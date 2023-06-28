Zanes Original 3300 Bayport Boulevard Suite 6

Starters, Soups Salads

Jalapeno Smoked Sausage

$12.95

Housemade smoked pork and beef sausage blend, smoked and served with a side of warm Zane's Original BBQ Sauce.

Smoke-A-Fried Wings

$10.95

Smoked then fried jumbo wings. 6 per order

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.95Out of stock

Sliced green tomatoes deep fried to a golden brown and layered with pimento cheese, bacon jam and Zane's Original Comeback Sauce. Topped with microgreens.

Brisket Chili

$9.50

Housemade, cheese, onions

House Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomatoe, red onion,croutons

House Chips

$5.99

Zane's Fries

$4.49

Burgers & BBQ

Bacon and blue cheese crusted patty topped with lettuce tomato, garlic truffle aioli and pickled red onion. Served on a toasted onion roll.

Zane Burger

$14.95

Bacon and blue cheese crusted patty topped with lettuce tomato, garlic truffle aioli and pickled red onion. Served on a toasted onion roll. Served with House Potato Chips

Comeback Burger

$14.75

Lettuce, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and Zane's Comeback Sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. House Potato Chips

Dixie Burger

$14.95

Lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda, pickled red onion. Topped with Alabama White Sauce. Served on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with House Potato Chips

Bacon Jam Pimento Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, house-made bacon jam, pimento cheese, and green onion. Topped with Zane's Alabama White Sauce. Served on a toasted onion roll. House Potato Chips

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.49

Slow smoked pork shoulder topped with southern style coleslaw, pickled red onion and Zane's Original BBQ Sauce. Served on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with House Potato Chips

All American

$13.49

Charbroiled brisket patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, sharp cheddar, mayo, ketchup. Served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with House Potato Chips

Brisket Sandwich

$12.95

Slow smoked brisket topped with onions, pickles, and Zane's Original Texas Style BBQ Sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun. Sliced or chopped. Served with House Potato Chips

Pork Belly BLT

$13.20Out of stock

Pit smoked pork belly sliced extra thick and dressed with lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun. Served with House Potato Chips

Bacon Cheddar

$14.95

House Potato Chips

Brisket Chili Cheese

$13.25Out of stock

House Potato Chips

BBQ Loaded Baked Potato

$12.95Out of stock

Large baked potato loaded with pit smoked brisket or pulled pork, butter, cheese, sour cream, chives, jalapeno, and topped with Zane's Original Texas Style BBQ Sauce.

Texas Ruben

$13.84Out of stock

Hand-crafted smoked sausage dressed with provolone cheese, sauerkraut, and Zane's Original Comeback Sauce on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun. Served with House Potato Chips

Charbroiled Chicken Club

$12.95Out of stock

House Potato Chips

Kimchi Burger

$13.95Out of stock

House Potato Chips

BYOB

$13.49

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Served on a brioche bun w/ coleslaw, pickles, provolone cheese. Your choice of Buffalo sauce or BBQ sauce. served w/house chips or upgrade to house fries.

Loaded Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$6.99

Zane's House Fries

$4.49

Pork Belly Disco Fries

$12.95

Panko Crusted Onion Rings

$5.25Out of stock

Hangover Fries

$12.95Out of stock

Brisket Chili Cheese Fries

$12.95

Mexican Kimchi Fries

$12.99Out of stock

BBQ Brisket Fries

$12.95

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.50

Chicken Strips & Fries

$9.50

Kids

$8.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Brisk Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Choc Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Weekend Brunch

Brisket Hash

$12.95

Saturday & Sunday

Fried Green Tomatoes Benedict

$11.50

Saturday & Sunday

Chicken & Waffles

Out of stock

Saturday & Sunday

Pozole Rojo

Out of stock

Saturday & Sunday

Beers (Copy)

AE Gold Imperial Cider

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Hopadillo

$4.50

Lonestar

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Truly

$4.50

Yuengling Flight

$4.00

Domestic Bucket

$25.00

Import Bucket

$28.00

Corona Selterz

$4.50

Wines (Copy)

House Chardonnay

$5.00

Liberty Creek

House Cabernet

$5.00

Liberty Creek

Cabernet Sauvignon - 14 Hands

$8.00

14 Hands

Merlot - 14 Hands

$8.00

14 Hands

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Eco Domoni

Shiraz - Yellow Tail

$5.00

Yellow Tail

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Kim Crawford

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA'S

$10.00

EACH MIMOSA AFTER FIRST

$1.00

Red Sangria

$5.00

White Sangria

$5.00

Kim Crawford btl

$25.00

14 Hands Cab Btl

$25.00

14 Hands Merlot btl

$25.00

Specialty Drinks (Copy)

Lemon Drop

$6.25Out of stock

Lemonade flavored refreshing drink served over ice w/ a lemon wedge. Rimmed w/ sugar or Tajin. Add Strawberry puree made w/ real fruit

Zito (mojito)

$7.99

Refreshing Mojito served w/ cucumber and mint, Tajin rimmed glass.

Classic Margarita

$6.25

Frozen or On the Rocks. Make it a Strawberry Rita

Lava Flow

$6.50

Pina Cola w/ real fruit Strawberry puree

Classic Pina Colada

$7.99

Classic Pina Colada w/ cherry and pineapple garnish.

Mimosa

$4.75

Champagne, OJ

Banana Foster

$7.50

Twisted Shirley

$7.50

The Surfer

$7.50

Zane's Lemon Zest

$6.50

Insane Zane

$7.50

Twisted Palmer

$6.99

Wine O Rita

$6.99

Mexarita

$7.50

Anonymos

$7.50

Red White & Blue

$7.50

Rita To Go

$27.00

Pina To Go

$27.00

Island Sunset

$7.50