow fried dough balls, stuffed with potato & chickpeas together with spicy green, red, mango & sweet chutney (6 pcs).$8.99
- Masala Fries
Fries tossed in Indian spices.$14.99
- Masala Papad
Thin indian wafer deep fried or roasted.$5.99
- Chole Bhutre
It is a combination of chana masala & bhature, deep-fried bread made from maida.$15.99
- Chole puri
It is a combination of chana masala & puri, a deep-fried bread made from wheat.$15.99
- Amritsari Fish Pakora
Fried fish seasoned with Indian spices, ginger, garlic paste & gram flour (Besan)$12.99
- Manchurian
Choice of protein are cooked in soy sauce, lemon juice, tomato sauce & Manchurian sauce.$15.99
- 65
Spicy deep-fried south Indian chicken marinated with Indian herb, light soy sauce, gram flour (Besan).$13.99
- Chili
Choice of protein with seasoned paneer with green & red peppers, red onions, soy sauce & tomato sauce garnished with green onions.$15.99
Soups
Tandoori Special
- Tandoori chicken 5pc
Tandoori chicken marinated overnight in ginger, garlic paste, yogurt, herbs & spices cooked in a clay oven.$19.99
- Malai Tikka
Creamy chicken tikka marinated with black pepper, cheese & light herbs.$18.99
- Mint Tikka
Boneless chicken marinated in green spices & yogurt.$18.99
- Chicken Tikka
Chicken tikka in which chicken is marinated in pickling spices.$18.99
- Seekh Kabob
Minced meat cooked with aromatic spices in a clay oven.$18.99
- Lamb Chop
Lamb chops marinated with yogurt, ginger, garlic, raw papaya paste & fenugreek leaves.$28.99
- Tandoori Salmon
Salmon marinated with yogurt, lemon juice, black pepper & ginger garlic paste.$24.99
- Tandoori shrimp 8pc
Prawns marinated with yogurt, turmeric, light soy sauce, lemon & hot sauce cooked in a clay oven.$19.99
- Zaika Special Mixed Grill
Variety of marinated tandoori items.$24.99
- Tandoori paneer
Paneer cubes marinated overnight in ginger, garlic paste, yogurt, herbs & spices cooked in a clay oven.$15.99
Curries
- Curries
Choice if protein made with chopped onion, tomato, ginger, garlic & Punjabi tadka.$16.99
- Kadahi
Delicious, spicy & flavorful dish made with choice if protein, onion, green capsicum, red capsicum, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices$16.99
- Butter masala
Choice of protein simmered in makhani gravy with a touch of heavy cream.$16.99
- Tikka masala
Choice of protein cooked in tomato & onion sauce$16.99
- Vandalloo
Goan dish with protein of choice potato, vinegar & peanut garlic chili paste.$16.99
- Punjabi masala
Choice of protein cooked with ginger, garlic, onion, tomato & yogurt.$16.99
- Chettinad
choice if protein cooked with Indian spices, chili, curry leaves & coconut milk.$16.99
- Mango
Choice of protein with chopped onion, tomato, ginger, garlic & mango chucks.$16.99
- Korma
Choice of protein cooked in a creamy korma sauce.$16.99
- Saag
Mustard green spinach, choice of protein, ginger, garlic & green chilli with a touch of cream & whipped butter.$16.99
Veg curries
- Sahi Daal
Black lentils tempered with cumin seeds, garlic, onion & tomato.$15.99
- Daal Tadka
Yellow dal tempered with cumin seeds, garlic, onion & tomato.$14.99
- Chana Masala
Chickpeas are cooked with onion, tomato & chana masala.$15.99
- Baigan Bhartha
Eggplant roasted in a clay oven mash cooked with Indian spices.$15.99
- Amritsari Paneer burji
Soft fresh crumbled cottage cheese (paneer) in a hearty tomato based gravy with a touch of heavy cream.$16.99
- Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower & potatoes along with some Indian spices & lots of fresh ginger & cilantro.$15.99
- Rajma Masala
Kidney Beans tempered with cumin seeds, garlic, onion & tomato$15.99
- Palak Paneer
Spinach, paneer, ginger, garlic & green chili with a touch of cream & whipped butter.$16.99
- Bhindi Masala
Freshly cut okra cooked with onion, tomato & ginger.$15.99
- Malai Kofta
Paneer, potato, white pepper powder, mixed vegetables & cardamom in a dumpling that is simmered in onion gravy with a touch of heavy cream.$16.99
- Matter Paneer
Cottage cheese paneer & peas cooked in a spicy & flavorful onion & tomato-based curry$16.99
- Mushroom Masala
Button mushrooms & green peas with creamy onion & tomato gravy.$15.99
- Mix Veg Handi
Curry made with mixed vegetables & consists of plenty of cashews.$15.99
- Punjabi Saag
Mustard green spinach, ginger, garlic & green chili with a touch of cream & whipped butter.$16.99
Rice & Grains
- Rice
Steamed long-grain rice.$3.99
- Fried Rice
Long grain rice cooked with vegetables & aromatic pulses.$14.99
- Biryani
Long grain rice cooked with vegetables & aromatic pulses.$17.99
- Naan
Bread Cooked In Clay Oven$3.99
- Naan
Bread Cooked In Clay Oven$4.99
- Parantha
Stuffed Bread Cooked in clay oven$4.99
- Roti
Wheet flour bread$3.99
- Raita
Made from low-fat curds, cucumber, and tomatoes which is flavored with coriander and cumin seed powder.$2.99
- Plain Yogurt
Yogurt is a fermented milk product.$1.99
- Green salad$5.99
- Kachumber salad$6.99
- fenugreek cucumber$7.99
Indo-Chinese
- Hakka Noodles
Noodles stir-fried with soy sauce, tomato sauce, vinegar & vegetables.$14.99
- Schezwan Noodles
Noodles tossed in tradition wok served with schezwan sauce.$15.99
- Hakka Rice
Rice stir-fried with soy sauce, tomato sauce, vinegar & vegetables$14.99
- Schezwan Rice
Fried rice tossed in tradition wok served with schezwan sauce$15.99
Kids Meal
Dessert
- Rice Kheer
Rice, sugar, milk, raisins & nuts (almond, cashew & pistachio)$6.99
- Gulab Jamun
Classic Indian sweet made with milk solids, sugar rose & cardamon powder.$6.99
- Falooda
Falooda is a Muglai cuisine version of a cold dessert made with noodles, basil seeds, milk, sugar & served with different flavored ice creams$9.99
- Ras Malai
Bengali delicacy of spongy soft cheese dumplings that are cooked in sugar syrup & then socked in creamy cardamom saffron milk.$6.99
- Fruit Custard
Summer dessert made with mixed fruits, milk & custard powder$7.99
- Pistachio Kulfi
Condensed milk, evaporated milk, pistachio & sugar$6.99
- Tutty Fruity Ice Cream
Ice cream with candied fruit.$6.99
- Vanilla Ice Cream
Served with Chocolate Chip Brownie$7.99
Bottle Beer
