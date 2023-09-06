Zait & Za'atar 1626 Selby Avenue
Appetizers
Falafel
5 pieces, V, GF – Spiced chickpea mixture fried until crispy and served with tahini sauce.
Hummus
V, GF – Traditional chickpea dip made with tahini, drizzled with olive oil, and served with pita bread (optional).
Baba Ganoush
V, GF (without pita) – Smoky eggplant dip made with garlic and tahini, drizzled with olive oil and served with pita bread (optional).
Dahi Vada
Soaked vadas (fried letil balls) in thick dahi (yogurt) with seasoning and tamarind sauce.
Samosa
Pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes served with tamarind sauce.
Panipuri
8 pieces – Bite sized crispy puffed ball filled with seasoned potatoes and tamarind sauces.
Dahipuri
8 pieces – Bite sized crispy puffed ball filled with seasoned potatoes and tamarind and yogurt sauces and seasonings.
Soup & Salad
Soup of the Day
House Salad
Tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cucumbers, and mint tossed in a lemon/olive oil dressing.
Fattoush
Lettuce, cucumber, onion, tomato, mint, and pita chips sprinkled with sumac and tossed in zesty house dressing; can be requested gluten free.
Tabouleh
Finely chopped parsley, tomatoes, mint, and green onions mixed with cracked wheat and tossed in house dressing.
Soup & Salad
Sandwiches
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Grilled spiced chicken, shawarma seasonings and garlic mayo wrapped in a pita bread.
Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Grilled spiced beef, shawarma seasonings, salad and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.
Msakhan Chicken Sandwhich
Chicken marinated in olive oil and sumac, grilled with caramelized onions and wrapped in pita bread.
Falafel Sandwhich
Fried falafel, salad, hummus, and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.
Veggie Sandwhich
Fried fresh vegetables, pickles, garlic mayo, and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.
Beef Keema Sandwhich
Grilled spiced ground beef, shawarma seasonings, salad and tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.
Plates
Fries
Basket of Fries
Za’atar Fries
Sprinkled with imported za'atar (blend of dried wild thyme, marjoram, and oregano, mixed with toasted sesame seeds).
Shawarma Fries
Fries topped with beef or chicken shawarma, tahini sauce and garlic mayo.
Msakhan Fries
Topped with Msakhan chicken and garlic mayo.
Falefel Fries
Topped with falafel and tahini sauce.
Veggie Fries
Topped with fried veggies, garlic mayo and tahini sauce.