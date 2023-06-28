Zanes Original 3300 Bayport Boulevard Suite 6
Starters, Soups Salads
Jalapeno Smoked Sausage
Housemade smoked pork and beef sausage blend, smoked and served with a side of warm Zane's Original BBQ Sauce.
Smoke-A-Fried Wings
Smoked then fried jumbo wings. 6 per order
Fried Green Tomatoes
Sliced green tomatoes deep fried to a golden brown and layered with pimento cheese, bacon jam and Zane's Original Comeback Sauce. Topped with microgreens.
Brisket Chili
Housemade, cheese, onions
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoe, red onion,croutons
House Chips
Zane's Fries
Burgers & BBQ
Zane Burger
Bacon and blue cheese crusted patty topped with lettuce tomato, garlic truffle aioli and pickled red onion. Served on a toasted onion roll. Served with House Potato Chips
Comeback Burger
Lettuce, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and Zane's Comeback Sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. House Potato Chips
Dixie Burger
Lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda, pickled red onion. Topped with Alabama White Sauce. Served on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with House Potato Chips
Bacon Jam Pimento Burger
Lettuce, tomato, house-made bacon jam, pimento cheese, and green onion. Topped with Zane's Alabama White Sauce. Served on a toasted onion roll. House Potato Chips
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pork shoulder topped with southern style coleslaw, pickled red onion and Zane's Original BBQ Sauce. Served on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with House Potato Chips
All American
Charbroiled brisket patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, sharp cheddar, mayo, ketchup. Served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with House Potato Chips
Brisket Sandwich
Slow smoked brisket topped with onions, pickles, and Zane's Original Texas Style BBQ Sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. Sliced or chopped. Served with House Potato Chips
Pork Belly BLT
Pit smoked pork belly sliced extra thick and dressed with lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun. Served with House Potato Chips
Bacon Cheddar
House Potato Chips
Brisket Chili Cheese
House Potato Chips
BBQ Loaded Baked Potato
Large baked potato loaded with pit smoked brisket or pulled pork, butter, cheese, sour cream, chives, jalapeno, and topped with Zane's Original Texas Style BBQ Sauce.
Texas Ruben
Hand-crafted smoked sausage dressed with provolone cheese, sauerkraut, and Zane's Original Comeback Sauce on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with House Potato Chips
Charbroiled Chicken Club
House Potato Chips
Kimchi Burger
House Potato Chips
BYOB
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Served on a brioche bun w/ coleslaw, pickles, provolone cheese. Your choice of Buffalo sauce or BBQ sauce. served w/house chips or upgrade to house fries.
Loaded Fries
Beverages
Weekend Brunch
Private Menu
BAR
Beers (Copy)
Wines (Copy)
House Chardonnay
Liberty Creek
House Cabernet
Liberty Creek
Cabernet Sauvignon - 14 Hands
14 Hands
Merlot - 14 Hands
14 Hands
Pinot Grigio
Eco Domoni
Shiraz - Yellow Tail
Yellow Tail
Sauvignon Blanc
Kim Crawford
BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA'S
EACH MIMOSA AFTER FIRST
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Kim Crawford btl
14 Hands Cab Btl
14 Hands Merlot btl
Specialty Drinks (Copy)
Lemon Drop
Lemonade flavored refreshing drink served over ice w/ a lemon wedge. Rimmed w/ sugar or Tajin. Add Strawberry puree made w/ real fruit
Zito (mojito)
Refreshing Mojito served w/ cucumber and mint, Tajin rimmed glass.
Classic Margarita
Frozen or On the Rocks. Make it a Strawberry Rita
Lava Flow
Pina Cola w/ real fruit Strawberry puree
Classic Pina Colada
Classic Pina Colada w/ cherry and pineapple garnish.
Mimosa
Champagne, OJ